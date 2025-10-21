Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris, Inter and Arsenal win in style to stay perfect, Barcelona score six

Holders Paris Saint-Germain scored seven on Tuesday night to move top of the UEFA Champions League standings on a perfect nine points, a feat also achieved by Inter and Arsenal following convincing wins of their own. Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, meanwhile, scored six on a night which threw up a remarkable 43 goals in all.

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 2-7 Paris

A stunning attacking display powered Paris to a commanding victory at the BayArena, with Ousmane Dembélé's scoring return from injury helping to ice the cake.

In a manic first half both teams were reduced to ten men, but it was the visitors who had over 70% of the possession and subsequently controlled the game. First, Willian Pacho scored his first goal for the club, before Désiré Doué then struck either side of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's effort. Nuno Mendes, Dembélé and Vitinha got in on the act in the second half, Aleix García's double little consolation for the hosts.

Player of the Match: Nuno Mendes (Paris)

Matchday 4

04/11: Paris vs Bayern München

05/11: Benfica vs Leverkusen

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos

Fermín López hit a hat-trick as Barcelona earned an emphatic first home win.

The Spain winger's composed finishes gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time advantage before Ayoub El Kaabi replied with a penalty for Olympiacos, who had Santiago Hezze dismissed for a second caution soon afterwards.

Lamine Yamal's spot kick proved the first of four goals in 12 minutes for rampant Barça, Fermín López completing his treble in between two Marcus Rashford strikes as the five-time champions reached six points.

Player of the Match: Fermín López (Barcelona)

Matchday 4

04/11: Olympiacos vs PSV

05/11: Club Brugge vs Barcelona

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Atleti

Arsenal continued their winning start to the Champions League campaign with a statement victory over Atleti.

Both sides struck the woodwork before Gabriel headed in Declan Rice's free-kick to give the hosts the advantage shortly before the hour.

Three further goals followed in the next 13 minutes, as Gabriel Martinelli curled into the corner before Viktor Gyökeres' double added extra gloss to the scoreline.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres

Matchday 4

04/11: Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (18:45)﻿

04/11: Atleti vs Union SG

Champions League highlights: Kairat Almaty 0-0 Pafos

Ten-man Pafos claimed their second point of the league phase in an entertaining contest in Almaty.

The visitors regrouped after being reduced to ten men in the fourth minute following João Correia's dismissal and almost edged in front in the second half, Temirlan Anarbekov producing two smart saves to deny David Luiz following set-piece deliveries.

The hosts piled forward as the contest wore on, Giorgi Zaria testing Neofytos Michael and Ofri Arad hitting the inside of a post, but neither side could find the goal to secure their first win in the competition proper.

Player of the Match: David Luiz (Pafos)

Matchday 4

05/11: Pafos vs Villarreal (18:45)﻿

05/11: Inter vs Kairat Almaty

Champions League highlights: Copenhagen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund

Felix Nmecha scored twice as Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start with a 4-2 victory in Denmark.

Nmecha drilled the visitors ahead in the 20th minute, though Waldemar Anton's own goal levelled things at half-time.

Ramy Bensebaini restored Dortmund's lead from the penalty spot just after the hour, before Nmecha fired in his second of the game.

Fábio Silva added a fourth goal from a tight angle, Viktor Dadason heading in a stoppage-time consolation for the hosts to become the third-youngest scorer in Champions League history.

Player of the Match: Felix Nmecha

Matchday 4

04/11: Tottenham vs Copenhagen

05/11: Man City vs B. Dortmund

Champions League highlights: Newcastle 3-0 Benfica

Newcastle made it back-to-back wins after coming out on top in a pulsating encounter at St James' Park against a Benfica team who remain without a point in the league phase.

Chances flowed in the first half, including a thumping Dodi Lukébakio strike off a post, but it was Anthony Gordon who broke the deadlock with his fourth goal of the campaign to finish a lovely move.

Harvey Barnes came off the bench to double the advantage, running on to a long throw by goalkeeper Nick Pope, and then settled things with a third after being set up by Gordon.

Player of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Matchday 4

05/11: Newcastle vs Athletic Club

05/11: Benfica vs Leverkusen

Champions League highlights: PSV 6-2 Napoli

PSV got their league phase campaign up and running with a convincing win against Napoli in Eindhoven.

Scott McTominay headed the visitors in front before an Alessandro Buongiorno own goal and Ismael Saibari strike gave PSV the lead at the break. A Dennis Man double, including a spectacular second, asserted their dominance after Napoli's Lorenzo Lucca was dismissed.

McTominay got a second late on but PSV hit back through Ricardo Pepi and then Couhaib Driouech to put the seal on a memorable evening.

Player of the Match: Dennis Man (PSV)

Matchday 4

04/11: Olympiacos vs PSV

04/11: Napoli vs Frankfurt (18:45)

Champions League highlights: Union SG 0-4 Inter

Inter withstood an abundance of early pressure to stay perfect in style.

Christian Burgess had a shot cleared off the line and Promise David and Mathias Rasmussen tested goalkeeper Yann Sommer during a blistering start by Union SG, but Denzel Dumfries lashed in following a corner before Lautaro Martínez curled in the visitors' second.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu added a penalty after the restart and Pio Esposito then slotted in his first Champions League goal, ensuring the Belgian club remain on three points.

Player of the Match: Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Matchday 4

04/11: Atleti vs Union SG

05/11: Inter vs Kairat Almaty

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 0-2 Man City

Erling Haaland's neat finish and Bernardo Silva's powerful header helped the visitors end a five-match winless run on the road in this competition.

Haaland struck for a 12th successive match for club and country to open the scoring, guiding in a neat finish from Rico Lewis' clever pass 17 minutes in.

Captain Bernardo Silva doubled the advantage with half-time approaching, nodding in emphatically from Savinho's pinpoint cross.

Villarreal went closest to reducing the deficit late on, but substitute Tani Oluwaseyi was denied by the woodwork.

Player of the Match: Savinho

Matchday 4

05/11: Pafos vs Villarreal (18:45)

05/11: Man City vs B. Dortmund

