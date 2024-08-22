2024/25 Champions League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League will be the first under the new 36-team league phase format. UEFA.com looks at the line-up as it stands ahead of the inaugural league phase draw, which will be held in Monaco from 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August.

2024/25 league phase qualifiers

Spain (5): Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Real Madrid

Germany (5): Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Leverkusen, Stuttgart

Italy (5): Atalanta, Bologna, Inter, Juventus, Milan

England (4): Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City

France (3): Brest, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain

Netherlands (2): Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven

Portugal (2): Benfica, Sporting CP

Belgium (1): Club Brugge

Scotland (1): Celtic

Austria (1): Sturm Graz

Ukraine (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams qualified automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and UEFA Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing was required as both of those title winners also qualified automatically via their domestic league placing.

Two further places (Bologna and Dortmund) were filled by the European Performance Spots, while the final seven slots will be determined via qualifying.

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.