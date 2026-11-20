Finland won the first leg of the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying play-off 3-1 in Norway with Tuesday's return to decide the last qualifier for the final tournament in Croatia.

In October's elite round, the four group winners and the two best runners-up qualified to join the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. The other two runners-up are meeting over two legs in November for the remaining berth in the finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December at Kulturni centar Osijek.

Finland claimed a 3-1 victory in Trondheim in Friday's first leg. They host the return in Nokia as they had the better elite round record. These are the first meetings between these teams.

Qualified for final tournament so far Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

First leg: Friday 20 November

Norway 1-3 Finland

Finland took control early in Trondheim as Emilia Jokisalo scored from distance in the third minute. She doubled the lead midway through the first half, Stella Enwena adding another shortly afterwards.

Both teams had chances after the break but the only goal went the way of Norway, Lea Dahle forcing the ball in with with just under six minutes to go to give her side hope for the second leg in Nokia.

Second leg: Tuesday 24 November

Finland vs Norway (17:30 CET)

Team guide

How they reached the play-offs

Main round Group A winners (Trondheim, Norway): 2-0 vs Belarus, 9-0 vs Kazakhstan, 2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round Group 4 runners-up (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 2-1 vs Ukraine, 0-3 vs Poland, 2-1 vs Belgium

Qualifying top scorer including play-offs: Andrea Holm Aune (6)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Aiming to be the first Norway side to qualify for UEFA futsal tournament at any level, the debut EURO entrants began qualifying ranked 19th of the 23 hopefuls and knocked out 2023 runners-up Ukraine in the elite round.

How they reached the play-offs

Main round: Bye

Elite round Group 1 runners-up (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 1-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Netherlands, 0-3 vs Portugal

Qualifying top scorers including play-offs: Emilia Jokisalo, Tiiu Lehtonen (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify