Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell, Wynton Rufer and Scott Chipperfield: Who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Saturday, June 13, 2026
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Which Australian and New Zealand players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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Last updated: 30 May 2026
Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
29: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool)
20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)
19: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
17: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
14: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
14: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers)
13: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena Zvezda)
12: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)
12: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
10: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Bremen)
Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Bremen)
4: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
2: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
1: Awer Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)
1: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers)
1: Marko Stamenic (NZL – Copenhagen, Crvena Zvezda)
Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
57: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)
52: Mathew Ryan (AUS – Club Brugge, Valencia, Genk, Real Sociedad, Copenhagen, AZ Alkmaar)
51: James Holland (AUS – Austria Wien, LASK)
46: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena Zvezda, TSC)
45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle)
44: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)
44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)
21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
9: Martin Boyle (AUS – Hibernian)
8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègeois, Charleroi)
7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)
6: Chris Wood (NZL – Birmingham, Burnley, Nottingham Forest)
5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)
5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)
5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
Notable firsts
First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Cup final
Craig Johnston** (AUS – Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1983/84)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final
Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1991/92)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kewell (AUS – AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2004/05)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
American Samoa – NONE
Australia – 88: Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
Cook Islands – NONE
Fiji – NONE
New Caledonia – NONE
New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)
Papua New Guinea – NONE
Samoa – NONE
Solomon Islands – NONE
Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)
Tonga – NONE
Vanuatu – NONE
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup
** Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance.