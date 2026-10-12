Women's Futsal EURO meet the finalists so far

Seven of the eight contenders are now confirmed for the expanded UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Croatia.

Joining the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March are the six teams that came through the elite round: Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden. The remaining spot will be decided in November when Norway play Finland over two legs in the play-off.

We introduce the contenders.

Qualified for final tournament so far Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

How they qualified

Qualified as final tournament hosts

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Ten Croatian internationals were part of the University of Zagreb side that won the European University Games women's futsal tournament in Italy in June, beating teams from Spain, Poland and Portugal in the knockout phase.

How they qualified

Elite round Group 2 winners (Humenné, Slovakia): 2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-1 vs Sweden, 2-1 vs Slovakia

Qualifying top scorer: Gabriella Kota (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Fourth place (hosts)

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Fourth place

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Equalling Ukraine by qualifying for their third final tournament in a row, only Portugal and Spain have reached more (all four).

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 semi-final highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Hungary

How they qualified

Elite round Group 3 runners-up, second best runners-up (Laško, Slovenia): 3-0 vs Slovenia, 1-2 vs Spain, 4-0 vs France

Qualifying top scorer: Renata Adamatti (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Finished above Iran and Panama in their World Cup group before losing to Portugal in the quarter-finals.

How they qualified

Elite round Group 4 winners (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 7-0 vs Belgium, 3-0 vs Norway, 3-3 vs Ukraine

Qualifying top scorer: Maja Fal (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

Making their EURO finals debut to add to their 2025 World Cup appearance, where they beat hosts Philippines and lost narrowly to Morocco and Argentina.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO third-place play-off highlights: Hungary 0-12 Portugal

How they qualified

Elite round Group 1 winners (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 2-0 vs Netherlands, 5-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorers: Fifó, Ana Oliveira, Maria Pereira (2)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Third place

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Runners-up (hosts)

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Runners-up (hosts)

Lost the first two finals and the 2023 semi-final to Spain but finished ahead of their neighbours at the 2025 World Cup, losing to Brazil in the inaugural decider in the Philippines.

How they qualified

Elite round Group 3 winners (Laško, Slovenia): 5-2 vs France, 2-1 vs Italy, 9-0 vs Slovenia

Qualifying top scorers: Irene Córdoba, Eva González (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Third place

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners

Have never lost a competitive game to a European team, and only ever once did not win such a game over 40 minutes, taken to penalties by Portugal in the Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final.

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

How they qualified

Elite round Group 2 runners-up, best runners-up (Humenné, Slovakia): 7-1 vs Slovakia, 1-3 vs Hungary, 3-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qualifying top scorer: Ida Pettersson (3)

Tournament record

2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿

2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify