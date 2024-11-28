USA scorers in the Champions League: Christian Pulišić leads the way

Milan forward Christian Pulišić is one of 13 players from the United States to have scored in the UEFA Champions League.

American goalscorers in the UEFA Champions League* 11: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, Milan)

5: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

4: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV, Rangers)

3: Malik Tillman (Bayern, Rangers, PSV)

2: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)

2: Jermaine Jones (Schalke)

2: Ricardo Pepi (PSV)

2: Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys)

1: Tyler Adams (Leipzig)

1: Sergiño Dest (Barcelona)

1: Maurice Edu (Rangers)

1: Jovan Kirovski (Dortmund)

1: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

*group stage to final

Pennsylvania-born Pulišić has scored over twice as many Champions League goals as his nearest rival, Weston McKennie, and has also made over twice as many appearances in the competition than second-ranked Sergiño Dest.

Pulišić made history too when he became the first American to appear in a European Cup final, after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea's victory against Manchester City in the 2021 decider in Porto.

Malik Tillman celebrates a goal for PSV Icon Sport via Getty Images

Most appearances by US nationals in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (group stage to final)

59: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, Milan)

28: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, Milan, PSV)

28: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

23: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

22: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

20: Malik Tillman (Bayern, Rangers, PSV)

19: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)

14: Brenden Aaronson (Salzburg, Union Berlin)

14: Tyler Adams (Leipzig)

14: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

12: Ricardo Pepi (PSV)

11: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

10: Tim Howard (Man United)

10: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)



Juventus's Weston McKennie celebrates a Champions League goal Getty Images

Pulišić also leads the way when it comes to American contributions in all men's UEFA club competitions, topping the goalscoring and appearance charts.

Top-scoring US nationals in men's UEFA club competitions (including qualifying)

13: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, Milan)

9: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys, Union Berlin)

7: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, Tottenham)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

5: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

4: Jozy Altidore (Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar)

4: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

4: Kenneth Saief (Gent, Neftçi)

4: Malik Tillman (Bayern, Rangers, PSV)

3: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

3: Oguchi Onyewu (Standard Liège)

3: Ricardo Pepi (PSV)

3: Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen)

Jordan Siebatcheu celebrates a Champions League win with Young Boys Getty Images

Most appearances by US nationals in men's UEFA club competitions (including qualifying)

73: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, Milan)

40: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, Milan, PSV)

40: Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)

40: Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)

39: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

38: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys)

37: Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liège, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)

37: Kenneth Saief (Gent, Anderlecht, Neftçi, Maccabi Haifa)

36: Mikkel Diskerud (Stabæk, Rosenborg, Omonoia)

36: Henry Wingo (Molde, Ferencváros)