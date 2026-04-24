Women's Champions League semi-finals records and statistics

With the stakes high as teams compete for a place in the final of each season's UEFA Women's Champions League, semi-final matches in the competition have delivered memorable goals and breakthrough moments over the years.

We take a look at the records set by players and clubs in semi-final matches. All records cover the competition under both its UEFA Women's Cup and Women's Champions League formats.

Player records

Which player has made the most appearances in the Women's Champions League semi-finals?

Wendie Renard during OL Lyonnes' 2015/16 semi-final against Paris AFP via Getty Images

An eight-time champion with OL Lyonnes, Wendie Renard has played in 24 semi-final matches with the French side; five more than Alex Popp's tally of last-four games for Duisburg and Wolfsburg.

24 Wendie Renard (OL Lyonnes)

19 Alex Popp (Duisburg, Wolfsburg)

18 Eugénie Le Sommer (OL Lyonnes)

16 Sarah Bouhaddi (OL Lyonnes)

16 Élodie Thomis (Montpellier, OL Lyonnes)

16 Amandine Henry (OL Lyonnes)

15 Camille Abily (Montpellier, OL Lyonnes)

15 Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg, Barcelona)

15 Shirley Cruz Traña (OL Lyonnes, Paris Saint-Germain)

Which player has scored the most goals in the Women's Champions League semi-finals?

Conny Pohlers and Lotta Schelin are joint-top semi-final scorers, with the former's tally split across three different clubs and the latter's all for OL Lyonnes.

9 Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam, Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg)

9 Lotta Schelin (OL Lyonnes)

7 Marta (Umeå, Tyresö)

7 Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå)

7 Célia Šašić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

6 Eugénie Le Sommer (OL Lyonnes)

5 Renate Lingor (Eintracht Frankfurt)

5 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Which players have scored hat-tricks in Women's Champions League semi-final fixtures?

Célia Šašić tops the rankings with both of her hat-tricks delivered in Frankfurt's 13-0 aggregate success against Brøndby in 2014/15. No other player has scored more than four goals across a semi-final tie.

2 Célia Šašić (four goals in Eintracht Frankfurt 7-0 Brøndby, 2014/15, and Brøndby 0-6 Eintracht Frankfurt, 2014/15)

1 Verónica Boquete (Brøndby 0-6 Eintracht Frankfurt, 2014/15)

1 Renate Lingor (Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Rosengård, 2003/04)

1 Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam 4-0 Rosenborg, 2004/05)

Who is the youngest player to make an appearance in a Women's Champions League semi-final?

Lianne Sanderson (left) with Arsenal club-mate Dennis Bergkamp in 2004 Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lianne Sanderson, 15 years and 83 days (Arsenal 1-5 Fortuna Hjørring, 2002/03)

Sabrina Labiod, 15 years and 301 days (Toulouse 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, 2001/02)

Michela Ledri, 15 years and 322 days (Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 ASD Verona, 2007/08)

Jess Carter, 16 years and 174 days (Birmingham City 0-0 Tyresö, 2013/14)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, 16 years and 176 days (Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Wolfsburg, 2014/15)

Who is the youngest player to score in a Women's Champions League semi-final?

Maria Nordbrandt set the record when she celebrated her 18th birthday with the equaliser in Umeå's 2002/03 semi-final opener against Frankfurt.

Maria Nordbrandt, 18 years and 0 days (Umeå 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 2002/03)

Kadidiatou Diani, 18 years and 20 days (Paris FC 1-6 OL Lyonnes, 2012/13)

Marta, 18 years and 37 days (Brøndby 2-3 Umeå, 2003/04)

Tabea Kemme, 18 years and 125 days (Turbine Potsdam 1-0 Duisburg, 2009/10)

Sandrine Rouquet, 18 years and 336 days (Toulouse 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, 2001/02)

Who is the youngest player to score more than one goal in a Women's Champions League semi-final match?

Marta became the semi-finals' youngest scorer with a double in 2006, then struck for Umeå again in the 6-0 return-leg win against Kolbotn eight days later.

Marta, 20 years and 258 days (two goals in Kolbotn 1-5 Umeå, 2006/07)

Who is the oldest player to make an appearance in a Women's Champions League semi-final?

Formiga making her record-breaking appearance for Paris in 2021 UEFA via Getty Images

Formiga's closest rival in terms of the oldest players in the competition is Sandrine Soubeyrand, who was aged 39 years and 248 days when she featured for Paris FC against OL Lyonnes in 2012/13.

Formiga, aged 43 years and 60 days (Barcelona 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 2020/21)

Who is the oldest player to score in a Women's Champions League semi-final match?

Martina Müller, 35 years and 8 days (Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Wolfsburg, 2014/15)

Carli Lloyd, 34 years and 287 days (OL Lyonnes 0-1 Manchester City, 2016/17)

Club records

Which team has reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals the most times?

15 OL Lyonnes

9 Barcelona

9 Arsenal

8 Eintracht Frankfurt

8 Wolfsburg

7 Umeå

7 Paris Saint-Germain

6 Turbine Potsdam

6 Chelsea

* Includes 2025/26 semi-finals

Arsenal in transit during the 2024/25 semi-finals Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Which team has won the most Women's Champions League semi-final ties?

11 OL Lyonnes

6 Barcelona﻿

6 Eintracht Frankfurt

6 Wolfsburg

General records

What is the biggest aggregate win in a Women's Champions League semi-final tie?

13 goals in Eintracht Frankfurt 13-0 Brøndby, 2014/15 (first leg 7-0, second leg 6-0)

10 goals in Umeå 11-1 Kolbotn, 2006/07 (first leg 5-1, second leg 6-0)

What is the biggest first-leg deficit overturned in a semi-final tie?

Frankfurt's Louise Hansen (left) and Montpellier's Sonia Bompastor during the sides' 2005/06 semi-final meeting Bongarts/Getty Images

No side has overturned a deficit of more than one goal to win a semi-final in this competition. Six sides have come back from one-goal defeats to progress. One of them (Frankfurt in 2005/06) prevailed on the now defunct away goals rule, and another on penalties (Potsdam in 2009/10).

1 goal in Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Montpellier, 2005/06 (Montpellier led 1-0 after first leg, Frankfurt won second leg 3-2, progressed on away goals)

1 goal Turbine Potsdam vs Djurgården, 2005/06 (Djurgården led 3-2 after first leg, Potsdam won second leg 5-2)

1 goal Duisburg vs Turbine Potsdam, 2009/10 (Duisburg led 1-0 after first leg, Potsdam won second leg 1-0, then won 3-1 on penalties)

1 goal Bayern München vs Chelsea, 2020/21 (Bayern led 2-1 after first leg, Chelsea won second leg 4-1)

1 goal Barcelona vs Chelsea, 2023/24 (Chelsea led 1-0 after first leg, Barcelona won second leg 2-0)

1 goal Arsenal vs OL Lyonnes, 2024/25 (OL Lyonnes led 2-1 after first leg, Arsenal won second leg 4-1)

Which Women's Champions League semi-final ties have been decided by a penalty shoot-out?

Umeå vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2002/03 (agg: 2-2, Umeå won 7-6 on penalties)

Duisburg vs Turbine Potsdam, 2009/10 (agg: 1-1, Turbine Potsdam won 3-1 on penalties)

Which country has had the most different teams participate in Women's Champions League semi-finals?

5 France

5 Germany

4 England

4 Sweden

* Includes 2025/26 semi-finals