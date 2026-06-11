Christian Pulišić, Jonathan David, Keylor Navas, Javier Hernández: Who are Central and North America's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Still the top-scoring Mexican in UEFA club competitions, Hugo Sánchez sparkled for Atlético de Madrid and then Real Madrid, where he won the UEFA Cup in 1985/86. Trinidad and Tobago's Dwight Yorke became the first player from the Caribbean to win the UEFA Champions League when Manchester United lifted the trophy in 1998/99, while the United States and Canada also now send plenty of talent to the world's top clubs.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Classic goals by central and north America's top players

63: Keylor Navas (CRC – Real Madrid, Paris)

63: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

57: Alphonso Davies (CAN – Bayern München)

52: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

46: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)﻿

45: Rafael Márquez (MEX – Monaco, Barcelona)

43: Weston McKennie (USA – Schalke, Juventus)

41: Jesús Corona (MEX – Porto)

36: Dwight Yorke (TTO – Manchester United)

34: Sergiño Dest (USA – Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)

Top-scoring CONCACAF nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Five great Chicharito goals

14: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen)

12: Jonathan David (CAN – Lille, Juventus)

12: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

11: Dwight Yorke (TTO – Manchester United)

11: Weston McKennie (USA – Schalke, Juventus)

8: Santiago Giménez (MEX – Feyenoord, AC Milan)

7: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

6: Ricardo Pepi (USA – PSV Eindhoven)

5: Malik Tillman (USA – Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)

5: Nery Castillo (MEX – Olympiacos, Shakhtar)

5: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Anderlecht)

Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson at Beşiktaş ©AFP/Getty Images

109: Atiba Hutchinson (CAN – Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)

92: Milan Borjan (CAN – Ludogorets, Crvena Zvezda, Slovan Bratislava)

77: Keylor Navas (CRC – Levante, Real Madrid, Paris)

77: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

67: Leon Bailey (JAM – Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)

66: Jonathan David (CAN – Gent, Lille, Juventus)

65: Scott Arfield (CAN – Falkirk, Rangers)

63: Héctor Herrera (MEX – Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

58: Alphonso Davies (CAN – Bayern München)

58: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Sevilla)

Top-scoring CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Julio Dely Valdés with the Cup Winners' Cup ©Getty Images

25: Jonathan David (CAN – Gent, Lille, Juventus)

24: Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid)

19: Leon Bailey (JAM – Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)

18: Javier Hernández (MEX – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Leverkusen, Sevilla)

17: Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Cagliari, Paris, Málaga)

16: Tomasz Radzinski (CAN – Beerschot, Anderlecht)

14: Santiago Giménez (MEX – Feyenoord, AC Milan)

14: Raúl Jiménez (MEX – Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Wolves)﻿

14: ﻿Frantzdy Pierrot (HAI – Maccabi Haifa, AEK Athens)

14: Christian Pulišić (USA – Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

Notable firsts

Hugo Sánchez with the UEFA Cup in 1986 ©Getty Images

First CONCACAF national to win a UEFA club competition

Hugo Sánchez (MEX – Real Madrid 5-3agg Köln, 1985/86 UEFA Cup)

Only CONCACAF national to have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

Julio Dely Valdés (PAN – Paris 1-0 Rapid Wien, 1995/96)

First CONCACAF national to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League

Dwight Yorke (TRI – Manchester United 2-1 Bayern München, 1998/99)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by CONCACAF nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas ©Getty Images

Anguilla – NONE

Antigua and Barbuda – NONE

Aruba – NONE

Barbados – 9: Thierry Gale (Dila Gori, Rapid Wien)

Bahamas – NONE

Belize – NONE

Bermuda – NONE

British Virgin Islands – NONE

Canada – 109: Atiba Hutchinson (Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Beşiktaş)

Cayman Islands – NONE

Costa Rica – 77: Keylor Navas (Levante, Real Madrid, Paris)

Cuba – 4: Joel Apezteguia (Tre Fiori)

Curaçao's Cuco Martina in action for Everton in 2017 Getty Images

Curaçao – 32: Armando Obispo (PSV)

Dominica – NONE

Dominican Republic – 24: Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid, Lyon, Sevilla)

El Salvador – 4: Víctor Dubón (FC Jazz)

Grenada – 12: Brendon Batson (West Brom)

Guatemala – 8: Carlos Ruiz (Aris Thessaloniki)

Guyana – NONE

Haiti – 41: Frantzdy Pierrot (Maccabi Haifa, AEK Athens)

Honduras – 48: Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic)

Jamaica ﻿– 67: Leon Bailey (Genk, Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Roma)

Jamaica's Leon Bailey in Europa League action for Roma AS Roma via Getty Images

Mexico – 63: Héctor Herrera (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

Montserrat – NONE

Nicaragua – 6: Ariagner Smith (Spartaks Jūrmala, Panevėžys)

Panama – 50: Cesar Blackman (Dunajská Streda, Slovan Bratislava)

Puerto Rico – NONE

Saint Kitts and Nevis – NONE

Saint Lucia – NONE

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 2: Cornelius Stewart (VPS Vaasa)

Suriname – 3= Gleofilo Vlijter (Beitar Jerusalem, VPS Vaasa), Yahcuroo Roemer (F91 Diddelenge)

Trinidad and Tobago – 51: Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers)

Turks and Caicos Islands – NONE

United States – 77 Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

US Virgin Islands – NONE

Trinidad and Tobago's Dwight Yorke with the UEFA Champions League trophy in 1999 Popperfoto via Getty Images

﻿More like this?﻿

Argentina's top Champions League performers

Belgium's top Champions League performers

Brazil's top Champions League performers

Croatia's top Champions League performers

Denmark's top Champions League performers

﻿England's top Champions League performers

France's top Champions League performers

Germany's top Champions League performers

Italy's top Champions League performers

Netherlands' top Champions League performers

Poland's top Champions League performers

Portugal's top Champions League performers

Serbia's top Champions League performers

Spain's top Champions League performers

﻿Switzerland's top Champions League performers

Türkiye's top Champions League performers

USA's top Champions League performers

Wales' top Champions League performers

Africa's top Champions League performers

Asia's top Champions League performers

Australia/New Zealand's top Champions League performers

Central and North America's top Champions League performers

South America's top Champions League performers

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup