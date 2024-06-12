2024/25 Champions League: Who has qualified directly for the league phase?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format.

Post-2024 format explained

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required should either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing.

Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots, while the final seven slots are determined via qualifying.

Domestic qualifiers

England (4): Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Spain (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atlético de Madrid

Germany (4): Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern, Leipzig

Italy (4): Inter, Milan, Juventus, Atalanta

France (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest

Netherlands (2): PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

Portugal (1): Sporting CP

Belgium (1): Club Brugge

Scotland (1): Celtic

Austria (1): Sturm Graz

European Performance Spots (2)*: Bologna (ITA), Dortmund (GER)

Champions League winner rebalancing (1)**: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Europa League winner rebalancing (1)***: Benfica (POR)

Bolded teams are assured of a league phase place, subject to UEFA's final approval.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

*The European Performance Spots go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season's UEFA men's club competitions (i.e. the association club coefficient of the previous season, which is based on the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association divided by the number of participating clubs from that association). Italy's Bologna and Germany's Dortmund will claim these two extra spots. A full explainer can be found here.

**Should the Champions League winners (Real Madrid) have already qualified for the league phase, the club with the best individual club coefficient of all those who are eligible for the champions path of qualifying (the domestic champions of associations 11 to 55) enter the league phase directly instead of the original round they had qualified for. A full explainer can be found here.

***Should the Europa League winners (Atalanta) qualify directly for the league phase of the Champions League via their domestic league, then the club with the best individual coefficient of all the teams in Champions League qualifying (champions path and league path) go directly through to the league phase. However, no leapfrogging is permitted here, meaning a team from the league path can only move up to the league phase should the champions from their association have already qualified for the league phase as well. If this is not the case, the automatic league phase place goes to the club with the next best coefficient in a league where the champions have already qualified. A full explainer can be found here.