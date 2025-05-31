Paris win Champions League: Doué double helps secure record-breaking final win against Inter

Paris Saint-Germain are the 24th different champions in European Cup history following a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter in the UEFA Champions League final in Munich.

Key moments 12': Hakimi turns in from close range

20': Doué rounds off rapid Paris counter

63': Doué drills into the bottom corner

73': Kvaratskhelia finishes low into the net

87': Mayulu smashes in record-breaking fifth

Match in brief: Doué double helps Paris blow Inter away

Inter had trailed for only 17 minutes of their 14-game campaign prior to the final, but it did not take long for them to fall behind on this occasion. Vitinha picked the first lock with a perfectly-weighted pass for Désiré Doué, who in turn showed silky skill to square for Hakimi to convert from close range against his former club.

Watch Paris lift Champions League trophy

Ousmane Dembélé provided the silver-service assist on 20 minutes, racing clear down the left before checking back on the edge of the penalty area to locate Doué. The 19-year-old needed one touch with his chest to take control and another with his right foot to fire in a shot which deflected in off Federico Dimarco.

The Nerazzurri settled as the half wore on but had only off-target headers from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram to show for their efforts.

Though there was renewed vigour from Simone Inzaghi's side after the break, it was Les Rouge-et-Bleu who once again had the creative and clinical edge. It was Vitinha's turn to drive decisively from midfield just after the hour, exchanging passes with Dembélé before sliding through for Doué to drill emphatically into the bottom right of the goal.

It was a different corner but the same result ten minutes later, Dembélé laying on his second assist of the night for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who fired low into the net.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates his goal Getty Images

Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save to keep out Thuram but there was still time for Senny Mayulu to apply the record-breaking flourish. Mayulu, also 19, combined neatly with fellow replacement Bradley Barcola before smashing a powerful strike in off a post. Paris had secured the biggest-ever margin of victory in a European Cup final.

The match as it happened

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Désiré Doué (Paris)

"Two goals and an assist in a UEFA Champions League final at the age of only 19 is incredible. He played with unbelievable maturity, was very generous in laying up Hakimi for his goal and also worked very hard in defence."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Doué is unable to hide his emotion at full time UEFA via Getty Images

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

A commanding first-half performance morphed into one of blissful attacking endeavour in the second. An incisive, inspired showing from Paris, and one which makes history for more reasons than one. It's an occasion that will live long in the memory for those inside this stadium, regardless of allegiance. There have been tears of pain, they're now flowing in joy. Congratulations Paris!

Vieri Capretta, Inter reporter

Paris were impressive throughout, with the Nerazzurri unable to get anywhere near their best level. From beginning to end, Paris were superior technically, physically and tactically. A well-deserved win for Luis Enrique's men.

A dejected Inter captain Lautaro Martínez after the final whistle Getty Images

Reaction

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "Since day one I said I wanted to win important trophies, and Paris never won the Champions League. We did it for the first time. It's a great feeling to make many people happy."

Désiré Doué, Player of the Match: “I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible."

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris goalkeeper: "We were almost out a few times during the season, then we managed to progress and completed an extraordinary season. Our coach gave us the freedom, kept us calm. This is his philosophy. He prepared the final in the best possible way, and we saw that."

Gianluigi Donnarumma with his medal Getty Images

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "Paris deserved to win this game and the trophy. We're disappointed, but the path to this point was great. As coach, I am proud of my players. The game, of course, wasn't good enough on our part. We're disappointed, sad. The players gave their all."

Nicolò Barella, Inter midfielder: "Congratulations to Paris, they were better on every level. They had more energy. This is football; sometimes defeats happen. I am happy to be part of this group of players. I am very proud of the team and what we did until this point."

Rio Ferdinand, TNT Sports "Paris dominated it – they suffocated them and pressed them. From the word go, they pressed the life out of them and they had players that were in killer mode today. It’s an astonishing performance in a game of this magnitude. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such dominance at this stage."

Key stats

Doué and Mayulu are only the third and fourth teenagers to score in a UEFA Champions League final, after Patrick Kluivert in 1995 and Carlos Alberto in 2004.

No team had ever won a European Cup final by more than a four-goal margin prior to this.

Doué is the first player to score twice in a final since Gareth Bale for Real Madrid against Liverpool in 2018, and the eighth to do so in the Champions League era.

Luis Enrique is the seventh coach to win the European Cup with multiple teams, having also guided Barcelona to glory in 2015.

Hakimi is the first Moroccan to score in a European Cup final.

Paris have played 99 Champions League matches since they were involved in a 0-0 draw (vs Real Madrid, 2015/16 group stage).

Inter had trailed for just 17 minutes of their entire 14-game campaign prior to the final.

All four European Cup finals in Munich have produced a first-time winner.

Luis Enrique with the trophy Getty Images

Line-ups

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes (Hernández 78); João Neves (Zaïre-Emery 84), Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz (Mayulu 84); Kvaratskhelia (Gonçalo Ramos 84), Dembélé, Doué (Barcola 66)

Inter: Sommer; Pavard (Bisseck 53; Darmian 62), Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoglu (Asllani 70), Mkhitaryan (Augusto 62), Dimarco (Zalewski 53); Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

To follow.