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Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The 36 sides have discovered who their opponents will be in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League
The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League AFP via Getty Images

The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Pick your Fantasy side

Each team's league phase opponents

AEK Athens

Home
Real Madrid
Roma
Galatasaray
LASK

Away
Man City
B.Dortmund
Shakhtar
Como

Arsenal

Home
Real Madrid
B.Dortmund
Lille
Sabah

Away
Bayern München
Real Betis
Napoli
Slavia Praha

Aston Villa

Home
Paris
B.Dortmund
Fenerbahçe
Viking

Away
Barcelona
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Slavia Praha

Atleti

Home
Bayern München
Man United
Fenerbahçe
Viking

Away
Liverpool
PSV
Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart

B.Dortmund

Home
Inter
Real Betis
Villarreal
AEK Athens

Away
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bodø/Glimt
Sabah

Barcelona

Home
Man City
Aston Villa
Feyenoord
Como

Away
Paris
Sporting CP
Galatasaray
Sabah

Bayern München

Home
Arsenal
Real Betis
Bodø/Glimt
Slavia Praha

Away
Atleti
Man United
Lille
Viking

Bodø/Glimt

Home
Atleti
B.Dortmund
Lille
LASK

Away
Bayern München
Club Brugge
Napoli
Lens

Club Brugge

Home
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Bodø/Glimt
Lens

Away
Inter
PSV
Napoli
Stuttgart

Como

Home
Paris
Man United
Leipzig
AEK Athens

Away
Barcelona
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Lens

Fenerbahçe 

Home
Liverpool
Roma
Villarreal
Slavia Praha

Away
Atleti
Aston Villa
Shakhtar
LASK

Feyenoord

Home
Inter
Porto
Leipzig
Como

Away
Barcelona
Real Betis
Galatasaray
Viking

Galatasaray

Home
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Feyenoord
Stuttgart

Away
Paris
Sporting CP
Lille
AEK Athens

Inter

Home
Liverpool
Club Brugge
Shakhtar
Stuttgart

Away
Real Madrid
B.Dortmund
Feyenoord
S.Bratislava

LASK

Home
Liverpool
Porto
Fenerbahçe
S.Bratislava

Away
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Bodø/Glimt
AEK Athens

Leipzig

Home
Man City
PSV
Shakhtar
Lens

Away
Real Madrid
Man United
Feyenoord
Como

Lens

Home
Man City
Sporting CP
Bodø/Glimt
Como

Away
Liverpool
Club Brugge
Leipzig
Slavia Praha

Lille

Home
Bayern München
Real Betis
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava

Away
Arsenal
Roma
Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart

Liverpool

Home
Atleti
Porto
Villarreal
Lens

Away
Inter
Club Brugge
Fenerbahçe
LASK

Man City

Home
Paris
Sporting CP
Napoli
AEK Athens

Away
Barcelona
Porto
Leipzig
Lens

Man United

Home
Bayern München
Roma
Leipzig
Sabah

Away
Atleti
Sporting CP
Villarreal
Como

Napoli

Home
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Bodø/Glimt
Viking

Away
Man City
Porto
Villarreal
Sabah

Paris

Home
Barcelona
Roma
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava

Away
Man City
Aston Villa
Villarreal
Como

Porto

Home
Man City
PSV
Napoli
Slavia Praha

Away
Liverpool
Real Betis
Feyenoord
LASK

PSV

Home
Atleti
Club Brugge
Shakhtar
Stuttgart

Away
Real Madrid
Porto
Leipzig
Viking

Real Betis

Home
Arsenal
Porto
Feyenoord
Como

Away
Bayern München
B.Dortmund
Lille
S.Bratislava

Real Madrid

Home
Inter
PSV
Leipzig
LASK

Away
Arsenal
Roma
Shakhtar
AEK Athens

Roma

Home
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Lille
S.Bratislava

Away
Paris
Man United
Fenerbahçe
AEK Athens

S.Bratislava

Home
Inter
Real Betis
Shakhtar
Stuttgart

Away
Paris
Roma
Lille
LASK

Sabah

Home
Barcelona
B.Dortmund
Napoli
Slavia Praha

Away
Arsenal
Man United
Villarreal
Viking

Shakhtar

Home
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Fenerbahçe
AEK Athens

Away
Inter
PSV
Leipzig
S.Bratislava

Slavia Praha

Home
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Villarreal
Lens

Away
Bayern München
Porto
Fenerbahçe
Sabah

Sporting CP

Home
Barcelona
Man United
Galatasaray
LASK

Away
Man City
Roma
Shakhtar
Lens

Stuttgart

Home
Atleti
Club Brugge
Lille
Viking

Away
Inter
PSV
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava

Viking

Home
Bayern München
PSV
Feyenoord
Sabah

Away
Atleti
Aston Villa
Napoli
Stuttgart

Villarreal

Home
Paris
Man United
Napoli
Sabah

Away
Liverpool
B.Dortmund
Fenerbahçe
Slavia Praha

2026/27 key dates

When are the Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase, teams cannot face opponents from the same association and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

Where is the 2027 Champions League final?

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday 5 June 2027.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, August 27, 2026

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