Women's Champions League quarter-finals full guide: Man Utd-Bayern, Madrid-Barcelona, Arsenal-Chelsea, Wolfsburg-OL

The UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals on 24/25 March and 1/2 April have been set, with Manchester United, making their debut in this round, playing Bayern München, Real Madrid meeting Barcelona, holders Arsenal facing Chelsea, and Wolfsburg taking on OL Lyonnes.

The top four teams in the new league phase – Barcelona, OL, Chelsea and Bayern – earned direct entry to the quarter-finals. They have now been joined by the four knockout phase play-off winners, who came through ties involving the clubs that ended fifth to 12th in the table. The knockout draw set the full bracket to the Oslo decider on 23 May.

Road to the Oslo final Quarter-finals Manchester United vs Bayern München

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes First leg: 24/25 March

Second leg: 1/2 April Semi-finals 1: Manchester United / Bayern München vs Real Madrid / Barcelona

2: Arsenal / Chelsea vs Wolfsburg / OL Lyonnes First leg: 25/26 April

Second leg: 2/3 May Final (Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo: 23 May) Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2

REAL MADRID VS BARCELONA

These teams met in the 2021/22 quarter-finals, Barcelona beating debutants Madrid 3-1 away and 5-2 at home in front of a then world-record crowd of 91,553.

Madrid beat Barcelona for the first time in March 2025, but this season the Blaugrana have won 4-0 at home in the league on 15 November, 2-0 in the Supercopa final in Castellón on 24 January and 4-0 away in the Copa de la Reina last eight on 5 February. They are scheduled to meet again in the league in Madrid on the weekend between the two legs of this quarter-final.

REAL MADRID (ESP)

League phase: 7th place

6-2 h vs Roma

2-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

1-1 h vs Paris FC

1-2 a vs Arsenal

2-0 h vs Wolfsburg

1-1 a vs Twente

Knockout phase play-offs

5-2agg vs Paris FC (3-2 a, 2-0 h)

Top scorer (league phase): Caroline Weir 5

Top scorer including qualifying: Caroline Weir 5

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿8

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; 5-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place x 4

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22, 2024/25)

Quarter-final record: W0 L2

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 2-3agg vs Arsenal (2-0 h, 0-3 a)

2021/22: 3-8agg vs Barcelona (1-3 h, 2-5 a)

Madrid are contesting their fifth European campaign, having got through qualifying each time.

2021/22 highlights: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid

BARCELONA (ESP)

League phase: 1st place

7-1 h vs Bayern München

4-0 a vs Roma

3-0 h vs OH Leuven

1-1 a vs Chelsea

3-1 h vs Benfica

2-0 a vs Paris FC

Top scorer: Ewa Pajor 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 1

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners x 3 (2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Quarter-final record: W8 L3

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 10-2agg vs Wolfsburg (4-1 a, 6-1 h)

2023/24: 5-2agg vs Brann (2-1 a, 3-1 h)

2022/23: 6-1agg vs Roma (1-0 a, 5-1 h)

2021/22: 8-3agg vs Real Madrid (3-1 a, 5-2 h)

2020/21: 4-2agg vs Manchester City (3-0 h played in Monza, 1-2 a)

2019/20: 1-0 vs Atlético (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: 4-0agg vs LSK Kvinner (3-0 h, 1-0 a)

2017/18: 1-3agg vs OL Lyonnes (1-2 a, 0-1 h)

2016/17: 3-0agg vs Rosengård (1-0 a, 2-0 h)

2015/16: 0-1agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (0-0 h, 0-1 a)

2013/14: 0-5agg vs Wolfsburg (0-3 h, 0-2 a)

Last season, Barça equalled OL's record of reaching five straight finals (the decider was their 100th European game) and set a new mark by making the semis for the seventh year in a row. They have been finalists six times in the last seven seasons, losing in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

ARSENAL VS CHELSEA

This is the first tie between two teams from the same city in UEFA women's club competition history. The Blues defeated another English club in the 2024/25 quarter-finals, Manchester City, while Arsenal lost to Birmingham City at this stage in 2013/14.

In their two Women's Super League meetings this season, Arsenal drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea on 8 November and then won 2-0 away on 24 January. That was Arsenal's first defeat of Chelsea since December 2023 and their first away win against the Blues since 2018.

ARSENAL (ENG, HOLDERS)

League phase: 5th place

1-2 h vs OL Lyonnes

2-0 a vs Benfica

2-3 a vs Bayern München

2-1 h vs Real Madrid

1-0 h vs Twente

3-0 a vs OH Leuven

Knockout phase play-offs

7-1agg vs OH Leuven (4-0 a, 3-1 h)

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 7

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 7 (were seeded first in Pot 1 for league phase draw as defending champions)

How they qualified: Titleholders, English runners-up

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07, 2024/25)

Quarter-final record: W8 L8

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 3-2agg vs Real Madrid (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

2022/23: 2-1agg vs Bayern (0-1 a, 2-0 h)

2021/22: 1-3agg vs Wolfsburg (1-1 h, 0-2 a)

2019/20: 1-2 vs Paris Saint-Germain (n, San Sebastián)

2013/14: 0-3agg vs Birmingham City (0-1 a, 0-2 h)

2012/13: 4-1agg vs Torres (3-1 h, 1-0 a)

2011/12: 3-2agg vs Göteborg [now Häcken] (3-1 h, 0-1 a)

2010/11: 3-3agg, won on away goals vs Linköping (1-1 h, 2-2 a)

2009/10: 1-4agg vs Duisburg (1-2 a, 0-2 h)

2008/09: 3-8agg vs Umeå (3-2 h, 0-6 a)

2007/08: 2-3agg vs OL Lyonnes (0-0 a, 2-3 h)

2006/07: 9-1agg vs Breidablik (5-0 a, 4-1 h)

2005/06: 2-4agg vs Frankfurt (1-1 h, 1-3 a)

2004/05: 4-3agg vs Torres (0-2 a, 4-1 h)

2002/03: 3-1agg vs CSK VV Samara (2-0 a, 1-1 h)

2001/02: 2-3agg vs Toulouse (1-1 h, 1-2aet a)

Arsenal are through to a joint-record 17th quarter-final (equalling OL Lyonnes), having last season overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit at this stage for the second time after 2004/05.

CHELSEA (ENG)

League phase: 3rd place

1-1 a vs Twente

4-0 h vs Paris FC

6-0 a vs St. Pölten

1-1 h vs Barcelona

6-0 h vs Roma

2-1 a vs Wolfsburg

Top scorer: Sam Kerr 3

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 3

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 6 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W6 L0

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 3-2agg vs Manchester City (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

2023/24: 4-1agg vs Ajax (3-0 a, 1-1 h)

2022/23: 2-2agg, 4-3pens vs OL Lyonnes (1-0 a, 1-2aet a)

2020/21: 5-1agg vs Wolfsburg (2-1 h, 3-0 a, both legs in Budapest)

2018/19: 3-2agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (2-0 h, 1-2 a)

2017/18: 5-1agg vs Montpellier (2-0 a, 3-1 h)

Chelsea finished level with Barcelona as joint-top scorers (20) and with thee joint-fewest goals conceded (3) in the league phase.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS BAYERN MÜNCHEN

These clubs are meeting for the first time in UEFA women's club competition.

Lea Schüller joined Man Utd in January after scoring more than 100 goals in five and a half years with Bayern. United's Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfö are also former Bayern players.



MANCHESTER UNITED (ENG)

League phase: 6th place

1-0 h vs Vålerenga

1-0 a vs Atlético de Madrid

2-1 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-5 a vs Wolfsburg

0-3 h vs OL Lyonnes

1-0 a vs Juventus

Knockout phase play-offs

5-0agg vs Atlético de Madrid (3-0 a, 2-0 h)

Top scorer (league phase onwards): Melvine Malard, Fridolina Rolfö 3

Top scorer (including qualifying): Elisabeth Terland 8

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 24

How they qualified: English third place; 4-0 n vs PSV Eindhoven, 1-0 a vs Hammarby, 3-1agg vs Brann (0-1 a, 3-0 h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Qualifying round 2 (2023/24)

Quarter-final record: First appearance

Elisabeth Terland hit hat-tricks against PSV and her former club Brann to finish as qualifying top scorer on seven goals and take United into the league phase/group stage for the first time; her eight in total for the season as a whole is the highest in the competition. United have now kept eight clean sheets from 12 games in their campaign and are the eighth different club from England to reach the quarter-finals, two more than any other nation.

