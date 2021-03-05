Viduka, Degenek, Rogić, Kewell: who are Australia and New Zealand's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Most appearances by Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

32: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

29: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

29: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

27: Miloš Degenek (AUS – Crvena zvezda)

27: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)

25: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds United)

20: Jason Culina (AUS – PSV Eindhoven)

20: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

18: Tony Vidmar (AUS – Rangers)

15: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord)

Top-scoring Antipodean players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Australia's Awer Mabil in action for Midtjylland Getty Images

8: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Werder Bremen)

5: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Leeds)

4: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

3: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

2: Awer Bul Mabil (AUS – Midtjylland)

2: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

2: Leonidas Christodolou (AUS – Panathinaikos)

2: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Anderlecht)

2: Chris James (NZL – Tampere United)

Most appearances by Antipodean players in UEFA club competitions*

Watch some of Australia's greatest players in action

88: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

78: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

56: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds, Middlesbrough)

55: Mark Schwarzer (AUS – Kaiserslautern, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea)

46: Tom Rogić (AUS – Celtic)

45: Craig Moore (AUS – Rangers, Newcastle United)

44: Wynton Rufer (NZL –Zürich, Grasshopper Club, Werder Bremen)

44: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

42: Mile Sterjovski (AUS – LOSC Lille, Basel)

38: Brett Emerton (AUS – Feyenoord, Blackburn Rovers)

Top-scoring Antipodean players in UEFA club competition*

Wynton Rufer with Bremen in 1992 ©Getty Images

23: Wynton Rufer (NZL – Zürich, Grasshoppers, Werder Bremen)

21: Harry Kewell (AUS – Leeds United, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

18: Mark Viduka (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Celtic, Leeds United, Middlesbrough)

8: Scott Chipperfield (AUS – Basel)

7: Eduvard Krnčević (AUS – Dinamo Zagreb, Cercle Brugge, Anderlecht, RC Liègois, Charleroi)

7: Josip Skoko (AUS – Hajduk Split, Genk, Gençlerbirliği)

6: Nikita Rukavytsya (AUS – Twente, Maccabi Haifa)

5: Joel Griffiths (AUS – Neuchâtel Xamax)

5: Brett Holman (AUS – AZ Alkmaar)

5: Scott McDonald (AUS – Celtic)

Notable Antipodean firsts



Craig Johnson with Liverpool in 1983 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

First Antipodean national to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Craig Johnston § (Liverpool 1-1 Roma, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on pens, 1984)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Cup Winners' Cup final

Wynton Rufer (NZL, Werder Bremen 2-0 Monaco, 1992)

First Antipodean international to appear in/win a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Harry Kewell (AUS, AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 2005)

Only Antipodean internationals to appear in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals

Ned Zelic (AUS, Juventus 6-1agg Borussia Dortmund, 1993)

Mark Schwarzer (AUS, Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006)

Australian goalkeepers have been unused subsitutes in four UEFA club competition finals

Frank Jurić (Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Real Madrid, 2002 UEFA Champions League)

Brad Jones (Middlesbrough 0-4 Sevilla, 2006 UEFA Cup)

Željko Kalac (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool FC, 2007 UEFA Champions League)

Mitchell Langarak (Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Champions League)

Tahiti's Marama Vahirua playing UEFA Champions League football with Nantes in 2002 Getty Images

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by Australasian/Oceanian players in UEFA club competition*

American Samoa – NONE

Australia – 88:﻿ Harry Kewell (Leeds, Liverpool, Galatasaray)

Cook Islands – NONE

Fiji – NONE

New Zealand – 44: Wynton Rufer (Werder Bremen)

Papua New Guinea – NONE

Samoa – NONE

Solomon Islands – NONE

Tahiti – 15: Marama Vahirua (Nantes)

Tonga – NONE

Vanuatu – NONE

* UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

§ Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents, and raised in New Zealand, but represented England at Under-21 level and never made a senior international appearance