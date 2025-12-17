UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Which teams are through to the Women's Champions League quarter-finals?

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Barcelona, OL, Chelsea and Bayern are the first four teams through to the quarter-finals on 24/25 March and 1/2 April with four places to be decided by February's play-offs.

Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Chelsea and Bayern München are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals on 24/25 March and 1/2 April, to be joined by the four knockout phase play-off winners after that round ends on 18 and 19 February.

The top four teams in the new league phase have earned direct entry to the quarter-finals, with the teams finishing between fifth and 12th entering the play-offs.

We introduce the contenders ahead of the draw at 13:00 CET on Thursday, which will set the knockout phase bracket.

Which teams are in the quarter-finals and who can join them?

Through to quarter-finals
1 Barcelona
2 OL Lyonnes
3 Chelsea
4 Bayern München

Competing in knockout phase play-offs
5 Arsenal
6 Manchester United
7 Real Madrid
8 Juventus
9 Wolfsburg
10 Paris FC
11 Atlético de Madrid
12 OH Leuven

Teams listed in order of final league phase standings.

BARCELONA (ESP)

League phase: 1st place
7-1 h vs Bayern München
4-0 a vs Roma
3-0 h vs OH Leuven
1-1 a vs Chelsea
3-1 h vs Benfica
2-0 a vs Paris FC

Top scorer: Ewa Pajor 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 1
How they qualified: Spanish champions
Last season: Runners-up
Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners x 3 (2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Quarter-final record: W8 L3

Previous quarter-finals
2024/25: 10-2agg vs Wolfsburg (4-1 a, 6-1 h)
2023/24: 5-2agg vs Brann (2-1 a, 3-1 h)
2022/23: 6-1agg vs Roma (1-0 a, 5-1 h)
2021/22: 8-3agg vs Real Madrid (3-1 a, 5-2 h)
2020/21: 4-2agg vs Manchester City (3-0 h played in Monza, 1-2 a)
2019/20: 1-0 vs Atlético (n, Bilbao)
2018/19: 4-0agg vs LSK Kvinner (3-0 h, 1-0 a)
2017/18: 1-3agg vs OL Lyonnes (1-2 a, 0-1 h)
2016/17: 3-0agg vs Rosengård (1-0 a, 2-0 h)
2015/16: 0-1agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (0-0 h, 0-1 a)
2013/14: 0-5agg vs Wolfsburg (0-3 h, 0-2 a)

  • Last season Barça equalled OL's record of reaching five straight finals (the decider was their 100th European game) and set a new mark by making the semis for the seventh year in a row. They have made the final six times in the last seven seasons, losing in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

OL LYONNES (FRA)

League phase: 2nd place
2-1 a vs Arsenal
3-0 h vs St. Pölten
3-1 h vs Wolfsburg
3-3 a vs Juventus
3-0 a vs Manchester United
4-0 h vs Atlético de Madrid

Top scorer: Melchie Dumornay 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 2
How they qualified: French champions
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 18 x League champions, 10 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Quarter-final record: W14 L2

Previous quarter-finals
2024/25: 6-1agg vs Bayern München (2-0 a, 4-1 h)
2023/24: 6-2agg vs Benfica (2-1 a, 4-1 h)
2022/23: 2-2agg 3-4pens vs Chelsea (0-1 h, 2-1aet a)
2021/22: 4-3agg vs Juventus (1-2 a, 3-1 h)
2020/21: 2-2agg lost on away goals vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-2 h)
2019/20: 2-1 vs Bayern (n, Bilbao)
2018/19: 6-3agg vs Wolfsburg (2-1 h, 4-2 a)
2017/18: 3-1agg vs Barcelona (2-1 h, 1-0 a)
2016/17: 2-1agg vs Wolfsburg (2-0 a, 0-1 h)
2015/16: 9-1agg vs Slavia Praha (9-1 h, 0-0 a)
2012/13: 8-0agg vs Rosengård (5-0 h, 3-0 a)
2011/12: 8-0agg vs Brøndby (4-0 h, 4-0 a)
2010/11: 1-0agg vs Zvezda-2005 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)
2009/10: 3-1agg vs Torres (3-0 h, 0-1 a)
2008/09: 9-1agg vs Bardolino Verona (5-0 a, 4-1 h)
2007/08: 3-2agg vs Arsenal (0-0 h, 3-2 a)

  • Renamed from Olympique Lyonnais this season, they have reached an unmatched 11 finals in winning their record eight titles and are now into a record 17th quarter-final (Arsenal could equal that if they win their play-off).

CHELSEA (ENG)

League phase: 3rd place
1-1 a vs Twente
4-0 h vs Paris FC
6-0 a vs St. Pölten
1-1 h vs Barcelona
6-0 h vs Roma
2-1 a vs Wolfsburg

Top scorers: Sam Kerr 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 3
How they qualified: English champions
Last season: Semi-finals
Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 6 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W6 L0

Previous quarter-finals
2024/25: 3-2agg vs Manchester City (0-2 a, 3-0 h)
2023/24: 4-1agg vs Ajax (3-0 a, 1-1 h)
2022/23: 2-2agg, 4-3pens vs OL Lyonnes (1-0 a, 1-2aet a)
2020/21: 5-1agg vs Wolfsburg (2-1 h, 3-0 a, both legs in Budapest)
2018/19: 3-2agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (2-0 h, 1-2 a)
2017/18: 5-1agg vs Montpellier (2-0 a, 3-1 h)

  • Finished level with Barcelona as joint top scorers (20) and with joint fewest goals conceded (3) in the league phase.

BAYERN MÜNCHEN (GER)

League phase: 4th place
1-7 a vs Barcelona
2-1 h vs Juventus
3-2 h vs Arsenal
3-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain
2-2 a vs Atlético de Madrid
3-0 h vs Vålerenga

Top scorer: Pernille Harder 5

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 4
How they qualified: German champions
Last season: Quarter-finals
Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners
Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W2 L5

Previous quarter-finals
2024/25: 1-6agg vs OL Lyonnes (0-2 h, 1-4 a)
2022/23: 1-2agg vs Arsenal (1-0 h, 0-2 a)
2021/22: 3-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-2 a, 2-2aet h)
2020/21: 4-0agg vs Rosengård (3-0 h, 1-0 a)
2019/20: 1-2 vs OL Lyonnes (n, Bilbao)
2018/19: 6-2agg vs Slavia Praha (1-1 a, 5-1 h)
2016/17: 1-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 h, 0-4 a)

  • Klara Bühl got a league phase/group stage record eight assists.﻿

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT CALENDAR

Knockout phase play-offs

First leg: 11/12 February
Second leg: 18/19 February

Quarter-finals

First leg: 24/25 March
Second leg: 1/2 April

Semi-finals

First leg: 25/26 April
Second leg: 2/3 May

Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo)

23 May

