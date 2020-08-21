Who's won the treble? Paris and Bayern look to achieve rare feat

Eight teams and seven different clubs have claimed 'the treble' over the years, winning the European Cup, league title and biggest domestic cup in the same campaign:

1966/67: Celtic

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Internazionale Milano

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

Bayern will look to become only the second club to achieve this feat twice when they take on Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday.

Paris have already racked up a domestic treble of their own by winning the French top flight, French Cup and French League Cup. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, France and Portugal. Celtic – in 1966/67 – remain the only team, to date, to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup.