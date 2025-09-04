Europa League league phase squads confirmed

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League teams have submitted their squads for the league phase, which begins on Wednesday 24 September.

Click the links below to check out who has been selected by each club.

Aston Villa

Basel

Bologna

Braga

Brann

Celta

Celtic

Crvena Zvezda

FCSB

Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros

Feyenoord

Freiburg

Genk

GNK Dinamo

Go Ahead Eagles

Lille

Ludogorets

Can clubs register more players? Each club is entitled to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season. The list must be submitted by no later than 24.00 CET on the day before the match in question. Exceptionally, if at any point a club cannot count on the services of at least two goalkeepers registered on List A, a replacement is permitted in certain conditions. After the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players. Such registrations must be completed by 5 February 2026 (24:00 CET) at the latest.

Lyon

M. Tel-Aviv

Malmö

Midtjylland

Nice

Nottingham Forest

Panathinaikos

PAOK

Porto

Rangers

Real Betis

Roma

Salzburg

Sturm Graz

Stuttgart

Utrecht

Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys