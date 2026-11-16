Women's Futsal EURO 2027 qualifying play-off: Norway vs Finland
Monday, November 16, 2026
Article summary
Norway will play Finland over two legs on 20 and 24 November for the last finals spot in Croatia.
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Norway will play Finland on 20 and 24 November in the play-off to decide the last qualifier for the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 final tournament in Croatia.
After the elite round, the four group winners and the two best runners-up qualified to join the hosts in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March. The other two runners-up will meet over two legs in November for the remaining berth in the finals draw at 19:00 CET on Friday 11 December at Kulturni centar Osijek.
Finland will visit Trondheim in the first leg and host the return in Nokia as they had the better elite round record. These are the first meetings between these teams.
Qualified for final tournament so far
Croatia (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden
First leg: Friday 20 November
Norway vs Finland (18:00 CET)
Second leg: Tuesday 24 November
Finland vs Norway (17:30 CET)
Norway
How they reached the play-offs
Main round Group A winners (Trondheim, Norway): 2-0 vs Belarus, 9-0 vs Kazakhstan, 2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round Group 4 runners-up (Bielsko-Biała, Poland): 2-1 vs Ukraine, 0-3 vs Poland, 2-1 vs Belgium
Qualifying top scorer: Andrea Holm Aune (6)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Aiming to be the first Norway side to qualify for UEFA futsal tournament at any level, the debut EURO entrants began qualifying ranked 19th of the 23 hopefuls and knocked out 2023 runners-up Ukraine in the elite round.
Finland
How they reached the play-offs
Main round: Bye
Elite round Group 1 runners-up (Oliveira de Azeméis, Portugal): 1-0 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Netherlands, 0-3 vs Portugal
Qualifying top scorer: Tiiu Lehtonen (3)
Tournament record
2025 Futsal Women's World Cup: Did not qualify
2023 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2022 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
2019 Women's Futsal EURO: Did not qualify
- Finland only missed out on the 2025 World Cup when Poland equalised with 17 seconds left to pip them on goal difference.