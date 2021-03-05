UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Viduka, Degenek, Rogić, Kewell: who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Friday 5 March 2021

Miloš Degenek and Tom Rogić are gaining ground on some all-time greats.

Mark Viduka, Miloš Degenek, Tom Rogić and Harry Kewell
Mark Viduka, Miloš Degenek, Tom Rogić and Harry Kewell ©Getty Images

Most appearances by Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
29: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
27: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)
27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)
20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)
20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)
15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)

Top-scoring Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Australia's Awer Mabil in action for Midtjylland
Australia's Awer Mabil in action for MidtjyllandGetty Images

8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)
5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)
4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)
3: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
2: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)
2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)
2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)
2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)

Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competitions*

Watch some of Australia's greatest players in action
88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)
55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)
46: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)
45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)
44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)
44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
42: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)
38: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord, Blackburn Rovers)

Top-scoring Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*

Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992
Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992©Getty Images

23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)
21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)
8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)
7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)
7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)
6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)
5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)
5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)
5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

Notable Antipodean firsts

Craig Johnson with Liverpool in 1983
Craig Johnson with Liverpool in 1983Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Craig Johnston § (Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1984)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final
Wynton Rufer (NZL, Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1992)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Harry Kewell (AUS, AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2005)

Only Antipodean internationals to appear in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals
Ned Zelic (AUS, Juventus 6-1agg Borussia Dortmund, 1993)
Mark Schwarzer (AUS, Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006)

Australian goalkeepers have been unused subsitutes in four UEFA club competition finals
Frank Jurić (Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid, 2002 UEFA Champions League)
Brad Jones (Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006 UEFA Cup)
Željko Kalac (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool FC, 2007 UEFA Champions League)
Mitchell Langarak (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Champions League)

Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002
Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002Getty Images

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Australasian/Oceanian players in UEFA club competition*

American Samoa – NONE
Australia – 88:﻿ Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)
Cook Islands – NONE
Fiji – NONE
New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)
Papua New Guinea – NONE
Samoa – NONE
Solomon Islands – NONE
Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)
Tonga – NONE
Vanuatu – NONE

* UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance

