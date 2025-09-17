Champions League highlights and round-up: Bayern, Inter, Liverpool and Paris start with wins

Bayern München, Inter, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all recorded winning starts to their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaigns, while tournament debutants Bodø/Glimt and Pafos each earned a point on an intriguing second night of this season's league phase

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Wednesday night's action

Highlights: Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodø/Glimt

Substitutes Daniel Bassi and Sondre Brunstad Fet helped debutants Bodø/Glimt claim a draw with a stunning comeback. Youssoupha Mbodji marked his first Slavia start with a pair of close-range finishes from pinpoint Lukáš Provod deliveries either side of Jindřich Staněk keeping out Kasper Høgh's penalty.

But last season's Europa League semi-finalists reduced the deficit late on when Bassi prodded his follow-up high into the net after his initial attempt was blocked, with Brunstad Fet adding a superb 90th-minute volley to secure a point.

Player of the Match: Lukáš Provod (Slavia Praha)

Champions League highlights: Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos

Debutants Pafos overcame Bruno's 26th-minute dismissal for a second caution to earn a point. Visiting goalkeeper Neofytos Michael was only tested for the first time in the 68th minute of a tight contest, beating Daniel Podence's strike behind before showing impressive reflexes to turn a Panagiotis Retsos header off the line.

Half-time substitute Mehdi Taremi – a Champions League finalist with Inter last season – was denied by Pafos captain David Goldar’s excellent block during added time as the Cypriot champions held firm.

Player of the Match: Derrick Luckassen (Pafos)

Champions League highlights: Ajax 0-2 Inter

Marcus Thuram stole the show as Inter eased to victory in Amsterdam. The Italian side started well but their goalkeeper Yann Sommer was forced to make the first big save of the night from Mika Godts' effort.

Inter were soon back on the front foot and, from the next attack, Hakan Çalhanoğlu's corner was met by Thuram to open the scoring. The Inter pair then repeated the trick just after the break to cap a fine evening for last season's beaten finalists.

Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Champions League highlights: Liverpool 3-2 Atleti

Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time header gave Liverpool a thrilling win at Anfield. Marcos Llorente had scored twice as Atleti came from 2-0 down before captain Van Dijk thumped in from a corner.

Mohamed Salah's free-kick deflected in off defender Andy Robertson, before Salah slalomed through to score a fine second in just the sixth minute. But midfielder Llorente – who scored twice at Anfield in 2020 – poked in before the break, and then volleyed in powerfully from the edge of the penalty area to equalise only for the Reds to restore their advantage at the last.

Player of the Match: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 3-1 Chelsea

Harry Kane's double was the difference as Bayern started their campaign with three points against Chelsea in Munich. The home side edged in front through Trevor Chalobah's own goal, then quickly had a second when Kane converted a penalty after he was pulled to the ground by Moisés Caicedo.

Although Cole Palmer pulled one back almost immediately with a brilliant finish, Kane's second after punishing some uncertain defending sealed the result.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)

Champions League highlights: Paris 4-0 Atalanta

Impressive Paris made a sparkling start to their Champions League title defence, outplaying Atalanta at the Parc des Princes. Marquinhos needed less than three minutes to open the scoring from close range, and chances continued to flow freely before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thrashed in the second.

Bradley Barcola's penalty was saved by Marco Carnesecchi before the break, but Nuno Mendes did make it three from a tight angle early in the second half. The home team retained control and substitute Gonçalo Ramos completed the scoring late on.

Player of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris)

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal

Substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struck to give Arsenal a winning start in a tight contest in Bilbao, with Athletic Club making their first Champions League appearance since 2014/15.

Neither goalkeeper was unduly troubled until Martinelli scored within seconds of his introduction, collecting a Trossard flick from inside the visitors' half and charging through to slot in. Another blistering Martinelli run created the second goal, teeing up Trossard to seal victory with a deflected finish.



Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Highlights: PSV 1-3 Union SG

Union SG made it a memorable Champions League debut with a convincing victory against 1988 winners PSV. Promise David converted a cool ninth-minute penalty and the visitors doubled their lead in style just before half-time when Anouar Ait El Hadj completed a surging solo run with a neat finish.

Kevin Mac Allister dashed any hopes of a PSV comeback when bundling in from close range in the 81st minute, though Ruben van Bommel gave the home side the last word with added time approaching.



Player of the Match: Anouar Ait El Hadj (Union Saint-Gilloise)

Highlights: Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller in Turin that equalled the record for highest-scoring Champions League draw. Khéphren Thuram and Loïs Openda both went close for the hosts in the first half, before Karim Adeyemi’s 52nd-minute finish sparked the encounter into life.

Kenan Yıldız, Felix Nmecha and Dušan Vlahović all scored in a four-minute flurry, before Yan Couto's powerful finish made it 3-2 to Dortmund. The visitors looked to have sealed victory through Ramy Bensebaini's 85th-minute penalty, but Juventus rescued a draw in added time thanks to Dušan Vlahović's finish and a Lloyd Kelly header.



Player of the Match: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille

A pair of penalties from Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid turn a deficit into victory in Xabi Alonso's first Champions League game at the helm. After withstanding early pressure from the hosts, Marseille struck first through Timothy Weah's emphatic finish, but Alonso's side were quickly level when Mbappé converted from the spot following a foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia on Rodrygo.

Although Madrid had Dani Carvajal sent off in the 72nd minute, Mbappé struck again with nine minutes left after Facundo Medina was penalised for handball.



Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Qarabağ

Qarabağ got their first-ever win in the Champions League proper with a famous comeback away at two-time European champions Benfica. The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes through Enzo Barrenechea and Vangelis Pavlidis, but Leandro Andrade pounced after a free-kick to get the Azerbaijani champions back in the game.

The visitors drew level shortly after the restart as Camilo Duran fired across Anatoliy Trubin and, while Benfica pushed to reclaim the advantage thereafter, it was Qarabağ who snatched a late winner through substitute Olexiy Kashchuk.

Player of the Match: Pedro Bicalho (Qarabağ)

Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

UEFA Europa League holders Tottenham returned to the Champions League with a narrow 1-0 win over Villarreal. The hosts needed less than five minutes to score what proved to be the winner, Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Júnior inadvertently directing Lucas Bergvall's cross into his own net.

Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pépé had chances to draw the visitors level, but Tottenham were relatively comfortable as they held on to mark Thomas Frank's managerial debut in the Champions League with a victory.

Player of the Match: Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

