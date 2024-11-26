Matchday 5 breaks record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League has broken new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition, surpassing the long-standing mark set in 2000/01 under a previous format of two group stages.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)

2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)

2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)

2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)

2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)

2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-breaking week in 2024/25 unfolded

Of the 18 games on Matchday 5, nine produced five or more goals, with four featuring six goals and Atalanta's 6-1 victory at Young Boys topping the list with seven. There was only one scoreless draw, although three fixtures did result in only one goal.



The 2000/01 season produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the old format of two group stages. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.

Tuesday 26/11/2024

Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid

Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan

Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg

Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta

Barcelona 3-0 Brest

Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Inter 1-0 Leipzig

Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord

Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Wednesday 27/11/2024

Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart

Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona

Monaco 2-3 Benfica

Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus

Bologna 1-2 LOSC Lille

Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge

GNK Dinamo 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage/league phase night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP

Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern

Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid

Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV

Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice

Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals

25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 63 goals in 16 games (2000/01)

Matchday 2: ﻿58 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 6: 56 goals in 16 games (2022/23)