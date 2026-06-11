Christian Pulišić, Jonathan David, Keylor Navas, Javier Hernández: Who are Central and North America's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Which Central and North American players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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Still the top-scoring Mexican in UEFA club competitions, Hugo Sánchez sparkled for Atlético de Madrid and then Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Cup in 1985/86. Trinidad and Tobago's Dwight Yorke became the first player from the Caribbean to win the UEFA Champions League when Manchester United lifted the trophy in 1998/99, while the United States and Canada also now send plenty of talent to the world's top clubs.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
63: Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid, Paris)
63: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
57: Alphonso Davies (CAN – Bayern München)
52: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
46: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
45: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)
43: Weston McKennie (USA – Schalke, Juventus)
41: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)
36: Dwight Yorke (TTO – Manchester United)
34: Sergiño Dest (USA – Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)
Top-scoring CONCACAF nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
14: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)
12: Jonathan David (CAN – Lille, Juventus)
12: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
11: Dwight Yorke (TTO – Manchester United)
11: Weston McKennie (USA – Schalke, Juventus)
8: Santiago Giménez (MEX – Feyenoord, AC Milan)
7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
6: Ricardo Pepi (USA – PSV Eindhoven)
5: Malik Tillman (USA – Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)
5: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar)
5: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Anderlecht)
Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
109: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
92: Milan Borjan (CAN – Ludogorets, Crvena Zvezda, Slovan Bratislava)
77: Keylor Navas (CRC – Levante, Real Madrid, Paris)
77: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
67: Leon Bailey (JAM – Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)
66: Jonathan David (CAN – Gent, Lille, Juventus)
65: Scott Arfield (CAN – Falkirk, Rangers)
63: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
58: Alphonso Davies (CAN – Bayern München)
58: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Sevilla)
Top-scoring CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
25: Jonathan David (CAN – Gent, Lille, Juventus)
24: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid)
19: Leon Bailey (JAM – Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)
18: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Sevilla)
17: Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)
16: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Beerschot, Anderlecht)
14: Santiago Giménez (MEX – Feyenoord, AC Milan)
14: Raúl Jiménez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Wolves)
14: Frantzdy Pierrot (HAI – Maccabi Haifa, AEK Athens)
14: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
Notable firsts
First CONCACAF national to win a UEFA club competition
Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid 5-3agg Köln, 1985/86 UEFA Cup)
Only CONCACAF national to have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup
Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Paris 1-0 Rapid Wien, 1995/96)
First CONCACAF national to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League
Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United 2-1 Bayern München, 1998/99)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
Anguilla – NONE
Antigua and Barbuda – NONE
Aruba – NONE
Barbados – 9: Thierry Gale (Dila Gori, Rapid Wien)
Bahamas – NONE
Belize – NONE
Bermuda – NONE
British Virgin Islands – NONE
Canada – 109: Atiba Hutchinson (Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)
Cayman Islands – NONE
Costa Rica – 77: Keylor Navas (Levante, Real Madrid, Paris)
Cuba – 4: Joel Apezteguia (Tre Fiori)
Curaçao – 32: Armando Obispo (PSV)
Dominica – NONE
Dominican Republic – 24: Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid, Lyon, Sevilla)
El Salvador – 4: Víctor Dubón (FC Jazz)
Grenada – 12: Brendon Batson (West Brom)
Guatemala – 8: Carlos Ruiz (Aris Thessaloniki)
Guyana – NONE
Haiti – 41: Frantzdy Pierrot (Maccabi Haifa, AEK Athens)
Honduras – 48: Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)
Jamaica – 67: Leon Bailey (Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)
Mexico – 63: Héctor Herrera (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
Montserrat – NONE
Nicaragua – 6: Ariagner Smith (Spartaks Jūrmala, Panevėžys)
Panama – 50: Cesar Blackman (Dunajská Streda, Slovan Bratislava)
Puerto Rico – NONE
Saint Kitts and Nevis – NONE
Saint Lucia – NONE
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 2: Cornelius Stewart (VPS Vaasa)
Suriname – 3= Gleofilo Vlijter (Beitar Jerusalem, VPS Vaasa), Yahcuroo Roemer (F91 Diddelenge)
Trinidad and Tobago – 51: Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers)
Turks and Caicos Islands – NONE
United States – 77 Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
US Virgin Islands – NONE
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup