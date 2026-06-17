Harry Kane, Phil Foden, David Beckham, Paul Scholes: Who are England's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Manchester United's final success in 1968 was the first time an English side won the continent's top competition, and plenty more were to come. English sides have now won that title 15 times; Spain boasts more wins (20) but no nation can boast as many different winning clubs as England's six: Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by English players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

124: Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

110: Gary Neville (Manchester United)

109: John Terry (Chelsea)

108: Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma)

107: David Beckham (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, Paris)

105: Frank Lampard (Chelsea, Manchester City)

93: Rio Ferdinand (Leeds, Manchester United)

88: Raheem Sterling (Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal)

85: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

80: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

Great Harry Kane Champions League goals

Top-scoring English players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

54: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern München)

30: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)

27: Raheem Sterling (Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal)

24: Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

23: Frank Lampard (Chelsea, Manchester City)

21: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

20: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

18: Andy Cole (Manchester United)

17: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Barcelona)

16: David Beckham (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Milan, Paris)

Most appearances by English players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

The best of Paul Scholes

150: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

137: Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

134: James Milner (Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton)

132: Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City)

130: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

124: John Terry (Chelsea)

120: Gary Neville (Manchester United)

119: David Beckham (Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris)

115: Rio Ferdinand (West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United)

114: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern München)

Top-scoring English players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Watch all Rooney's European goals

78: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern München)

41: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

40: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, Everton)

32: Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle)

31: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Barcelona)

29: Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City)

28: Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Rangers)

27: Michael Owen (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United)

27: Raheem Sterling (Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal)

26: Paul Scholes (Manchester United)﻿

Key facts

Most successful European club: Liverpool (6 European Cup wins)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Manchester United (semi-finalists 1956/57)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Manchester United (1967/68)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup