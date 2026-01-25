UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 2 Sunday round-up: Croatia 2-2 Georgia, France 5-0 Latvia, Armenia 5-4 Czechia, Ukraine 4-1 Lithuania

Armenia are the first team through to the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-finals after securing a second win in Group B, on a day when France beat co-hosts Latvia in Riga to move to the Group A summit.

Having kicked off by beating Ukraine, Armenia defeated Czechia 5-4 at Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas to get the second win they needed to progress from Group B on their finals debut. That was enough to seal first place as Ukraine later defeated co-hosts Lithuania, taking the two-time runners-up into second, two points ahead of their other group rivals.

In Group A, over at Arena Riga, France produced a clinical second-half display to defeat Latvia 5-0 and leapfrog their opponents in first. As for Georgia, they got off the mark after an incredible display from goalkeeper Ali Aslani earned them a 2-2 draw with Croatia, who are now within a point of second-placed Latvia, whom they face on Wednesday.

Group A: France 5-0 Latvia

France pressed hard early on, but Latvia goalkeeper Rainers Mūrnieks – excellent in the 4-0 defeat of Georgia on Wednesday – was again impressive. Backed by more than 5,000 fans in their capital, Latvia responded with chances of their own, and Mūrnieks' opposite number Francis Lokoka had to produce several excellent saves too, including an astounding double stop from Miks Babris and Andrejs Baklanovs, though France continued to pepper the home goal with efforts.

The second half began in similar manner, but France soon found a breakthrough, Arthur Tchato working space to play the ball across goal for Souheil Mouhoudine to tap in. France's most-capped player Sid Belhaj doubled the advantage as he turned Abdessamad Mohammed's centre in off the crossbar. Mouhoudine got another after a swift move, and Mohammed made it four before Mamadou Siragassy Touré hit the fifth.

Player of the Match: Souheil Mouhoudine (France)

Key stat: France have their first win at a Futsal EURO final tournament on their fourth attempt; Mouhoudine and Mohammed also scored in both of their 2018 fixtures in Ljubljana.

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "﻿Today we showed lots of qualities and our consistency. We were strong, and notably strong defensively, and when we're strong defensively we're capable of beating anyone. That was the case today and I'm really proud of my team."

Massimiliano Bellarte, Latvia coach: "The result is not reflective of the match – we missed chances and they missed chances in a good first half. The first goal changed a lot; for a futsal player or an athlete, the most important part is the emotional one ... The result is not what we wanted to give our people in here Latvia, but that's it."

Souheil Mouhoudine, Player of the Match: "I'm happy to have won. We were facing a Latvia team hard to play against, and in front of their fans. We knew it would be a difficult game, but we're very happy to have the three points and be top of the group.

Sid Belhaj, France goalscorer: "I think we played a very good game overall – it was a game we mostly controlled. We felt we dominated the match, even if there were very dangerous situations in the first half. Thankfully, Francis [Lokoka] made some good saves. Overall, we dominated and deserved the win."

Rainers Mūrnieks, Latvia goalkeeper: "We played well until the last part of the game. France are good, powerful opponents. I think we are ready to reach the next stage – we will try [against Croatia on Wednesday]."

Group A: Croatia 2-2 Georgia

Croatia made most of the early running but fell behind when Antonio Sekulić deflected Vakhtangi Jvarashvili's fierce corner into his own net. Georgia, looking to bounce back from losing 4-0 to Latvia, brought Ali Aslani into goal and he performed regular heroics at the other end, while David Mataja and Niko Vukmir hit the post with successive efforts.

Late in the first half, however, Duje Kustura pounced on a loose ball for his third goal of the finals, and Vitor Lima put Croatia ahead after the break as he created space for himself to smash a shot in. Georgia had a chance to level when Vukmir conceded a penalty, but goalkeeper Ante Piplica – who had not previously needed to make a save – stopped Giorgi Ghavtadze's spot kick with his chest.

Croatia kept on testing Aslani, but somehow Georgia held out – and, with just under six minutes left, Vakhtang Kekelia embarked on a run and turned in Ghavtadze's return pass to equalise. With 90 second left, Irakli Todua brought down Luka Perić, but the irrepressible Aslani saved from Franko Jelovčić.

Player of the Match: Ali Aslani (Georgia)

Key stat: The final shot count was 60-15 in Croatia's favour, 35-6 on target.

Ali Aslani, Georgia goalkeeper and Player of the Match: "It was a great game ... Everything was good [after] we didn't start well in our first game. When I'm playing well, it means the whole team is playing well; it's a team sport, not just one player. I'd like to thank my team-mates, who are my friends and brothers."

