Women's Champions League final performance insights

Barcelona once again underlined their status as the dominant force in European football, reclaiming the UEFA Women's Champions League crown with a fourth title after overcoming OL Lyonnes in Oslo.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group, working alongside the UEFA Game Insights unit, delve deeper into key aspects of the final; while in the first half OL dictated large stretches of possession and tempo, Barça's composure, adaptability, and ruthless efficiency after the interval ultimately decided the contest.

As Caroline Graham Hansen reflected post-match: "It was close and OL Lyonnes had the initiative in the first half. Then we scored and kept control of the game, then we scored again, then they went for it and we got two more."

As it happened: Barcelona 4-0 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes' effective defensive plan – and how Barcelona tried to overcome it

OL Lyonnes disrupted Barcelona's rhythm early through an aggressive, highly coordinated player-to-player press. This resulted in Barcelona struggling to establish their usual positional control in the first half, with Lyonnes' approach both limiting progression and producing turnovers.

The effectiveness of OL's pressing plan is judged in the graphic below – showing this as the first time in the campaign where Barcelona had less than half of the possession and failed to score in the opening half.

OL Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giráldez expressed: "We were very solid defensively, especially in the first half. In the first half, we controlled the game."

UEFA Technical Observer Jarmo Matikainen analysed the approach: "OL Lyonnes wanted to defend on the opponent's arm as much as possible – either waiting for the first pass and then closing the centre down or just defending forward in the first moment. Lyonnes had some success with the turnovers, that's where they were most dangerous. It was a brave approach from the French team, but one that came with a lot of risks."

Clip 1 in the video below shows a successful example of this approach – leading to a free-kick that eventually found the net only to be ruled out by VAR as scorer Lindsey Heaps was offside.

A Barcelona solution gradually emerged, though. Matikainen continued: "The problem for Lyonnes was that Barcelona did find a way inside. Before the second-half goals, there were already warning signs in the first half. The movements and timings of Barcelona caused problems; for Lyonnes, if they stepped too early or too late, they were out."

OL Lyonnes' effective pressing plan

UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés elaborated: "It was important, and impressive, how Barcelona would speed up the game once they beat this first pressure. They would wait, wait to attract someone and then they would speed up the game."

As shown in clip 3, Cortés explained: "The movement is amazing – the Barcelona players 'win the back' of the opponent then appear. Alexia Putellas moves well to receive in a good position, then performs an excellent feint, which is the trigger for Ewa Pajor to run behind."

Barcelona's counterattacking quality

The final unfolded in a way rarely associated with Barcelona, with all four of their second-half goals coming from or in transitional moments rather than periods of controlled possession. UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle summarised: "For me, Barcelona won the game with their transitions."

Cortés added: "They practice these transitions a lot at Barcelona. Because a lot of teams defend against them in a low block, 'breaking the game' with transitions and then being clinical is key."

"Barcelona won the game with their transitions" UEFA technical observer Nora Häuptle

UEFA Technical Observer Irene Fuhrmann explained how Barcelona's defensive approach helped create those moments. "One of the points of strategy from Barcelona was that they always had pressure on the Lyonnes forwards. Because of their own player-to-player marking, Lyonnes were always facing their own goal and could not turn forward."

Lluís Cortés highlighted the quality of Barcelona's execution in transition: "The first pass was often forward from Barcelona to start these transitions. The decision-making and timing when carrying the ball was good then in the second half, the weight and accuracy of the last pass was also perfect."

In transition, the role of competition top scorer Pajor was particularly admired by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, who applauded the Poland striker's impact not only offensively, but also defensively – she completed a higher total distance (11.1km) than any other player on the pitch.

Barcelona's counterattacking quality

UEFA Technical Observer Anna Signeul observed: "Pajor was so important for Barcelona because she offered that run in behind which makes it difficult for the centre-backs to step up."

