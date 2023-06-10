Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?
Manchester City have become the tenth side to win a league, cup and European Cup treble.
Crowned Premier League champions for the third season running, Manchester City beat arch-rivals (and 1998/99 European treble-winners) Man United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday 3 June, and completed the treble with a 1-0 defeat of Inter in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.
Which teams have won the treble?
1966/67: Celtic*
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
2022/23: Man City
* Also won Scottish League Cup
Who has won a quadruple?
Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. City could have matched that, but lost to Southampton in this season's English League Cup quarter-finals in January. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20.