Champions League Matchday 2: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

The UEFA Champions League returns to centre stage with Matchday 2 on 13–14 October.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated. All statistics are group stage/league phase to final unless stated.

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Tuesday 13 October

Lens vs Sporting CP (18:45) Lens signed Franjo Ivanović on loan from Benfica in the summer. The striker drew one game and won the other against Sporting CP last season.

Lens have lost only two of their last ten Champions League matches (W5 D3) and are aiming to win three in succession for the first time in the competition.

The French side have scored in each of their nine Champions League home games but have not kept a clean sheet in their last 14 matches overall in the competition.

Lens are unbeaten in six Champions League home games (W4 D2).

Sporting CP have won their last three matches against French opponents – all in the Champions League league phase – beating Lille 2-0 in 2024/25 and both Marseille and Paris 2-1 last season. However, all those victories came in Lisbon.

The Portuguese side have won their last three league phase matches.

Sabah vs Slavia Praha (18:45) Sabah won all four home matches in qualifying (F12 A2), keeping three clean sheets.

None of Sabah's 23 matches in UEFA competition have ended goalless and their last four have produced 18 goals.

Slavia are without a win in their last 20 Champions League proper matches (D7 L13), a run stretching back to September 2007.

The Czech outfit are seeking their first away victory in the Champions League proper at the 11th attempt (D4 L6).

At least five goals have been scored in each of Slavia's last three Champions League proper matches.

Arsenal vs Lille Arsenal defender Gabriel made 52 appearances for Lille between 2017 and 2020 before joining the London club.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres made his Champions League debut against Lille, scoring in Sporting CP's 2-0 win in the 2024/25 league phase in September 2024.

The Gunners have won 13 consecutive league phase matches and have lost only two of their last 31 group stage/league phase matches in UEFA competition (W25 D4).

The London side have kept five clean sheets in their last seven Champions League matches and have scored three or more goals in five of their last six home league phase games.

Olivier Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 games for Arsenal between 2012 and 2018, including 12 in 29 Champions League appearances.

Dilane Bakwa is on loan at Lille from Nottingham Forest, making his Premier League debut in a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal on 13 September 2025.

Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb played for Tottenham from 2013 to 2017. He suffered two defeats against an Arsenal team featuring Mikel Arteta in 2013/14, but set up the winning goal for Harry Kane in his last north London derby in February 2015.

Lille have lost their last eight away matches against English teams.

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United Atleti defender Cristian Romero was Tottenham captain and Player of the Match when they beat Manchester United in the 2025 UEFA Europa League final. However, he was sent off in his last game against them, a 2-0 home win for United on 7 February this year.

Julián Alvarez played for United's rivals Manchester City between 2022 and 2024. He was victorious in all three Premier League games but suffered a 2-1 defeat against United in the 2024 FA Cup final – his last City game.

Atleti have never won a Champions League group stage/league phase match against an English team (D4 L7).

The Spanish side have scored in the first half in 11 of their last 12 home group stage/league phase matches.

United forward Matheus Cunha played for Atleti from 2021 to 2023, scoring seven times in 54 games in all competitions.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford all played in the last tie between the clubs, Atleti's 2-1 aggregate win in the 2021/22 round of 16.

United have lost only one of their last 11 games against Spanish opponents (W7 D3).

None of United's last 49 UEFA club competition matches have finished goalless. Their last 0-0 came in February 2021 against another Spanish side, Real Sociedad.

Inter vs Club Brugge Aleksandar Stanković returned to Inter from Club Brugge this summer having scored nine times in 55 appearances for the Belgian outfit last season.

Inter have been beaten in six of their last seven Champions League matches (W1). They have lost three in a row, equalling the club's longest such losing run in the competition, and three consecutive games at home, also their competition record.

None of Inter's last 16 league phase matches have finished in a draw (W11 L5).

Inter have won their last 18 matches in the Champions League when they have been leading at half-time.

Club Brugge signed Yann Sommer from Inter in the summer. The 37-year-old goalkeeper made 139 appearances for the Nerazzurri between 2023 and 2026.

The Belgian outfit have won only two of their last 18 matches against Italian opponents (D6 L10).

Club Brugge's last 16 Champions League games have produced 66 goals, an average of 4.13 per game.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Galatasaray's İlkay Gündoğan scored five times in 51 appearances for Barcelona in 2023/24, his sole season with the club. The German midfielder was also a Manchester City team-mate of João Cancelo, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus.

Galatasaray's sole win against Barcelona was a 2-1 victory in November 1994. Current coach Okan Buruk made his sole Champions League appearance against the Blaugrana in that fixture, coming off the bench with his side 1-0 down.

The Turkish outfit have won only one of their last 22 matches against Spanish opponents (D6 L15) and are winless in nine (D2 L7) since a 3-2 home victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2013.

Pedri scored in the last meeting the sides, a 2-1 Barcelona win in the Europa League round of 16 second leg in March 2022.

Raphinha has scored 21 goals in the Champions League, all in his last 24 appearances after he failed to find the net in his first ten.

Lamine Yamal has scored 12 goals in the Champions League as a teenager, only one short of the record held by Kylian Mbappé.

Barcelona's last 31 Champions League matches have produced an average of 4.55 goals per game, with 141 goals in total, but they have not kept a clean sheet in 16 games.

Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Johan Bakayoko joined Leipzig from PSV in 2025. The forward scored 33 goals in 130 games across all competition and won two Eredivisie titles with PSV between 2022 and 2025.

Leipzig have won only one of their last 11 matches in the Champions League (D1 L9).

The German side have not kept a clean sheet in their last 19 games in UEFA club competition.

Lutsharel Geertruida joined PSV on loan from Leipzig in August having made 35 appearances for the Bundesliga club in 2024/25, his sole season in Germany.

PSV have won only one of their 21 away matches against German opponents (D5 L15).

PSV have been winning at half-time in only one of their last 13 Champions League games.

Viking vs Bayern München Viking are winless in their last seven matches against German teams (D2 L5).

The Norwegian side's last 11 UEFA competition matches have produced 47 goals – an average of 4.3 per game.

Harry Kane has scored in eight successive matches in the Champions League proper, only the fourth player to do so.

With an appearance against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1, Bayern's Manuel Neuer equalled Iker Casillas' record of playing 53 different teams in the Champions League. He is also one short of Thomas Müller's German record of 163 Champions League appearances.

Bayern are unbeaten in their nine fixtures against Norwegian teams (W7 D2).

Bayern have scored four or more goals in five of their last seven Champions League matches.

Villarreal vs Napoli Villarreal and Napoli have met six times with two wins each and two draws. Napoli won their only encounters in the Champions League, 2-0 both home and away in the 2011/12 group stage.

The Spanish side are without a win in their last 12 Champions League games (D2 L10). They have lost their last seven league phase matches.

The Yellow Submarine have not scored a first-half goal in seven Champions League matches.

Napoli defender Rafa Marín spent 2025/26 on loan at Villarreal, making 31 appearances, while midfielder Frank Anguissa played for Villarreal on loan from Fulham in 2019/20.

The Italian outfit have won only two of their last 18 matches against Spanish teams (D6 L10) and are winless in six (D2 L4).

Napoli are without an away win in their last six Champions League matches (D1 L5).

Lowdown on all 36 teams

Wednesday 14 October

Feyenoord vs Como (18:45) Feyenoord have won only one of their last seven matches against Italian opponents (D3 L3).

The Eredivisie side have won four of their last five Champions League matches at home, including qualifying (L1). They are aiming for a third successive home win in the league phase.

Feyenoord have won their last nine matches in the Champions League when they have been leading at half-time.

The Dutch outfit have failed to score in only two of their last 16 Champions League group stage/league phase matches.

Como's Martin Baturina scored on Matchday 1, meaning he has now scored in successive appearances in the Champions League having also found the net for GNK Dinamo against Milan in the league phase in January 2025.

LASK vs Liverpool (18:45) LASK are winless in their six matches against English opponents (D1 L5).

LASK are without a win in their last nine European group stage/league phase games (D3 L6).

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai faced LASK five times with former club Salzburg, winning four and losing once. In the first three of those games, he contributed two goals and four assists.

Cody Gakpo scored twice when Liverpool beat LASK 4-0 in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Liverpool have won eight of their ten matches against Austrian teams (L1) and are unbeaten away (W4 D1).

The Reds have won 19 of their last 22 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (L3).

Roma vs Real Madrid The sides have met 12 times, Madrid leading the head-to-head with eight wins to Roma's three, with one draw. The Spanish team have won their last four meetings without conceding and have also won five of their six encounters in Rome (L1).

Paolo Dybala and Donyell Malen have both suffered defeats in Champions League finals against Madrid – Dybala with Juventus in 2017, Malen with Dortmund in 2024.

Roma have won eight of their last nine home matches in the Champions League (L1).

At the age of 27 years 298 days, Kylian Mbappé could become the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances, beating Lionel Messi's record (28 years 84 days).

Madrid's José Mourinho was Roma coach from 2021 to 2024, leading them to victory in the inaugural UEFA Conference League in 2021/22 and the Europa League final the following season.

Madrid defender Dean Huijsen played 14 matches for Roma during a 2024 loan from Juventus while Antonio Rüdiger made 72 appearances for the Giallorossi between 2015 and 2017.

The Spanish outfit have won 20 of their last 22 matches against Italian clubs (L2).

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe Villa have won all three matches between the sides, all without conceding, most recently a 1-0 away victory on Matchday 7 of last season's Europa League.

The English team are unbeaten in 13 home European games (D1), winning the last ten.

Villa have failed to score in only one of their last 22 matches and have kept nine clean sheets in their last 13 home European games.

Fenerbahçe's Marco Asensio scored eight goals in 21 games during a loan spell at Villa in the second half of 2024/25, including three in four Champions League games.

Visiting striker Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals in his last seven games against Villa, for Everton and Chelsea. He needs one goal to become the first Belgian to score 50 in UEFA club competition.

Fenerbahçe are without a win in eight Champions League matches (D3 L5).

The Turkish team have been losing at half-time in eight of their last ten matches in the Champions League.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Shakhtar are unbeaten in their five matches against Greek opponents (W1 D4).

The home side have lost only four of their last 21 UEFA competition matches (W10 D7).

Shakhtar have been winning at half-time in four of their last six matches in the Champions League proper.

AEK's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov scored 20 goals in 107 games for Shakhtar across two spells (2015–18, 2022–25).

AEK defender Domagoj Vida has faced Shakhtar Donetsk more than any other club in his career. The 37-year-old took on the Pitmen 18 times with Dynamo Kyiv between 2013 and 2018, tasting defeat in ten of those matches.

The Greek team have lost only three of their last 20 UEFA competition matches (W12 D5).

Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund Haitam Aleesami and Jens Petter Hauge were on target for Bodø/Glimt in their 2-2 draw with Dortmund in last season's league phase.

Jens Petter Hauge also scored against Dortmund on his Bundesliga debut for Eintracht Frankfurt on 14 August 2021.

Bodø/Glimt have won their last five UEFA competition matches at home including qualifying, scoring three goals in each.

Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy could move outright fourth for most Champions League goals in his first 30 appearances. He has 21 goals in 29 games; the current top four are Erling Haaland (35 goals), Ruud van Nistelrooy (26), Filippo Inzaghi (25) and Harry Kane (21).

Dortmund have lost only one of their seven matches against Norwegian teams (W4 D2). There have been 37 goals in those seven games, an average of 5.29 per game.

The German side's last 17 league phase matches have produced 75 goals – an average of 4.41 per game.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain City lead the head-to-head record between the two sides with four wins to two and two draws. However, Paris did win their most recent encounter 4-2 at home on Matchday 7 of the 2024/25 Champions League.

Erling Haaland has scored 59 goals in 59 Champions League matches. He will break the record for most goals by a player in his first 60 Champions League appearances, which is held Ruud van Nistelrooy with 48, if he plays here. Haaland is also currently City's joint-record scorer in the Champions League, level with Sergio Agüero on 36.

Home goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made 161 appearances for Paris between 2021 and 2025, winning four French titles and the Champions League in 2025.

City have lost only one of their last 25 home group stage/league phase matches (W21 D3).

Paris summer signing Ferran Torres scored 16 goals in 43 games for City between 2020 and 2022, winning a Premier League title and a League Cup.

Ousmane Dembélé has scored in five successive Champions League appearances, scoring a total of eight goals across those matches.

Paris are unbeaten in their last 11 UEFA competition matches against English teams (W8 D3).

Real Betis vs Porto Only one of Real Betis' last 48 UEFA competition matches has finished goalless while none of Porto's last 31 European games have ended 0-0.

Betis' record against Portuguese teams is three wins, three losses and two draws.

The hosts have lost only one of their last 11 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches (W8 D2).

Betis have scored two or more goals in their last nine home European games.

Porto have lost four of their last five matches against Spanish teams (W1).

Porto have been losing at half-time in only three of their last 15 Champions League matches.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart Jamie Leweling scored twice when Stuttgart beat Slovan 3-1 in the 2024/25 league phase.

Slovan have lost all their nine matches in the Champions League but have scored in the most recent six of those games.

Slovan are winless in their last five European matches against German sides (D1 L4).

Stuttgart are unbeaten in their seven matches against Slovakian teams (W5 D2).

Stuttgart have been losing at half-time in only three of their last 13 Champions League matches.

All the league phase fixtures

Further ahead

Ferran Torres will be quickly united with Barcelona, the side he left in the summer, when Paris welcome the Catalan club on Matchday 3.

Bayern will have the chance to avenge a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in last season's league phase when they take on the Gunners in Munich.

The relative Champions League inexperience of Sabah and Como will be a stark contrast to their Matchday 3 visitors Dortmund and Manchester United.