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "We dominated for 40 minutes. The Georgia goalkeeper saved 20 clear chances. We had 60 shots on goal and, at the end, we had the chance with the penalty, but we failed to convert. We have a decisive match against Latvia and I am confident we can win and qualify for the quarter-finals."

David Mataja, Croatia player: "I am not too happy. This match is still a little bit raw. I think we had ten to 15 clear chances to score, [Georgia] scored from two or three shots. By half-time, they had zero shots on target, but they had scored ... We have another game and everything is on us. We need to win and we will go to the quarter-finals."

Next games in Group A: Wednesday 28 January

Latvia vs Croatia (16:30 CET, Riga)

Georgia vs France (16:30 CET, Kaunas)

Group B: Armenia 5-4 Czechia

Debutants Armenia reached the last eight and sealed first place with a game to spare thanks to a thrilling win in Kaunas. It was Czechia who broke the deadlock, though, Pavel Drozd firing in at the near post before Armenia captain Vladimir Sanosyan drove into the roof of the net to level. Nikita Khromykh then drilled in a free-kick to put Armenia ahead, before Tomáš Koudelka turned a cross into his own net to make it 3-1.

Czechia played with a flying goalkeeper for the second half, and although Francisco Mikus made it 3-2, Armenia hit them on the counter to go 5-2 up through Arsen Petrosov and a brilliant long-range strike from Khromykh. That looked to be the game over, but a double from David Drozd made for a nervy finish.

Player of the Match: Nikita Khromykh (Armenia)

Key stat: This is the first time Armenia have got past the group stage of any UEFA final tournament, futsal or football.

Ruben Nazaretyan, Armenia coach: "It's a great feeling, the best feeling for a long time. I hope we continue to bring joy to our nation. We are very confident; we've brought this confidence from the qualifying round and we will prepare for the last group game against Lithuania."

Marek Kopecký, Czechia coach: "Once again, we started well, scored the opening goal and then made individual mistakes. We aren't getting any luck; many shots have been ending up in our goal. Defence is what decides these games."

Vladimir Sanosyan, Armenia captain and goalscorer: "It's a historic victory. It was a very difficult game, but it's great we didn't lose our heart. We came back and managed to win. We have a good atmosphere in the team and we've worked hard for this for a long time."

Francisco Mikus, Czechia goalscorer: "We didn't play our best futsal. Again, we started by scoring first but then conceded from individual mistakes. Despite that, we have to keep our heads up. We were good offensively, but not so good defensively."

Futsal EURO 2026 reaction: Vladimir Sanosyan on Armenia's Matchday 2 win

Group B: Ukraine 4-1 Lithuania

Ukraine goalkeeper Oleksandr Sukhov produced a moment of brilliance in a dominant win against Lithuania. Both keepers made some fine saves, but Sukhov lit up the game with a solo run from his own goal to tee up Ihor Korsun to score a crucial third goal for his team.

Before that, Ihor Cherniavskyi and Vladyslav Pervieiev had put Ukraine in control, yet the third goal was key as Lithuania were pushing hard for a way back into the contest. Danyil Abakshyn added a fourth when Lithuania had no goalkeeper on the court, but a crowd of 6,092 – a record for the Lithuania team – did get something to cheer when Vladimir Derendiajev rattled in a consolation.

Player of the Match: Ihor Cherniavskyi (Ukraine)

Key stat: Ukraine have now won at least one game at a seventh straight Futsal EURO, and at 16 of their 18 major tournament appearances overall.

Oleksandr Kosenko, Ukraine coach: "We understood that win was a must. We played well from the start to the end. It was crucial to score first and not concede, but all the goals were important for us since we knew Lithuania can punish our mistakes."

Dentino, Lithuania coach: "The opposition was really strong. I said before that Ukraine are one of the favourites for the title. But I can only thank my players; they gave their maximum on the court. The atmosphere was amazing for us, a lot of fans came to watch our team. I'm proud of our players. We still have a chance, even if small."

Ihor Cherniavskyi, Ukraine goalscorer: "We had a bad result in the first match and today we knew it was crucial to win. We deserved this victory because we played well from the start to the end and did what needed to be done."

Justinas Zagurskas, Lithuania captain: "Details were the difference. We did not play badly, but they have more international experience. They punished our mistakes with two goals. At these finals, if you are not scoring, the opponents finish you off."

Next games in Group B: Wednesday 28 January

Czechia vs Ukraine (19:30 CET, Riga)

Lithuania vs Armenia (19:30 CET, Kaunas)

