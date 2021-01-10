Champions League quarter-final records and statistics
Sunday 10 January 2021
We open the quarter-final record book for the lowdown on the greatest last-eight feats.
Players
Most quarter-final appearances:
UEFA Champions League
23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
22 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)
22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
21 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
European Cup
23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
22 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
22 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
22 Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)
22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
21 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
21 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
21 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
All-time quarter-final top scorers:
UEFA Champions League
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)
9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
European Cup
25 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
14 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
12 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
10 Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
9 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
9 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)
9 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
Most goals in a quarter-final game:
UEFA Champions League
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 06/04/10)
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Bayern, 18/04/2017)
3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Wolfsburg, 12/04/2016)
3 Ronaldo (Manchester United v Real Madrid, 23/04/2003)
3 Gerard López (Valencia v Lazio, 05/04/2000)
3 Filippo Inzaghi (Dynamo Kyiv v Juventus, 18/03/1998)
European Cup
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 06/04/2010)
4 Sándor Kocsis (Barcelona v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 02/03/1960)
4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid v Wiener SC, 18/03/1959)
4 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid v Sevilla, 23/01/1958)
Most goals in a quarter-final tie:
UEFA Champions League only
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Bayern, 2016/17)
4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 2009/10)
4 Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv, 1997/98)
Clubs
Most quarter-final appearances:
UEFA Champions League
18 Bayern München
18 Barcelona
16 Real Madrid
14 Manchester United
12 Juventus
European Cup
35 Real Madrid
30 Bayern München
22 Barcelona
19 Juventus
19 Manchester United
Most successive quarter-final appearances:
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
13 Barcelona (2007/08–)
8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)
7 Bayern München (2011/12–2017/18)
7 Real Madrid (1997/98–2003/04)
7 Manchester United (1996/97–2002/03)
Most quarter-final aggregate wins:
UEFA Champions League
13 Real Madrid
12 Barcelona
12 Bayern München*
7 Chelsea
7 Juventus
7 Manchester United
European Cup
29 Real Madrid
20 Bayern München*
15 Barcelona
12 Manchester United
12 Juventus
Most quarter-final aggregate losses:
UEFA Champions League
7 Manchester United
6 Barcelona*
6 Bayern München
4 Arsenal
4 Benfica
4 Internazionale Milano
4 Paris Saint-Germain
European Cup
10 Bayern München
9 Benfica
7 Manchester United
6 Barcelona*
6 Real Madrid
*includes one-off 2019/20 tie
Most quarter-final wins (match):
UEFA Champions League
18 Real Madrid
17 Bayern München
16 Barcelona
12 Manchester United
European Cup
36 Real Madrid
31 Bayern München
22 Barcelona
19 Liverpool
18 Manchester United
Most quarter-final losses (match):
UEFA Champions League
10 Real Madrid
9 Barcelona
9 Bayern München
9 Manchester United
7 Internazionale Milano
7 Juventus
European Cup
23 Real Madrid
18 Benfica
15 Bayern München
12 Juventus
11 Manchester United
Most quarter-final goals scored:
UEFA Champions League
63 Bayern München
63 Real Madrid
58 Barcelona
44 Manchester United
33 Chelsea
European Cup
138 Real Madrid
105 Bayern München
79 Barcelona
68 Manchester United
61 Liverpool
Most quarter-final goals conceded:
UEFA Champions League
45 Bayern München
42 Barcelona
38 Real Madrid
34 Manchester United
29 Chelsea
European Cup
85 Real Madrid
71 Bayern München
53 Benfica
47 Manchester United
46 Barcelona
Biggest quarter-final win (match):
UEFA Champions League
8-2 Bayern München vs Barcelona (2019/20)
7-1 Manchester United vs Roma (2006/07)
6-1 Bayern München vs Porto (2014/15)
5-1 Barcelona v Shakhtar (2010/11)
5-1 Barcelona v Chelsea (1999/00)
4-0 Real Madrid v Tottenham (2010/11)
4-0 Bayern München v Kaiserslautern (1998/99)
4-0 Manchester United v Porto (1996/97)
European Cup
8-0 Real Madrid v Sevilla (1957/58)
8-2 Bayern München vs Barcelona (2019/20)
7-1 Manchester United v Roma (2006/07)
7-1 Real Madrid v Wiener SC (1958/59)
6-0 Benfica v Nürnberg (1961/62)
Biggest quarter-final win (aggregate):
UEFA Champions League
8-2 Real Madrid v APOEL (0-3 5-2) 2011/12
6-0 Bayern München v Kaiserslautern (2-0 0-4) 1998/99
6-1 Barcelona v Shakhtar (5-1 0-1) 2010/11
5-0 Real Madrid v Tottenham (4-0 0-1) 2010/11
5-0 AC Milan v Internazionale Milano (2-0 0-3*) 2004/05
*Second leg awarded as a 3-0 win following crowd disturbance
European Cup
10-2 Real Madrid v Sevilla (8-0, 0-2) 1957/58
9-2 Barcelona v Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-0, 5-2) 1959/60
8-1 AC Milan v Galatasaray (3-1, 5-0) 1962/63
7-0 Dynamo Kyiv v Beşiktaş (5-0 2-0) 1986/87
Most goals in a quarter-final tie:
UEFA Champions League
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)
11 Real Madrid 6-5 Manchester United (2002/03)
11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern München (2004/05)
11 Manchester United 8-3 Roma (2006/07)
11 Bayern München 7-4 Porto (2014/15)
European Cup
14 Stade de Reims 8-6 MTK Hungaria (1955/56)
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool (2008/09)
12 Real Madrid 10-2 Sevilla (1957/58)
Miscellaneous
UEFA Champions League quarter-finals
Youngest scorer
17 years, 218 days Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona) 01/04/2008
Biggest first-leg deficit recovered
1-4 Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan (h, 2003/04)
1-4 Roma 3-0 Barcelona (h, 2017/18)
Ties decided in extra time
Ajax 1-1 3-2 Atlético (4-3 agg) 1996/97
Dortmund 0-0 1-0 Bayern (1-0 agg) 1997/98
Barcelona 1-3 5-1 Chelsea (6-4 agg) 1999/2000
Juventus 1-1 2-1 Barcelona (3-2 agg) 2002/03
Real Madrid 2-1 4-2 Bayern München (6-3 agg) 2016/17
Ties decided with penalty shoot-out
PSV Eindhoven 4-2 Lyon (2-2 agg) 2004/05
European Cup quarter-finals
Best win percentage (ties)
100% Hamburg, Leeds United, Steaua Bucureşti (W3 L0)
100% Nottingham Forest, Zürich (W2 L0)
100% Derby County, Dundee, Dundee United, Győr, Hibernian, Leipzig, Nantes, Real Sociedad, Widzew Łódź, Young Boys (W1 L0)
82.9% Real Madrid (W29 L6)
77.8% Chelsea (W7 L2)
75% Panathinaikos (W3 L1)
Most clubs by country to appear in last eight
19 Germany*
14 England
11 France
10 Spain
7 Italy
Most quarter-final appearances by country
81 Spain (Real Madrid 35, Barcelona 22, Atlético Madrid 10, Valencia 4, Deportivo 3, Villarreal 2, Sevilla 2, Athletic Club 1, Málaga 1, Real Sociedad 1)
68 England (Manchester United 19, Liverpool 15, Chelsea 9, Arsenal 7, Manchester City 4, Leeds United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Aston Villa 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 1, Derby County 1, Burnley 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Leicester City 1)
66 Germany* (Bayern München 30, Borussia Dortmund 8, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, Hamburg 3, Schalke 3, Dynamo Dresden 3, Bayer Leverkusen 2, Dynamo Berlin 2, Köln 2, Carl Zeiss Jena 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Kaiserslautern 1, Leipzig 1, Nürnberg 1, Victoria 91 1, Werder Bremen 1, Wismut Aue 1, Wolfsburg 1)
54 Italy (Juventus 19, AC Milan 15, Internazionale Milano 12, Roma 4, Fiorentina 2, Atalanta 1, Lazio 1)
33 France (Paris Saint-Germain 6, Lyon 5, Monaco 5, Bordeaux 3, Marseille 3, Reims 3, St-Étienne 3, Nice 2, Auxerre 1, Nantes 1, Strasbourg 1)
26 Portugal (Benfica 17, Porto 8, Sporting CP 1)
25 Netherlands (Ajax 13, PSV Eindhoven 7, Feyenoord 3, FC Amsterdam 1, Sparta Rotterdam 1)
16 Scotland (Celtic 7, Rangers 5, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1)
14 Belgium (Anderlecht 7, Standard Liège 4, Club Brugge 2, Mechelen 1)
11 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 8, Partizan 3, Vojvodina 1)
11 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 8, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1)
9 Austria (Rapid Wien 4, Austria Wien 2, Wiener SC 2, Wacker Innsbruck 1)
9 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 4, Sparta Praha 3, Baník Ostrava 1, Hradec Králové 1)
8 Hungary (Újpest 3, Vasas 2, Ferencváros 1, Győr 1, MTK Budapest 1)
8 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 4, Åtvidaberg 1, Djurgården 1, IFK Malmö 1, Malmö FF 1)
7 Poland (Legia Warszawa 3, Górnik Zabrze 1, Ruch Chorzów 1, Widzew Łódź 1, Wisła Kraków 1)
7 Turkey (Galatasaray 5, Beşiktaş 1, Fenerbahçe 1)
6 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 6)
6 Greece (Panathinaikos 4, AEK Athens 1, Olympiacos 1)
6 Switzerland (Grasshoppers 2, Zürich 2, Basel 1, Young Boys 1)
5 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1, Universitatea Craiova 1)
4 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 3, CSKA Moskva 1)
3 Croatia** (Hajduk Split 3)
2 Denmark (Aarhus 1, Brøndby 1)
2 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 2)
1 Armenia*** (Ararat Yerevan 1)
1 Belarus*** (Dinamo Minsk 1)
1 Cyprus (APOEL 1)
1 Finland (Lahti 1)
1 Northern Ireland (Linfield 1)
1 Norway (Rosenborg 1)
Key
*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany
**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia
***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union
****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia
Note: there was no 'quarter-final' round in 1991/92, 1992/93 and 1993/94