BAYERN MÜNCHEN (GER)

League phase: 4th place

1-7 a vs Barcelona

2-1 h vs Juventus

3-2 h vs Arsenal

3-1 a vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-2 a vs Atlético de Madrid

3-0 h vs Vålerenga

Top scorer: Pernille Harder 5

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 4

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W2 L5

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 1-6agg vs OL Lyonnes (0-2 h, 1-4 a)

2022/23: 1-2agg vs Arsenal (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

2021/22: 3-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-2 a, 2-2aet h)

2020/21: 4-0agg vs Rosengård (3-0 h, 1-0 a)

2019/20: 1-2 vs OL Lyonnes (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: 6-2agg vs Slavia Praha (1-1 a, 5-1 h)

2016/17: 1-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 h, 0-4 a)

Klara Bühl weighed in with a league phase/group stage-record eight assists.﻿

WOLFSBURG VS OL LYONNES

OL beat Wolfsburg 3-1 on Matchday 3 this autumn, the pair's 11th meeting in this competition. These two further games will mean this fixture overtakes OL vs Paris Saint-Germain on 12 as the most-played encounter in UEFA women's club history.

Among those games, Wolfsburg beat OL in the 2013 final but the tables were turned in the deciders of 2016 (on penalties), 2018 (after extra time) and 2020. In the 2016/17 quarter-finals, OL went through after winning 2-0 away and losing 1-0 at home and two years later in the last eight the French side prevailed 2-1 at home and 4-2 away, and also beat Wolfsburg twice in last season's group stage.

WOLFSBURG (GER)

League phase: 9th place

4-0 h vs Paris Saint-Germain

2-1 a vs Vålerenga

1-3 a vs OL Lyonnes

5-2 h vs Manchester United

0-2 a vs Real Madrid

1-2 h vs Chelsea

Knockout phase play-offs

4-2agg vs Juventus (2-2 h, 2-0 a)

Top scorer: Lineth Beerensteyn 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 5

How they qualified: German runners-up

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Quarter-final record: W8 L4

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 2-10agg vs Barcelona (1-4 h, 1-6 a)

2022/23: 2-1agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-1 h)

2021/22: 3-1agg vs Arsenal (1-1 a, 2-0 h)

2020/21: 1-5agg vs Wolfsburg (1-2 a, 0-3 h, both legs in Budapest)﻿

2019/20: 9-1 vs Glasgow City (n, San Sebastián)

2018/19: 3-6agg vs OL (1-2 a, 2-4 h)

2017/18: 6-1agg vs Slavia Praha (5-0 h, 1-1 a)

2016/17: 1-2agg vs OL (0-2 h, 1-0 a)

2015/16: 6-0agg vs Brescia (3-0 h, 3-0 a)

2014/15: 4-4agg, won on away goals vs Rosengård (1-1 h, 3-3 a)

2013/14: 5-0agg vs Barcelona (3-0 h, 2-0 a)

2012/13: 4-1agg vs Rossiyanka (2-1 h, 2-0 a)

Wolfsburg now reached 13 quarter-finals in 14 seasons and have made the last eight on every occasion they have competed in the competition proper, missing out only in 2023/24 qualifying.

League phase highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg

OL LYONNES (FRA)

League phase: 2nd place

2-1 a vs Arsenal

3-0 h vs St. Pölten

3-1 h vs Wolfsburg

3-3 a vs Juventus

3-0 a vs Manchester United

4-0 h vs Atlético de Madrid

Top scorer: Melchie Dumornay 4

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 2

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 18 x League champions, 10 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Quarter-final record: W14 L2

Previous quarter-finals

2024/25: 6-1agg vs Bayern München (2-0 a, 4-1 h)

2023/24: 6-2agg vs Benfica (2-1 a, 4-1 h)

2022/23: 2-2agg 3-4pens vs Chelsea (0-1 h, 2-1aet a)

2021/22: 4-3agg vs Juventus (1-2 a, 3-1 h)

2020/21: 2-2agg lost on away goals vs Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-2 h)

2019/20: 2-1 vs Bayern (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: 6-3agg vs Wolfsburg (2-1 h, 4-2 a)

2017/18: 3-1agg vs Barcelona (2-1 h, 1-0 a)

2016/17: 2-1agg vs Wolfsburg (2-0 a, 0-1 h)

2015/16: 9-1agg vs Slavia Praha (9-1 h, 0-0 a)

2012/13: 8-0agg vs Rosengård (5-0 h, 3-0 a)

2011/12: 8-0agg vs Brøndby (4-0 h, 4-0 a)

2010/11: 1-0agg vs Zvezda-2005 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)

2009/10: 3-1agg vs Torres (3-0 h, 0-1 a)

2008/09: 9-1agg vs Bardolino Verona (5-0 a, 4-1 h)

2007/08: 3-2agg vs Arsenal (0-0 h, 3-2 a)