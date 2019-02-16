Spain v Portugal in Sunday's final: full guide

The first UEFA Women's Futsal EURO final tournament ends on Sunday with Spain and Portugal head to head for gold.

SUNDAY'S ACTION

Third-place play-off: Russia v Ukraine (17:00CET/16:00 local)

Final: Spain v Portugal (19:30CET/18:30 local)

FINAL: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

These teams have met 26 times, Spain winning 14 to Portugal's 5, and leading 86-54 in goals





They last met in January in Spain: the home team won the first friendly 4-3 before Portugal prevailed 2-1





Their men's teams met in the UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 final last February, Portugal winning 3-2 after extra time for their first title

Spain and Portugal met in Gondomar in the men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2007 semi-finals: the hosts went 2-0 up but were pegged back to 2-2 and Spain won on penalties

Spain won the men's EURO in 1996 (unofficial non-championship tournament), 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010 (beating Portugal in the final), 2012 and 2016. Portugal's 2018 triumph was their first, in their second final after 2010.

Coaches' thoughts ...

Claudia Pons, Spain coach

"We've played Portugal many times but a final is a final. Whoever makes fewer mistakes will win, and they are very strong opponents so we will need to be at our best to win the trophy."

Luís Conceição, Portugal coach

"I expect a very well-balanced match. Spain have a similar style to us and have players that can make the difference, just like Portugal."

FRIDAY'S SEMI-FINALS

Russia 0-5 Spain

Spain dominated throughout and after two goals late in the first half never looked back.

Ukraine 1-5 Portugal

Ukraine equalised early in the second half but the hosts then set out on a surge as 18-year-old Fifó scored two and made one.



WHERE TO WATCH

See all the territories where the matches will be on television: in all other places, there will be a free stream on UEFA.tv.

TICKETS

Cost: €1 (max 2 per person)

Available daily from Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar (09.30–12.30 & 14:00–17:30)

FREE DOWNLOAD: PROGRAMME

THE REFEREES

Raquel González Ruano (Spain)

Chiara Perona (Italy)

Irina Velikanova (Russia)

Fatma Özlem Tursun (Turkey)

Gelareh Nazemideylami (Iran)

Zari Fathi (Iran)

THE REGULATIONS

