Champions League highlights and round-up: Bayern and Real Madrid stay perfect, Liverpool and Chelsea hit five in record-breaking week

Bayern München and Real Madrid beat Club Brugge and Juventus respectively to make it a quintet of teams with a perfect nine points in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Matchday 3 was a landmark week, producing a record-breaking 71 goals in all, with Chelsea and Liverpool contributing five apiece in convincing victories of their own on Wednesday. UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Watch all the highlights

Wednesday night's action

Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ

Champions League highlights: Athletic Club 3-1 Qarabağ

Two clinical finishes from Gorka Guruzeta helped Athletic Club secure their first points of the league phase.

The visitors led after 49 seconds through Leandro Andrade's strike from inside the box, but Guruzeta met Mikel Jaureguizar's deft pass with a ruthless 40th-minute drive to reflect the Spanish side's increasing dominance.

Newly-introduced substitute Roberto Navarro curled in a beauty in the 70th minute to turn the scoreline around, Guruzeta sealing victory two minutes from time as Qarabağ's perfect start came to an end.

Player of the Match: Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club)

Matchday 4

05/11: Newcastle vs Athletic Club

05/11: Qarabağ vs Chelsea

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 3-1 Bodø/Glimt

Victor Osimhen was in sparkling form as Galatasaray secured successive Champions League victories for the first time in almost 13 years.

The Nigerian international took just three minutes to expertly sweep in Mario Lemina's through ball before doubling his tally by pouncing on Fredrik André Bjørkan's pass and rounding goalkeeper Nikita Haikin shortly after the half-hour.

Osimhen's incessant pressing enabled Yunus Akgün to extend the advantage at the second attempt after Haikin could not hold the initial 60th-minute effort.

The visitors cut the deficit thanks to sub Andreas Helmersen's powerful header but were unable to mount a dramatic comeback.

Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Matchday 4

04/11: Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco

05/11: Ajax vs Galatasaray

Champions League highlights: Monaco 0-0 Tottenham

Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start as Guglielmo Vicario produced an inspired display to deny Monaco. The goalkeeper twice came to the visitors' rescue during the first half, producing smart reflex saves to thwart Folarin Balogun from close range.

Vicario then brilliantly kept out Jordan Teze's header after the break, with Monaco continuing to look the more likely to score.

Takumi Minamimo flashed a volley narrowly over the crossbar later on, but the hosts had to settle for a point.

Player of the Match: Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Matchday 4

04/11: Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco

04/11: Tottenham vs Copenhagen

Champions League highlights: Atalanta 0-0 Slavia Praha

Slavia earned their second point of the league phase following a fine display from goalkeeper Jakub Markovič in Bergamo. The hosts were the dominant force in the first half, but were unable to make their pressure pay as Markovič saved brilliantly from Odilon Kossounou, Nikola Krstović and the dangerous Charles De Ketelaere.

There were signs of the tide turning early in the second half as Lukáš Provod's free-kick tested Marco Carnesecchi, but it was Atalanta who were closest to a winner in the closing stages – Gianluca Scamacca heading over from Nicola Zalewski's 82nd-minute cross and testing Markovič minutes later.

Player of the Match: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta)

Matchday 4

04/11: Slavia Praha vs Arsenal

05/11: Marseille vs Atalanta

Champions League highlights: Chelsea 5-1 Ajax

Chelsea racked up an impressive win against Ajax thanks, largely, to a first half that included five goals, a red card and three converted penalties.

Kenneth Taylor was dismissed after 15 minutes and Marc Guiu opened the scoring from the resulting free-kick. Moises Caicedo doubled Chelsea's lead but Ajax got back into the match as Wout Weghorst scored from the spot.

Enzo Fernández and Estêvão then scored penalties themselves before Tyrique George made it five having come off the bench.

Player of the Match: Jamie Gittens (Chelsea)

Matchday 4

05/11: Qarabağ vs Chelsea

05/11: Ajax vs Galatasaray

Champions League highlights: Frankfurt 1-5 Liverpool

Liverpool ended their four-match losing streak in all competitions as three goals in ten first-half minutes sparked a comfortable win in Frankfurt. Rasmus Kristensen finished a flowing move to put the hosts ahead, only for Hugo Ekitiké to level against his former club.

Defenders Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté then scored headers from corners to give the visitors a cushion, Florian Wirtz also setting up Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai after the break on an impressive night for Arne Slot's side.

Player of the Match: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Matchday 4

04/11: Napoli vs Frankfurt

04/11: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Champions League highlights: Bayern München 4-0 Club Brugge

Lennart Karl became Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer as the Bundesliga champions kept up their 100% winning start to the season. The 17-year-old curled in brilliantly to open the scoring before England captain Harry Kane tapped in at the far post.

Luis Díaz slammed in a powerful third and Nicolas Jackson ran onto a deflected shot to convert the fourth late on as dominant Bayern went second in the standings.

Player of the Match: Lennart Karl (Bayern)

Matchday 4

04/11: Paris vs Bayern

05/11: Club Brugge vs Barcelona

Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Jude Bellingham's goal kept Madrid perfect and Juventus on two points.

Weston McKennie and Federico Gatti tested home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois early on, but the visitors needed Michele Di Gregorio to turn Kylian Mbappé's strike behind before half-time.

Courtois denied Dušan Vlahović in a one-on-one before Bellingham slotted in the rebound when Vinícius Júnior's shot hit a post, and Madrid would have scored again but for Di Gregorio's exceptional double save to repel fierce efforts by Mbappé and Brahim Díaz.

Player of the Match: Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

Matchday 4

04/11: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

04/11: Juventus vs Sporting CP

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Substitutes Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos sealed a dramatic second-half comeback for the hosts in Lisbon.

Free-scoring Marseille began in attacking fashion and were ahead early on via Igor Paixão's stunning curling effort.

However, with the visitors reduced to ten men just before half-time following Emerson's dismissal, Sporting cranked up the pressure and levelled when Geny Catamo turned in with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Rui Borges' side pressed for a winner and were rewarded in the 86th minute when Alisson Santos' deflected effort looped in.

Player of the Match: Alisson Santos (Sporting CP)

Matchday 4

04/11: Juventus vs Sporting CP

05/11: Marseille vs Atalanta

Tuesday night's action

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 2-7 Paris

A stunning attacking display powered Paris to a commanding victory at the BayArena, with Ousmane Dembélé's scoring return from injury helping to ice the cake.

In a manic first half both teams were reduced to ten men, but it was the visitors who had over 70% of the possession and subsequently controlled the game. First, Willian Pacho scored his first goal for the club, before Désiré Doué then struck either side of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort. Nuno Mendes, Dembélé and Vitinha got in on the act in the second half, Aleix García's double little consolation for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Nuno Mendes (Paris)

Matchday 4

04/11: Paris vs Bayern München

05/11: Benfica vs Leverkusen

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Fermín López hit a hat-trick as Barcelona earned an emphatic first home win.

The Spain winger's composed finishes gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time advantage before Ayoub El Kaabi replied with a penalty for Olympiacos, who had Santiago Hezze dismissed for a second caution soon afterwards.

Lamine Yamal's spot kick proved the first of four goals in 12 minutes for rampant Barça, Fermín López completing his treble in between two Marcus Rashford strikes as the five-time champions reached six points.

Player of the Match: Fermín López (Barcelona)

Matchday 4

04/11: Olympiacos vs PSV

05/11: Club Brugge vs Barcelona

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Arsenal continued their winning start to the Champions League campaign with a statement victory over Atleti.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Gabriel headed in Declan Rice's free-kick to give the hosts the advantage shortly before the hour.

