Women's Futsal EURO meet the finalists so far
Monday, October 12, 2026
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Hosts Croatia will be joined by Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden in March with one more berth to fill.
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Seven of the eight contenders are now confirmed for the expanded UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Croatia.
Joining the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March are the six teams that came through the elite round: Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden. The remaining spot will be decided in November when Norway play Finland over two legs in the play-off.
We introduce the contenders.
Qualified for final tournament so far
Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden
Croatia (hosts)
How they qualified
Qualified as final tournament hosts
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Ten Croatian internationals were part of the University of Zagreb side that won the European University Games women's futsal tournament in Italy in June, beating teams from Spain, Poland and Portugal in the knockout phase.
Hungary
How they qualified
Elite round Group 2 winners (Humenné, Slovakia): 2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-1 vs Sweden, 2-1 vs Slovakia
Qualifying top scorer: Gabriella Kota (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Fourth place (hosts)
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Fourth place
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Equalling Ukraine by qualifying for their third final tournament in a row, only Portugal and Spain have reached more (all four).
Italy
How they qualified
Elite round Group 3 runners-up, second best runners-up (Laško, Slovenia): 3-0 vs Slovenia, 1-2 vs Spain, 4-0 vs France
Qualifying top scorer: Renata Adamatti (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Finished above Iran and Panama in their World Cup group before losing to Portugal in the quarter-finals.
Poland
How they qualified
Elite round Group 4 winners (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 7-0 vs Belgium, 3-0 vs Norway, 3-3 vs Ukraine
Qualifying top scorer: Maja Fal (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Making their EURO finals debut to add to their 2025 World Cup appearance, where they beat hosts Philippines and lost narrowly to Morocco and Argentina.
Portugal
How they qualified
Elite round Group 1 winners (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 2-0 vs Netherlands, 5-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorers: Fifó, Ana Oliveira, Maria Pereira (2)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Runners-up
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Third place
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Runners-up (hosts)
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Runners-up (hosts)
- Lost the first two finals and the 2023 semi-final to Spain but finished ahead of their neighbours at the 2025 World Cup, losing to Brazil in the inaugural decider in the Philippines.
Spain (holders)
How they qualified
Elite round Group 3 winners (Laško, Slovenia): 5-2 vs France, 2-1 vs Italy, 9-0 vs Slovenia
Qualifying top scorers: Irene Córdoba, Eva González (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Third place
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Winners
- Have never lost a competitive game to a European team, and only ever once did not win such a game over 40 minutes, taken to penalties by Portugal in the Women's Futsal EURO 2022 final.
Sweden
How they qualified
Elite round Group 2 runners-up, best runners-up (Humenné, Slovakia): 7-1 vs Slovakia, 1-3 vs Hungary, 3-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qualifying top scorer: Ida Pettersson (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Only a 5-4 loss to Italy kept them out of the 2025 World Cup, they're now the first Sweden side at any level to qualify for a UEFA futsal final tournament.