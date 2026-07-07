Juan Cuadrado, Iván Córdoba, Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez: Who are Colombia's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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Juan Cuadrado is the Colombian with the most UEFA Champions League appearances, but far from the only one of his countrymen to shine in Europa.
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Luis Díaz is Colombia's top UEFA Champions League scorer while Juan Cuadrado is the Colombian with the most appearances in the world's top club competition.
Last updated: 22:00 CET on 30/05/2026
Most appearances by Colombian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
67: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)
60: Iván Córdoba (Inter)
53: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
46: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)
38: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham, Galatasaray)
30: Éder Balanta (Basel, Club Brugge)
30: Faryd Mondragón (Galatasaray)
29: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)
26: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
26: Luis Muriel (Sevilla, Atalanta)
Top-scoring Colombian nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
17: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)
13: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
12: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)
8: Duván Zapata (Napoli, Atalanta)
5: Camilo Durán (Qarabağ)
5: Luis Muriel (Sevilla, Atalanta)
5: Felipe Pardo (Olympiacos)
5: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
5: Luis Suárez (Marseille, Sporting CP)
4: Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)
4: Adrián Ramos (Dortmund)
Most appearances by Colombian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
92: Iván Córdoba (Inter)
88: Juan Cuadrado (Fiorentina, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Atalanta)
77: Davinson Sánchez (Ajax, Tottenham, Galatasaray)
69: Kevin Medina (Qarabağ)
69: Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki, Rangers)
68: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)
66: James Rodríguez (Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
63: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)
61: Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)
57: Luis Perea (Atlético de Madrid)
Top-scoring Colombian nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
48: Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético Madrid, Monaco, Galatasaray)
33: Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki, Rangers)
24: Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)
24: Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool, Bayern München)
18: Faustino Asprilla (Parma, Newcastle)
18: Luis Muriel (Udinese, Sampdoria, Sevilla, Atalanta)
15: Jackson Martínez (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
13: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)
13: Duván Zapata (Napoli, Atalanta)
10: Fredy Guarín (Porto, Inter)
First Colombian to feature in a major UEFA final
Faustino Asprilla (Arsenal 1-0 Parma, 1993/94 European Cup Winners' Cup final)
First Colombian to win a major UEFA final
Faustino Asprilla (Parma 2-1agg Juventus, 1994/95 UEFA Cup final)
First Colombian to score in a major UEFA final
Radamel Falcao (Porto 1-0 Braga, 2010/11 UEFA Europa League)
First Colombian to appear in a European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League final
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, 2016/17)
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.