Fuhrmann added: "Pajor demonstrated what a team-oriented player she is, how intelligent she is on the pitch and above all the mentality she brings to the game.

"To make these runs and maintain this intensity in the final minutes of the game while leading 3-0, remaining clear in her decision-making and precise in her technical execution, reflects an incredible winning and team mentality."

"They wanted to come and get us so we had to master through low constructions and also with direct attacks. It was not our decision as such, but rather the game led us to that." Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach

Meanwhile, OL Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giráldez agreed, pointing to the decisive influence of Barcelona's forwards: "The main difference in the second half was Pajor and [Salma] Paralluelo and the quality they had in the area. For me, they were decisive."

Cata Coll's excellent goalkeeping performance

While Barcelona's attacking quality ultimately decided the final, Cata Coll played a crucial role in preserving the platform for victory with an outstanding goalkeeping display in Oslo. Across the match, Coll produced a series of important interventions at key moments, from close-range shot-stopping to sweeping behind the defensive line and claiming crosses under pressure.

Lluis Cortés said: "What impressed me most about Cata was not only the technical quality of the saves but the mentality behind them. She showed outstanding emotional control, concentration and resilience in key moments of the game. The three saves at 0-0, 1-0 and 2-0 [highlighted in the video below] came in different emotional contexts but in all of them she stayed calm, composed and fully focused on the next action, showing the OL Lyonnes players that she would be unbeatable."

Cata Coll saves the day

Coll herself reflected on both the responsibility and mental resilience required in the final: "I'll defend this badge and my team-mates to the end. I knew that, with a clean sheet, we had a better chance to win and that's how it went."

Not only did the clean sheet help win the match, it helped the Catalan side take the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy back to Barcelona.

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Coaching reflection – The details in development

For the UEFA Technical Observer Group, the 2026 final in Oslo appropriately showcased the level and details required for players wishing to perform at this world-class level.

"For me, it's starting to become all about these small details," said Anna Signeul. "Both teams are so good – they are pushing one another to be so good." The group concluded that sentiment was important for the future generation of female footballers to study.

Having discussed the tactical understanding required above, in analysing this year's finalists, Jarmo Matikainen believes that young players should also learn from the technical examples demonstrated by those on display. "From a player development perspective, it's good to see how these top players have mastered their strengths. It's important to work on your strengths. We saw a pitch full of players who have specialities and specific strengths."

Signeul added: "The [defensive] level is so high now, it's the small details that make the difference."

Technical abilities were not the only topic discussed. Physically and mentally, "the determination to give everything until the very end" was a lesson to aspiring professionals, according to Irene Fuhrmann. Using Pajor as an example, she added: "A top player must be able to deliver physically as well as technically and tactically at the highest level for more than 90 minutes in order to succeed and create those impactful moments."

In emphasising the mental level required, Lluis Cortés shone a light on Coll. "That is one of the clearest examples of what is required from elite female footballers today – the capacity to perform with clarity, confidence and emotional balance in the high-pressure moments."

"We work extremely hard every day to transmit that level of demand to our players and that mentality is what brings us closer to titles." Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach

Jarmo Matikainen had a long playing career that led to over 20 years of coaching and technical leadership in Finland, Wales, Canada and Estonia, including roles with men's clubs and women's national teams. He has served as technical director of the Football Association of Finland and coached Wales and Estonia women's teams.

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team

A former Swiss international with playing experience in both Switzerland and the Netherlands, Nora Häuptle has coached in her home country as well as Germany and Ghana and is now head coach of the Zambia women's national team.

Irene Fuhrmann is a former Austria international who transitioned smoothly into coaching and steadily rose through the national team setup. She became Austria's first female head coach and guided the team to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Anna Signeul is one of the most experienced and respected figures in women's football, having coached across international and club football for more than three decades. The former Sweden international managed Scotland's women's national team for 12 years, leading them to their first FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games, and has also held senior technical and coaching roles with FIFA and the Finnish Football Association.