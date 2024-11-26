Matchday 5 breaks record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group
What is the record for most UEFA Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?
Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League has broken new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition, surpassing the long-standing mark set in 2000/01 under a previous format of two group stages.
All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.
What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?
2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)
How the record-breaking week in 2024/25 unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 5, nine produced five or more goals, with four featuring six goals and Atalanta's 6-1 victory at Young Boys topping the list with seven. There was only one scoreless draw, although three fixtures did result in only one goal.
The 2000/01 season produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the old format of two group stages. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.
Tuesday 26/11/2024
Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid
Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan
Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg
Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta
Barcelona 3-0 Brest
Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Inter 1-0 Leipzig
Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord
Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal
Wednesday 27/11/2024
Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart
Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona
Monaco 2-3 Benfica
Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus
Bologna 1-2 LOSC Lille
Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge
GNK Dinamo 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
What is the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage/league phase night?
44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997
Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV
Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha
What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?
16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?
Matchday 1: 63 goals in 16 games (2000/01)
Matchday 2: 58 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 56 goals in 16 games (2022/23)