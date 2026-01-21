Champions League round-up: Barcelona win Slavia Praha thriller, Liverpool triumph in Marseille

Barcelona survived a scare to beat Slavia Praha, Liverpool eased past Marseille and Harry Kane scored two goals but missed a penalty as ten-man Bayern München saw off Union Saint-Gilloise.

We round up all the league phase action as UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 concluded in dramatic fashion.

Play Fantasy Football

Last season's semi-finalists came from behind to defeat a resilient Slavia, as Robert Lewandowski scored his 114th goal in UEFA competition.

In a thrilling opening 45 minutes the hosts took an early lead when Vasil Kušej bundled in from a corner. Fermín López's brilliant double put Barcelona ahead before Lewandowski tapped into his own net from another Slavia corner to level the scores just before the interval.

Substitute Dani Olmo's stunning long-range strike regained the lead for Barça midway through the second half, and Lewandowski wrapped up the victory with a well-taken shot from close range following Marcus Rashford's delivery.

Player of the Match: Fermín López (Barcelona)

Matchday 8

Pafos vs Slavia Praha

Barcelona vs Copenhagen

Jeremie Frimpong created Liverpool's second goal against Marseille Getty Images

Six-time champions Liverpool cruised to victory against Marseille in France to boost their chances of a top-eight spot.

Hugo Ekitiké's slick effort was disallowed for offside but Dominik Szoboszlai's clever free-kick under the wall ensured the visitors led at the break.

Ekitiké then struck the woodwork with a fierce effort after the restart before an own goal from Gerónimo Rulli increased the advantage and Cody Gakpo's composed finish rounded off a stylish victory deep in stoppage time.

Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Matchday 8

Club Brugge vs Marseille

Liverpool vs Qarabağ

Newcastle will also harbour hopes of a top-eight finish after a comfortable victory at St James' Park.

Yoane Wissa broke the deadlock from Joelinton's lay-off eight minutes into his full Champions League debut. Wissa then turned provider on 30 minutes, pouncing on a loose back pass to tee up Anthony Gordon to slide into an empty net.

Harvey Barnes skipped through the defence to add a third in the 65th minute, sealing the Magpies' third straight home win without conceding.

Player of the Match: Yoane Wissa (Newcastle)

Matchday 8

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United

PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern München

Bahlul Mustafazade's stoppage-time goal earned Qarabağ a hugely dramatic win Getty Images

Bahlul Mustafazade hit an impressive winner with the last kick of the game as Qarabağ outlasted Frankfurt in a thrilling encounter.

The hosts took the lead within four minutes, Camilo Duran finishing from close range after Leandro Andrade's effort was parried. Frankfurt were quickly back on level terms, Can Uzun converting after winning the ball from Pedro Bicalho.

Fares Chaibi's 78th-minute penalty for Frankfurt sparked the second half into life, Qarabağ responding quickly through Duran, who tapped in Elvin Jafarguliyev's low cross two minutes later, and then clinching it through Mustafazade in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the centre-back darting in to power Matheus Silva's low cross into the roof of the net.

Player of the Match: Camilo Duran (Qarabağ)

Matchday 8

Liverpool vs Qarabağ

Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Bayern became just the second club in history to record 250 wins in the Champions League as a second-half Harry Kane double secured a 2-0 victory over Union SG.

After a slow first half, Bayern burst to life in the second, Kane's double coming in a hectic four-minute period where he first headed in a corner and then converted a penalty.

The home side were reduced to ten men with 30 minutes remaining after Minjae Kim's red card, but they were able to retain a lead that could have been even greater if not for Kane's missed spot kick in the 81st minute. It was a rare blemish for the Englishman, who rose to sixth in the all-time UEFA club competition goalscoring rankings with 71 goals.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Matchday 8

PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern München

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta

Meet the teams

Juventus earned an important win against Benfica Juventus FC via Getty Images

A pair of well-taken goals in the space of ten second-half minutes extended the Bianconeri's winning run to three league phase matches.

Khephren Thuram made the breakthrough shortly after half-time via a precise finish, having regained possession on the edge of the Benfica area. Weston McKennie doubled the advantage with a finely-crafted strike, exchanging passes with Jonathan David before confidently slotting in.

The visitors almost responded soon afterwards, but Fredrik Aursnes' header struck the base of the post, and the Eagles' fortune was compounded when Vangelis Pavlidis lost his footing in attempting to convert a late penalty.

Player of the Match: Khephren Thuram (Juventus)

Matchday 8

Monaco vs Juventus

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Athletic Club staged a stunning 16-minute second-half comeback to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout phase alive.

Atalanta had dominated the first half and led through Gianluca Scamacca's header, but tactical changes and impactful substitutes swung the momentum.

Gorka Guruzeta levelled in the 58th minute for the visitors before Nico Serrano and Robert Navarro both struck within four minutes. Nikola Krstović scored late for Atalanta, but it proved only a consolation.

Player of the Match: Robert Navarro (Athletic Club)

Matchday 8

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta

Athletic Club vs Sporting CP

Atlético de Madrid's players applaud their fans after their point in Istanbul AFP via Getty Images

The hosts claimed a share of the spoils thanks to Marcos Llorente's 20th-minute own goal.

Atleti began purposefully and their attacking outlook paid off when Giuliano Simeone met Matteo Ruggeri's inviting cross with an emphatic downward header. Okan Buruk's side responded and drew level after a sustained spell of pressure, the unfortunate Llorente turning Roland Sallai's low delivery into the Atleti net.

Both teams went close to sealing victory late on, as Antoine Griezmann's delightful free-kick brought the very best out of home keeper Uğurcan Çakır and Jan Oblak, on his 100th Champions League appearance, was tested by Gabriel Sara's effort deep in added time.

Player of the Match: Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid)

Matchday 8

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

Atlético de Madrid vs Bodø/Glimt

Moises Caicedo's second-half header earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory against a spirited Pafos side at Stamford Bridge.

Visiting goalkeeper Jay Gorter produced several big stops, denying Caicedo on multiple occasions as well as Jorrel Hato and substitute Estêvão, with Jajá going closest for Pafos when his deflected shot hit the post.

The breakthrough came with 12 minutes of regular time remaining when Caicedo connected to nod in from close range after Pedro Neto's corner had been diverted into his path.

Player of the Match: Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Matchday 8

Napoli vs Chelsea

Pafos vs Slavia Praha

Download the app