Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Crowned Premier League champions for the third season running, Manchester City beat arch-rivals (and 1998/99 European treble-winners) Man United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June, and completed the treble with a 1-0 defeat of Inter in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola celebrate completing Man City's treble in Istanbul AFP via Getty Images

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

2022/23: Man City

* Also won Scottish League Cup

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. City could have matched that, but lost to Southampton in this season's English League Cup quarter-finals in January. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20.