Europa League league phase squads confirmed

Thursday, September 5, 2024

The 36 UEFA Europa League contenders have confirmed their selections.

Nico Williams will be lining up for Athletic Club in this season's UEFA Europa League Getty Images

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League contenders have submitted their squads for the inaugural league phase, which begins on Wednesday 25 September.

All league phase fixtures

Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.

Ajax

Anderlecht

Athletic Club

AZ Alkmaar

Beşiktaş

Bodø/Glimt

Braga

Dynamo Kyiv

Elfsborg

FCSB

Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros

Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Hoffenheim

Lazio

Ludogorets

Lyon

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Malmö

Manchester United

Midtjylland

Nice

Olympiacos

PAOK

Porto

Qarabağ

Rangers

Real Sociedad

RFS

Roma

Slavia Praha

Tottenham Hotspur

Twente

Union SG

Viktoria Plzeň

Check out the official UEFA Europa League regulations for more details on player registration.

