Mark Viduka, Harry Kewell, Wynton Rufer and Scott Chipperfield: Who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Last updated: 30 May 2026

Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

29: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool)

20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)

19: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

17: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)

14: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

14: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers)

13: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena Zvezda)

12: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)

12: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

10: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Bremen)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Mark Viduka celebrates a Champions League goal for Leeds Getty Images

8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Bremen)

4: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)

2: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

1: Awer Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)

1: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers)

1: Marko Stamenic (NZL – Copenhagen, Crvena Zvezda)

Most appearances by Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

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88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

57: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)

55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)

52: Mathew Ryan (AUS – Club Brugge, Valencia, Genk, Real Sociedad, Copenhagen, AZ Alkmaar)

51: James Holland (AUS – Austria Wien, LASK)

46: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena Zvezda, TSC)

45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle)

44: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)

44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

Top-scoring Antipodean nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992 ©Getty Images

23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)

21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)

9: Martin Boyle (AUS – Hibernian)

8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègeois, Charleroi)

7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)﻿

6: ﻿Chris Wood (NZL – Birmingham, Burnley, Nottingham Forest)

5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)

5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)

5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

Notable firsts

Craig Johnston playing for Liverpool in 1983 Bob Thomas Sports Photography

First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Cup final

Craig Johnston** (AUS – Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1983/84)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final

Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1991/92)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a UEFA Champions League final

Harry Kewell (AUS – AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2004/05)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Harry Kewell celebrates a UEFA Cup goal for Liverpool AFP via Getty Images

American Samoa – NONE

Australia – 88:﻿ Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

Cook Islands – NONE

Fiji – NONE

New Caledonia – NONE

New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Zürich, Grasshoppers, Bremen)

Papua New Guinea – NONE

Samoa – NONE

Solomon Islands – NONE

Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)

Tonga – NONE

Vanuatu – NONE

Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002 Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

** Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance.