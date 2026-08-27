Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Pick your Fantasy side

Each team's league phase opponents

AEK Athens Home

Real Madrid

Roma

Galatasaray

LASK Away

Man City

B.Dortmund

Shakhtar

Como

Arsenal Home

Real Madrid

B.Dortmund

Lille

Sabah Away

Bayern München

Real Betis

Napoli

Slavia Praha

Aston Villa Home

Paris

B.Dortmund

Fenerbahçe

Viking Away

Barcelona

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Slavia Praha

Atleti Home

Bayern München

Man United

Fenerbahçe

Viking Away

Liverpool

PSV

Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart

B.Dortmund Home

Inter

Real Betis

Villarreal

AEK Athens Away

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bodø/Glimt

Sabah

Barcelona Home

Man City

Aston Villa

Feyenoord

Como Away

Paris

Sporting CP

Galatasaray

Sabah

Bayern München Home

Arsenal

Real Betis

Bodø/Glimt

Slavia Praha Away

Atleti

Man United

Lille

Viking

Bodø/Glimt Home

Atleti

B.Dortmund

Lille

LASK Away

Bayern München

Club Brugge

Napoli

Lens

Club Brugge Home

Liverpool

Aston Villa

Bodø/Glimt

Lens Away

Inter

PSV

Napoli

Stuttgart

Como Home

Paris

Man United

Leipzig

AEK Athens Away

Barcelona

Real Betis

Feyenoord

Lens

Fenerbahçe Home

Liverpool

Roma

Villarreal

Slavia Praha Away

Atleti

Aston Villa

Shakhtar

LASK

Feyenoord Home

Inter

Porto

Leipzig

Como Away

Barcelona

Real Betis

Galatasaray

Viking

Galatasaray Home

Barcelona

Aston Villa

Feyenoord

Stuttgart Away

Paris

Sporting CP

Lille

AEK Athens

Inter Home

Liverpool

Club Brugge

Shakhtar

Stuttgart Away

Real Madrid

B.Dortmund

Feyenoord

S.Bratislava

LASK Home

Liverpool

Porto

Fenerbahçe

S.Bratislava Away

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Bodø/Glimt

AEK Athens

Leipzig Home

Man City

PSV

Shakhtar

Lens Away

Real Madrid

Man United

Feyenoord

Como

Lens Home

Man City

Sporting CP

Bodø/Glimt

Como Away

Liverpool

Club Brugge

Leipzig

Slavia Praha

Lille Home

Bayern München

Real Betis

Galatasaray

S.Bratislava Away

Arsenal

Roma

Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart

Liverpool Home

Atleti

Porto

Villarreal

Lens Away

Inter

Club Brugge

Fenerbahçe

LASK

Man City Home

Paris

Sporting CP

Napoli

AEK Athens Away

Barcelona

Porto

Leipzig

Lens

Man United Home

Bayern München

Roma

Leipzig

Sabah Away

Atleti

Sporting CP

Villarreal

Como

Napoli Home

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Bodø/Glimt

Viking Away

Man City

Porto

Villarreal

Sabah

Paris Home

Barcelona

Roma

Galatasaray

S.Bratislava Away

Man City

Aston Villa

Villarreal

Como

Porto Home

Man City

PSV

Napoli

Slavia Praha Away

Liverpool

Real Betis

Feyenoord

LASK

PSV Home

Atleti

Club Brugge

Shakhtar

Stuttgart Away

Real Madrid

Porto

Leipzig

Viking

Real Betis Home

Arsenal

Porto

Feyenoord

Como Away

Bayern München

B.Dortmund

Lille

S.Bratislava

Real Madrid Home

Inter

PSV

Leipzig

LASK Away

Arsenal

Roma

Shakhtar

AEK Athens

Roma Home

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Lille

S.Bratislava Away

Paris

Man United

Fenerbahçe

AEK Athens

S.Bratislava Home

Inter

Real Betis

Shakhtar

Stuttgart Away

Paris

Roma

Lille

LASK

Sabah Home

Barcelona

B.Dortmund

Napoli

Slavia Praha Away

Arsenal

Man United

Villarreal

Viking

Shakhtar Home

Real Madrid

Sporting CP

Fenerbahçe

AEK Athens Away

Inter

PSV

Leipzig

S.Bratislava

Slavia Praha Home

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Villarreal

Lens Away

Bayern München

Porto

Fenerbahçe

Sabah

Sporting CP Home

Barcelona

Man United

Galatasaray

LASK Away

Man City

Roma

Shakhtar

Lens

Stuttgart Home

Atleti

Club Brugge

Lille

Viking Away

Inter

PSV

Galatasaray

S.Bratislava

Viking Home

Bayern München

PSV

Feyenoord

Sabah Away

Atleti

Aston Villa

Napoli

Stuttgart

Villarreal Home

Paris

Man United

Napoli

Sabah Away

Liverpool

B.Dortmund

Fenerbahçe

Slavia Praha

2026/27 key dates

When are the Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026

Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026

Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026

Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026

Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026

Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026

Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027

Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase, teams cannot face opponents from the same association and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

Where is the 2027 Champions League final? UEFA via Getty Images The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday 5 June 2027.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.