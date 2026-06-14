Zlatan Ibrahimović, Freddie Ljungberg, Henrik Larsson, Emil Forsberg: Who are Sweden's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Sunday, June 14, 2026
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Which Swedish players have the most appearances and goals in Europe's leading club competition?
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No Swedish team has won the UEFA European Cup/Champions League but IFK Göteborg are two-time winners of the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the UEFA Europa League. Zlatan Ibrahimović's presence in Europe's premier club competition is noteworthy too, the iconic forward accumulating 124 appearances across seven different clubs and 48 goals, a total only bettered by 12 players.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by Sweden players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
124: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)
64: Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal)
50: Kim Källström (Lyon, Spartak Moskva)
47: Emil Forsberg (Malmö, Leipzig)
39: Pär Zetterberg (Anderlecht, Olympiacos)
38: Victor Lindelöf (Benfica, Manchester United)
30: Pontus Wernbloom (AZ Alkmaar, CSKA Moskva)
29: Patrik Andersson (Bayern München, Barcelona)
29: Markus Rosenberg (Ajax, Bremen, Malmö)
28: Henrik Larsson (Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United)
Top-scoring Sweden players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
48: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)
13: Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal)
11: Emil Forsberg (Malmö, Leipzig)
11: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP, Arsenal)
7: Markus Rosenberg (Ajax, Bremen, Malmö)
7: Henrik Larsson (Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United)
6: Magnus Erlingmark (Göteborg)
5: Johnny Ekström (Göteborg)
Most appearances by Sweden players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
150: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)
122: Mikael Lustig (Rosenborg, Celtic, Gent, AIK)
108: Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Helsingborg)
107: Behrang Safari (Malmö, Basel, Anderlecht)
96: Markus Rosenberg (Malmö, Ajax, Bremen)
94: Viktor Claesson (Elfsborg, Krasnodar, Copenhagen)
92: Pierre Bengtsson (AIK, Nordsjælland, Copenhagen, Djurgården)
87: Mikael Dorsin (Djurgården, Rosenborg)
87: Stefan Ishizaki (AIK, Vålerenga, Elfsborg)
87: Freddie Ljungberg (Halmstads BK, Arsenal)
Top-scoring Sweden players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
59: Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Helsingborg)
57: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)
34: Markus Rosenberg (Ajax, Bremen, Malmö)
33: Torbjörn Nilsson (Göteborg, Kaiserslautern)
32: Mikael Ishak (Randers, Lech Poznań)
26: Stefan Pettersson (Norrköping, Göteborg, Ajax)
26: Marcus Berg (Göteborg, Gronigen, Hamburg, PSV, Panathinaikos, Krasnodar)
18: Viktor Claesson (Elfsborg, Krasnodar, Copenhagen)
18: Emil Forsberg (Malmö, Leipzig)
17: Ola Toivonen (PSV, Malmö)
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup