Who's won the treble? Paris and Bayern look to achieve rare feat
Friday 21 August 2020
There have been eight trebles of league, cup and European Cup – one of Paris or Bayern will make it nine on Sunday.
Eight teams and seven different clubs have claimed 'the treble' over the years, winning the European Cup, league title and biggest domestic cup in the same campaign:
1966/67: Celtic
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Internazionale Milano
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
Bayern will look to become only the second club to achieve this feat twice when they take on Paris in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday.
Paris have already racked up a domestic treble of their own by winning the French top flight, French Cup and French League Cup. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, France and Portugal. Celtic – in 1966/67 – remain the only team, to date, to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup.