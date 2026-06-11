Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Didier Drogba, Victor Osimhen: Who are Africa's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Zimbabwe international Bruce Grobbelaar became the first player from an African nation to win the world's top club competition, with Liverpool in 1983/84, and plenty more African players have thrived in UEFA competitions since. Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o appeared in three Champions League final wins between 2006 and 2010, while Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mané (Senegal) starred as Liverpool added another European title in 2019. More recently, Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) won with Paris in 2025 and 2026.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by African nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch goals by the top-scoring Africans in the Champions League

98: Mohamed Salah (EGY – Basel, Chelsea, Roma, Liverpool)

92: Didier Drogba (CIV – Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

78: Samuel Eto'o (CMR – Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Chelsea)

77: Achraf Hakimi (MAR – Real Madrid, Dortmund, Inter, Paris)

76: Michael Essien (GHA – Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Milan)

72: Samuel Kuffour (GHA – Bayern München)

70: Yaya Touré (CIV – Olympiacos, Barcelona, Manchester City)

67: Kolo Touré (CIV – Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Celtic)

66: Emmanuel Eboué (CIV – Arsenal, Galatasaray)

64: Sadio Mané (SEN – Liverpool, Bayern München)

Top-scoring African nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Didier Drogba: Watch some of his best Champions League goals

50: Mohamed Salah (EGY – Basel, Chelsea, Roma, Liverpool)

44: Didier Drogba (CIV – Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

30: Samuel Eto'o (CMR – Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Chelsea)

27: Sadio Mané (SEN – Liverpool, Bayern München)

20: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB – Dortmund, Chelsea, Marseille)

20: Riyad Mahrez (ALG – Leicester, Manchester City)

19: Serhou Guirassy (GUI – Rennes, Dortmund)

16: Victor Osimhen (NGR – Lille, Napoli, Galatasaray)

15: Seydou Doumbia (CIV – CSKA Moskva, Basel, Sporting CP)

14: Vincent Aboubakar (CMR – Porto, Beşiktaş)

Most appearances by African nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Mali's Seydou Keita celebrates a goal for Barcelona in 2012 ©Getty Images

146: Mohamed Salah (EGY – Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool)

116: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB – Lille, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Marseille)

113: Samuel Eto'o (CMR – Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Anji, Chelsea, Everton)

111: Seydou Keita (MLI – Marseille, Lens, Sevilla, Barcelona, Valencia, Roma)

102: Didier Drogba (CIV – Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

94: Mady Camara (GUI – Olympiacos, Roma, PAOK)

91: Yaya Touré (CIV – Metalurh Donetsk, Olympiacos, Barcelona, Manchester City)

90: Samuel Kuffour (GHA – Bayern München, Roma, Livorno)

90: Kolo Touré (CIV – Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Celtic)

89: Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN – Genk, Napoli, Chelsea)

Top-scoring African nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o after winning the 2010 Champions League final with Inter Getty Images

64: Mohamed Salah (EGY – Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool)

59: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB – Lille, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Marseille)

50: Didier Drogba (CIV – Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

48: Samuel Eto'o (CMR – Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Anji, Chelsea, Everton)

35: Sadio Mané (SEN – Salzburg, Southampton, Liverpool, Bayern München)

35: George Weah (LBR – Monaco, Paris, Milan)

32: Benni McCarthy (RSA – Ajax, Celta, Porto, Blackburn)

31: Frédéric Kanouté (MLI – Lyon, Sevilla)

29: Seydou Doumbia (CIV – Young Boys, CSKA Moskva, Roma, Basel, Sporting CP)

26: ﻿Vincent Aboubakar (CMR – Porto, Beşiktaş)﻿

26: ﻿Emmanuel Adebayor (TGO – Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Istanbul Başakşehir)﻿

26: ﻿Victor Osimhen (NGR – Lille, Napoli, Galatasaray)

Notable firsts

Chelsea's African pioneer, Derek Smethurst ©Getty Images

First African player to win a UEFA club competition

Derek Smethurst (RSA – Chelsea 3-2agg Real Madrid, 1971 European Cup Winners' Cup)

First African player to feature in a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final

Abdelkrim Merry (MAR – Bastia 0-3 PSV, 1978)

First African player to win (or feature) in a European Cup final

Bruce Grobbelaar (ZIM – Roma 1-1 Liverpool, aet, Liverpool win 4-2 on penalties, 1983/84)

First African player to score in a European Cup final

Rabah Madjer (ALG – Bayern 1-2 Porto, 1986/87)

First African player to win the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League

Taribo West (NGR – Lazio 0-3 Inter, 1998)

First African player to win the UEFA Conference League

Nayef Aguerd (MAR – Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham, 2023)

Nation-by-nation: Most appearances by African players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli in action for Galatasaray ANP Sport via Getty Images

Algeria – 66: Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia, West Ham, Galatasaray)

Angola – 25: Manuel Cafumana Show (Ludogorets, Maccabi Haifa)

Benin – 18: Babatounde Bello (Žilina, Spartak Trnava)

Botswana – NONE

Burkina Faso – 72: Charles Kaboré (Marseille, Krasnodar, Dinamo Moskva)

Burundi – 21: Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Başakşehir, Nice)

Cameroon – 113: Samuel Eto'o (Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Anji, Chelsea, Everton)

Cape Verde – 57: Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers)

Central African Republic – 25: Foxi Kéthévoama (Újpest, Kecskemét, Astana)

Chad – 23: Japhet N'Doram (Nantes, Monaco)

Comoros – 57: Ben (Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda)

DR Congo's Dieudonné Mbokani celebrates a goal for Antwerp AFP via Getty Images

DR Congo – 63: Chancel Mbemba (Anderlecht, Porto, Marseille, Lille)

Republic of Congo – 44: Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Club Brugge, Rapid Wien, Celtic, Başakşehir)

Djibouti – NONE

Egypt – 146: Mohamed Salah (Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool)

Equatorial Guinea – 12: Santiago Eneme (Sparta Praha)

Eritrea – 29: Henok Goitom (AIK Solna)

Eswatini – NONE

Ethiopia – 1: Beneyam Demte (Skënderbeu)

Gabon – 116: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Lille, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Marseille)

Gambia – 38: Demba Savage (Honka, HJK, Häcken)

Ghana – 90: Samuel Kuffour (Bayern München, Roma, Livorno)



Guinea's Mady Camara in action for Roma Getty Images

Guinea – 94: Mady Camara (Olympiacos, Roma, PAOK)

Guinea-Bissau – 26: Djú Franculino (Midtjylland)

Ivory Coast – 102: Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

Kenya – 33: Victor Wanyama (Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham)

Lesotho – NONE

Liberia – 67: Murphy Dorley (Riteriai, Slavia Praha)

Libya – 48: Al-Musrati (Vitória SC, Braga, Beşiktaş, Monaco)

Madagascar – 61: Anicet Abel (CSKA-Sofia, Botev Plovdiv, Ludogorets)

Malawi – 8: Charles Petro (Sheriff)

Mali – 111: Seydou Keita (Marseille, Lens, Sevilla, Barcelona, Valencia, Roma)

Mauritania's Beyatt Lekoueiry in action for Lausanne-Sport UEFA via Getty Images

Mauritania – 13: Beyatt Lekoueiry (Lausanne-Sport)

Mauritius – 4: Diallo Guidileye (AEL Limassol)

Morocco – 83: Hakim Ziyech (Heerenveen, Twente, Ajax, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

Mozambique – 35: Simão (Panathinaikos)

Namibia – 31: Collin Benjamin (Hamburg)

Niger – 47: Ali Mohamed (Beitar Jerusalem, Maccabi Haifa)

Nigeria – 81=: Nwankwo Kanu (Ajax, Inter, Arsenal, Portsmouth), Peter Olayinka (Skënderbeu, Zulte Waregem, Slavia Praha, Crvena Zvezda)

Rwanda – 37: Mohamed Tchité (Standard Liège, Anderlecht, Racing Santander, Club Brugge)

São Tomé and Principe – NONE



Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly during his time at Chelsea Getty Images

Senegal – 89: Kalidou Koulibaly (Genk, Napoli, Chelsea)

Seychelles – NONE

Sierra Leone – 33: Mohamed Kamara (HJK, Partizan)

Somalia – 8: Liban Abdi (Ferencváros, Haugesund)

South Africa – 77: Benni McCarthy (Ajax, Celta, Porto, Blackburn)

South Sudan – NONE

Sudan – NONE

Tanzania – 56: Mbwana Samatta (Genk, Antwerp, PAOK)

Togo – 82: Emmanuel Adebayor (Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Başakşehir)

Tunisia – 43: Karim Haggui (Strasbourg, Leverkusen, Hannover)

Uganda – 46: Ibrahim Sekagya (Salzburg)

Zambia – 40: Edward Chilufya (Djurgården, Midtjylland, Häcken)

Zimbabwe – 41: Costa Nhamoinesu (Sparta Praha)

Zimbabwe's Costa Nhamoinesu in action for Sparta in 2015 Getty Images

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, Finalissima, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup