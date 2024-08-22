UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

2024/25 Champions League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Which clubs will line up in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League title holders Real Madrid will compete in the inaugural league phase
UEFA Champions League title holders Real Madrid will compete in the inaugural league phase Real Madrid via Getty Images

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format. UEFA.com looks at the line-up as it stands ahead of the inaugural league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August.

Post-2024 format explained

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Spain (5): Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Real Madrid
Germany (5): Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart
Italy (5): Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus, Milan
England (4): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City
France (3): Brest, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain
Netherlands (2): Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven
Portugal (2): Benfica, Sporting CP
Belgium (1): Club Brugge
Scotland (1): Celtic
Austria (1): Sturm Graz
Ukraine (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams qualified automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing was required as both of those title winners also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.

Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing (Benfica)

Two further places (Bologna and Dortmund) were filled by the European Performance Spots, while the final seven slots will be determined via qualifying.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Selected for you

New Champions League format
Live 12/06/2024

New Champions League format

What will change, what will stay the same, what it means for fans and how it impacts UEFA's other club competitions.
2024/25 match, draw dates
Live 20/08/2024

2024/25 match, draw dates

What are the match dates? Where is the 2025 final?
New format: Maths and method
Live 14/08/2024

New format: Maths and method

Champions Journal gets to grips with the maths and method behind the new UEFA Champions League format.
New draw procedures explained
Live 31/07/2024

New draw procedures explained

The new format means there will be alterations to the draws, staged at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo on 29 and 30 August, which we explain here.