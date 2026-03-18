Meet the 2025/26 Champions League quarter-finalists

League phase: W8 D0 L0 F23 A4 (1st place)

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Leverkusen

Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Gabriel Martinelli (57)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 8

Last season: ﻿Semi-final (L1-3agg vs Paris)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)

UEFA's Arsenal reporter, Joseph Terry: The league phase can be summed up in one word: perfect. No other team has ever gone through with a 100% winning record, plus Arsenal were top scorers and kept five clean sheets. A hard-fought 1-1 draw in Leverkusen in the first leg of their round of 16 tie was followed up by a comfortable 2-0 home win, and it seems like every campaign Mikel Arteta's side show demonstrable progress in this competition. The Gunners must surely be considered strong contenders for a spot in this year's final in Budapest.

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team have been runners-up in each of the last three campaigns.

Key player: Bukayo Saka

Saka came through the ranks before his breakout season with the Gunners in 2019/20. Blessed with pace and fine finishing ability, the right-winger passed 50 league goals and 250 total appearances for the club last term. An FA Cup winner in 2020, he has also played in the last two EURO finals for England.

Did you know?

﻿Arsenal have scored three or more goals in seven of their last ten Champions League home matches.