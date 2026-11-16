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Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying play-off: Norway vs Finland

Monday, November 16, 2026

Norway will play Finland over two legs on 20 and 24 November for the last finals spot in Croatia.

One of Norway and Finland will make their Women's Futsal EURO finals debut in March
One of Norway and Finland will make their Women's Futsal EURO finals debut in March UEFA

Norway will play Finland on 20 and 24 November in the play-off to decide the last qualifier for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Croatia.

After the elite round, the four group winners and the two best runners-up qualified to join the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. The other two runners-up will meet over two legs in November for the remaining berth in the finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December at Kulturni centar Osijek.

Finland will visit Trondheim in the first leg and host the return in Nokia as they had the better elite round record. These are the first meetings between these teams.

Qualified for final tournament so far

Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

First leg: Friday 20 November

Norway vs Finland (18:00 CET)

Second leg: Tuesday 24 November

Finland vs Norway (17:30 CET)

Norway

How they reached the play-offs
Main round Group A winners (Trondheim, Norway): 2-0 vs Belarus, 9-0 vs Kazakhstan, 2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round Group 4 runners-up (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 2-1 vs Ukraine, 0-3 vs Poland, 2-1 vs Belgium

Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Holm Aune (6)

Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

  • Aiming to be the first Norway side to qualify for UEFA futsal tournament at any level, the debut EURO entrants began qualifying ranked 19th of the 23 hopefuls and knocked out 2023 runners-up Ukraine in the elite round.

Finland

How they reached the play-offs
Main round: Bye
Elite round Group 1 runners-up (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 1-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Netherlands, 0-3 vs Portugal

Qualifying top scorer: Tiiu Lehtonen (3)

Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify﻿
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify

  • Finland only missed out on the 2025 World Cup when Poland equalised with 17 seconds left to pip them on goal difference.
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, November 16, 2026

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