Zidane achieves player-coach Super Cup double
Tuesday 9 August 2016
Zinédine Zidane has become just the fifth coach to win the UEFA Super Cup having also lifted the trophy as a player. UEFA.com reveals the identities of the previous four.
Carlo Ancelotti
Player: Milan (1990)
Coach: Milan (2003, 2007), Real Madrid (2014)
- Beat Sampdoria as a player, before one victory against Porto and two against Sevilla as a coach.
Diego Simeone
Player: Lazio (1999)
Coach: Atlético Madrid (2012)
- Both wins came against English clubs, Manchester United dispatched by Lazio and Chelsea vanquished by a Radamel Falcao-inspired Atlético.
Josep Guardiola
Player: Barcelona (1992)
Coach: Barcelona (2009, 2011), Bayern München (2013)
- Success against Werder Bremen in his playing days, followed by triumphs over Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto and Chelsea from the dugout.
Luis Enrique
Player: Barcelona (1997)
Coach: Barcelona (2015)
- Struck the opener against Dortmund two decades ago, then steered Barça to glory in Tbilisi in his debut season in charge of the Azulgrana.
Zinédine Zidane
Player: Juventus (1996), Real Madrid (2002)
Coach: Real Madrid (2016)
- Helped Juve to a 6-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain 20 years ago, and also started as Madrid prevailed 3-1 against Feyenoord in 2002. Won as a coach in Trondheim.
*Ancelotti was at Milan and Guardiola at Barcelona when they won in 1989 and 1997 respectively, but neither was involved in those fixtures.