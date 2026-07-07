Juan Cuadrado, Iván Córdoba, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez: Who are Colombia's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Luis Díaz is Colombia's top UEFA Champions League scorer while Juan Cuadrado is the Colombian with the most appearances in the world's top club competition.

Last updated: 22:00 CET on 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Colombian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

67: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)

60: Iván Córdoba (Inter)

53: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

46: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)

38: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham, Galatasaray)

30: Éder Balanta (Basel, Club Brugge)

30: Faryd Mondragón (Galatasaray)

29: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)

26: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

26: Luis Muriel (Sevilla, Atalanta)

Top-scoring Colombian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch all 17 of Luis Díaz's Champions League goals



17: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)

13: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

12: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)

8: Duván Zapata (Napoli, Atalanta)

5: Camilo Durán (Qarabağ)

5: Luis Muriel (Sevilla, Atalanta)

5: Felipe Pardo (Olympiacos)

5: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

5: Luis Suárez (Marseille, Sporting CP)

4: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)

4: Adrián Ramos (Dortmund)

Radamel Falcao after scoring in the 2011 UEFA Europa League final ©Getty Images

Most appearances by Colombian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

92: Iván Córdoba (Inter)

88: Juan Cuadrado (Fiorentina, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)

77: Davinson Sánchez (Ajax, Tottenham, Galatasaray)

69: Kevin Medina (Qarabağ)

69: Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki, Rangers)

68: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)

66: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

63: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)

61: Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

57: Luis Perea (Atlético de Madrid)

Top-scoring Colombian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Alfredo Morelos celebrates a Rangers goal in 2021 ©AFP/Getty Images

48: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)

33: Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki, Rangers)

24: ﻿Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

24: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)﻿

18: Faustino Asprilla (Parma, Newcastle)

18: Luis Muriel (Udinese, Sampdoria, Sevilla, Atalanta)

15: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

13: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

13: Duván Zapata (Napoli, Atalanta)

10: Fredy Guarín (Porto, Inter)

Parma's Faustino Asprilla with the UEFA Cup in 1995 ©Getty Images

First Colombian to feature in a major UEFA final

Faustino Asprilla (Arsenal 1-0 Parma, 1993/94 European Cup Winners' Cup final)

First Colombian to win a major UEFA final

Faustino Asprilla (Parma 2-1agg Juventus, 1994/95 UEFA Cup final)

First Colombian to score in a major UEFA final

Radamel Falcao (Porto 1-0 Braga, 2010/11 UEFA Europa League)

First Colombian to appear in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, 2016/17)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.