Three further goals followed in the next 13 minutes, as Gabriel Martinelli curled into the corner before Viktor Gyökeres' double added extra gloss to the scoreline.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres

Matchday 4

04/11: Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (18:45)﻿

04/11: Atleti vs Union SG

Champions League highlights: Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Ten-man Pafos claimed their second point of the league phase in an entertaining contest in Almaty.

The visitors regrouped after being reduced to ten men in the fourth minute following João Correia's dismissal and almost edged in front in the second half, Temirlan Anarbekov producing two smart saves to deny David Luiz following set-piece deliveries.

The hosts piled forward as the contest wore on, Giorgi Zaria testing Neofytos Michael and Ofri Arad hitting the inside of a post, but neither side could find the goal to secure their first win in the competition proper.

Player of the Match: David Luiz (Pafos)

Matchday 4

05/11: Pafos vs Villarreal (18:45)﻿

05/11: Inter vs Kairat Almaty

Champions League highlights: Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Felix Nmecha scored twice as Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start with a 4-2 victory in Denmark.

Nmecha drilled the visitors ahead in the 20th minute, though Waldemar Anton's own goal levelled things at half-time.

Ramy Bensebaini restored Dortmund's lead from the penalty spot just after the hour, before Nmecha fired in his second of the game.

Fábio Silva added a fourth goal from a tight angle, Viktor Dadason heading in a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts to become the third-youngest scorer in Champions League history.

Player of the Match: Felix Nmecha

Matchday 4

04/11: Tottenham vs Copenhagen

05/11: Man City vs B. Dortmund

Champions League highlights: Newcastle 3-0 Benfica

Newcastle made it back-to-back wins after coming out on top in a pulsating encounter at St James' Park against a Benfica team who remain without a point in the league phase.

Chances flowed in the first half, including a thumping Dodi Lukébakio strike off a post, but it was Anthony Gordon who broke the deadlock with his fourth goal of the campaign to finish a lovely move.

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to double the advantage, running on to a long throw by goalkeeper Nick Pope, and then settled things with a third after being set up by Gordon.

Player of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Matchday 4

05/11: Newcastle vs Athletic Club

05/11: Benfica vs Leverkusen

Champions League highlights: PSV 6-2 Napoli

PSV got their league phase campaign up and running with a convincing win against Napoli in Eindhoven.

Scott McTominay headed the visitors in front before an Alessandro Buongiorno own goal and Ismael Saibari strike gave PSV the lead at the break. A Dennis Man double, including a spectacular second, asserted their dominance after Napoli's Lorenzo Lucca was dismissed.

McTominay got a second late on but PSV hit back through Ricardo Pepi and then Couhaib Driouech to put the seal on a memorable evening.

Player of the Match: Dennis Man (PSV)

Matchday 4

04/11: Olympiacos vs PSV

04/11: Napoli vs Frankfurt (18:45)

Champions League highlights: Union SG 0-4 Inter

Inter withstood an abundance of early pressure to stay perfect in style.

Christian Burgess had a shot cleared off the line and Promise David and Mathias Rasmussen tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer during a blistering start by Union SG, but Denzel Dumfries lashed in following a corner before Lautaro Martínez curled in the visitors' second.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu added a penalty after the restart and Pio Esposito then slotted in his first Champions League goal, ensuring the Belgian club remain on three points.

Player of the Match: Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Matchday 4

04/11: Atleti vs Union SG

05/11: Inter vs Kairat Almaty

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 0-2 Man City

Erling Haaland's neat finish and Bernardo Silva's powerful header helped the visitors end a five-match winless run on the road in this competition.

Haaland struck for a 12th successive match for club and country to open the scoring, guiding in a neat finish from Rico Lewis' clever pass 17 minutes in.

Captain Bernardo Silva doubled the advantage with half-time approaching, nodding in emphatically from Savinho's pinpoint cross.

Villarreal went closest to reducing the deficit late on, but substitute Tani Oluwaseyi was denied by the woodwork.

Player of the Match: Savinho

Matchday 4

05/11: Pafos vs Villarreal (18:45)

05/11: Man City vs B. Dortmund