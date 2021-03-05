Viduka, Degenek, Rogić, Kewell: who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Friday 5 March 2021
Miloš Degenek and Tom Rogić are gaining ground on some all-time greats.
Most appearances by Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
29: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
27: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)
27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)
20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)
20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)
15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)
Top-scoring Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)
8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)
5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
3: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
2: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)
2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)
2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)
2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)
Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competitions*
88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)
46: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)
44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
42: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)
38: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord, Blackburn Rovers)
Top-scoring Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*
23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)
21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)
8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)
7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)
5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)
5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)
5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
Notable Antipodean firsts
First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Craig Johnston § (Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1984)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final
Wynton Rufer (NZL, Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1992)
First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kewell (AUS, AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2005)
Only Antipodean internationals to appear in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals
Ned Zelic (AUS, Juventus 6-1agg Borussia Dortmund, 1993)
Mark Schwarzer (AUS, Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006)
Australian goalkeepers have been unused subsitutes in four UEFA club competition finals
Frank Jurić (Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid, 2002 UEFA Champions League)
Brad Jones (Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006 UEFA Cup)
Željko Kalac (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool FC, 2007 UEFA Champions League)
Mitchell Langarak (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Champions League)
Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Australasian/Oceanian players in UEFA club competition*
American Samoa – NONE
Australia – 88: Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
Cook Islands – NONE
Fiji – NONE
New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)
Papua New Guinea – NONE
Samoa – NONE
Solomon Islands – NONE
Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)
Tonga – NONE
Vanuatu – NONE
* UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup
§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance