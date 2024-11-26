Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Matchday 5 breaks record for most goals in a Champions League group stage/league phase week: Highest-scoring matchdays, most goals in a single night, most goals in a group

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

What is the record for most UEFA Champions League goals on one matchday? Most goals in a single night? Highest-scoring round in a group?

Mateo Retegui scored twice as Atalanta hit six during a record-breaking Champions League matchweek
Mateo Retegui scored twice as Atalanta hit six during a record-breaking Champions League matchweek Getty Images

Matchday 5 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League has broken new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition, surpassing the long-standing mark set in 2000/01 under a previous format of two group stages.

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2022/23 Matchday 5 (59 goals, 16 games)
2021/22 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2014/15 Matchday 3 (59 goals, 16 games)
2012/13 Matchday 4 (58 goals, 16 games)
2024/25 Matchday 2 (58 goals, 18 games)

How the record-breaking week in 2024/25 unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 5, nine produced five or more goals, with four featuring six goals and Atalanta's 6-1 victory at Young Boys topping the list with seven. There was only one scoreless draw, although three fixtures did result in only one goal.

The 2000/01 season produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the old format of two group stages. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a Champions League record average of 3.24 per game.

Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Manchester City
Feyenoord's Dávid Hancko celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Manchester City Getty Images

Tuesday 26/11/2024

Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid
Slovan Bratislava 2-3 AC Milan
Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg
Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta
Barcelona 3-0 Brest
Bayern München 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Inter 1-0 Leipzig
Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord
Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Wednesday 27/11/2024
Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart
Sturm Graz 1-0 Girona
Monaco 2-3 Benfica
Aston Villa 0-0 Juventus
Bologna 1-2 LOSC Lille
Celtic 1-1 Club Brugge
GNK Dinamo 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage/league phase night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV
Man Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 63 goals in 16 games (2000/01)
Matchday 2: ﻿58 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 3: 62 goals in 16 games (2020/21)﻿
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 56 goals in 16 games (2022/23)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Selected for you

Highest-scoring Champions League matches
Live 17/09/2024

Highest-scoring Champions League matches

The 12 goals in Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 triumph over Legia Warszawa in 2016 remains unmatched, although Bayern München went close.
All-time top scorers
Live 27/11/2024

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, with fellow centurion Robert Lewandowski now clear in third.
Group stage/league phase records, stats
Live 27/11/2024

Group stage/league phase records, stats

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Champions League hat-tricks
Live 27/11/2024

Champions League hat-tricks

All you need to know about Champions League trebles... and more!
Babel seals new record goals tally for matchday one
Live 13/09/2017

Babel seals new record goals tally for matchday one

Ryan Babel's clincher in Beşiktaş's 3-1 win at Porto was the 54th and final goal from 16 games on matchday one, surpassing a high-water mark set in 2013/14.
Dortmund and Legia combine to smash goals records
Live 22/11/2016

Dortmund and Legia combine to smash goals records

Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 defeat of Legia Warszawa was the highest-scoring game in UEFA Champions League history and that was not the only record set by this match.