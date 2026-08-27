Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents
Thursday, August 27, 2026
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The 36 sides have discovered who their opponents will be in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.
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The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the draw in Monaco on Thursday.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Real Madrid
Roma
Galatasaray
LASK
Away
Man City
B.Dortmund
Shakhtar
Como
Home
Real Madrid
B.Dortmund
Lille
Sabah
Away
Bayern München
Real Betis
Napoli
Slavia Praha
Home
Paris
B.Dortmund
Fenerbahçe
Viking
Away
Barcelona
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Slavia Praha
Home
Bayern München
Man United
Fenerbahçe
Viking
Away
Liverpool
PSV
Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart
Home
Inter
Real Betis
Villarreal
AEK Athens
Away
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bodø/Glimt
Sabah
Home
Man City
Aston Villa
Feyenoord
Como
Away
Paris
Sporting CP
Galatasaray
Sabah
Home
Arsenal
Real Betis
Bodø/Glimt
Slavia Praha
Away
Atleti
Man United
Lille
Viking
Home
Atleti
B.Dortmund
Lille
LASK
Away
Bayern München
Club Brugge
Napoli
Lens
Home
Liverpool
Aston Villa
Bodø/Glimt
Lens
Away
Inter
PSV
Napoli
Stuttgart
Home
Paris
Man United
Leipzig
AEK Athens
Away
Barcelona
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Lens
Home
Liverpool
Roma
Villarreal
Slavia Praha
Away
Atleti
Aston Villa
Shakhtar
LASK
Home
Inter
Porto
Leipzig
Como
Away
Barcelona
Real Betis
Galatasaray
Viking
Home
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Feyenoord
Stuttgart
Away
Paris
Sporting CP
Lille
AEK Athens
Home
Liverpool
Club Brugge
Shakhtar
Stuttgart
Away
Real Madrid
B.Dortmund
Feyenoord
S.Bratislava
Home
Liverpool
Porto
Fenerbahçe
S.Bratislava
Away
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Bodø/Glimt
AEK Athens
Home
Man City
PSV
Shakhtar
Lens
Away
Real Madrid
Man United
Feyenoord
Como
Home
Man City
Sporting CP
Bodø/Glimt
Como
Away
Liverpool
Club Brugge
Leipzig
Slavia Praha
Home
Bayern München
Real Betis
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava
Away
Arsenal
Roma
Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart
Home
Atleti
Porto
Villarreal
Lens
Away
Inter
Club Brugge
Fenerbahçe
LASK
Home
Paris
Sporting CP
Napoli
AEK Athens
Away
Barcelona
Porto
Leipzig
Lens
Home
Bayern München
Roma
Leipzig
Sabah
Away
Atleti
Sporting CP
Villarreal
Como
Home
Arsenal
Club Brugge
Bodø/Glimt
Viking
Away
Man City
Porto
Villarreal
Sabah
Home
Barcelona
Roma
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava
Away
Man City
Aston Villa
Villarreal
Como
Home
Man City
PSV
Napoli
Slavia Praha
Away
Liverpool
Real Betis
Feyenoord
LASK
Home
Atleti
Club Brugge
Shakhtar
Stuttgart
Away
Real Madrid
Porto
Leipzig
Viking
Home
Arsenal
Porto
Feyenoord
Como
Away
Bayern München
B.Dortmund
Lille
S.Bratislava
Home
Inter
PSV
Leipzig
LASK
Away
Arsenal
Roma
Shakhtar
AEK Athens
Home
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Lille
S.Bratislava
Away
Paris
Man United
Fenerbahçe
AEK Athens
Home
Inter
Real Betis
Shakhtar
Stuttgart
Away
Paris
Roma
Lille
LASK
Home
Barcelona
B.Dortmund
Napoli
Slavia Praha
Away
Arsenal
Man United
Villarreal
Viking
Home
Real Madrid
Sporting CP
Fenerbahçe
AEK Athens
Away
Inter
PSV
Leipzig
S.Bratislava
Home
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Villarreal
Lens
Away
Bayern München
Porto
Fenerbahçe
Sabah
Home
Barcelona
Man United
Galatasaray
LASK
Away
Man City
Roma
Shakhtar
Lens
Home
Atleti
Club Brugge
Lille
Viking
Away
Inter
PSV
Galatasaray
S.Bratislava
Home
Bayern München
PSV
Feyenoord
Sabah
Away
Atleti
Aston Villa
Napoli
Stuttgart
Home
Paris
Man United
Napoli
Sabah
Away
Liverpool
B.Dortmund
Fenerbahçe
Slavia Praha
When are the Champions League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 8–10 September 2026
Matchday 2: 13/14 October 2026
Matchday 3: 20/21 October 2026
Matchday 4: 3/4 November 2026
Matchday 5: 24/25 November 2026
Matchday 6: 8/9 December 2026
Matchday 7: 19/20 January 2027
Matchday 8: 27 January 2027
How did the draw work?
To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.
In the league phase, teams cannot face opponents from the same association and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.
Where is the 2027 Champions League final?
The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday 5 June 2027.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.