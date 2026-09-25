UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 2 preview: OL Lyonnes vs Chelsea, Roma vs Barcelona, Man City vs Real Madrid

The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League reaches its second week, with nine games taking place across Wednesday 30 September and Thursday 1 October.

We preview the action and look at the key storylines and players to keep an eye on, including an OL Lyonnes vs Chelsea match-up involving two leading contenders with plenty of links, plus several surprise packages from Matchday 1 aiming to build on promising opening displays.

The 18 teams compete over six league phase matchdays, with the top four progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout phase play-offs.

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Matchday 2's key storylines

• Sonia Bompastor takes Chelsea to her former club OL Lyonnes, who scored eight times in their opener.

• Titleholders Barcelona aim to build on their five-goal winning start away to Roma.

• Matchday 1 surprise package Benfica host a Bayern side held by Manchester City despite leading 2-0.

• Austria Wien welcome Inter after both debutants impressed in their openers.

• Paris Saint-Germain take on an OH Leuven side that held them to a draw last year.

• Man City and Arsenal aim to avenge recent qualifying eliminations by Real Madrid and Paris FC respectively.

• Women's Europa Cup holders Häcken face Juventus after both suffered opening losses.

• HB Køge Women and Servette face off in a mutual search for a first-ever point at this stage.

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Wednesday's match in focus: OL Lyonnes vs Chelsea

This meeting between two sides who regularly reach the competition's latter stages would stand out regardless of any other context. But there is extra spice, as not only does Chelsea's squad contain several former Women's Champions League winners with OL Lyonnes in Lucy Bronze, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ellie Carpenter and Melvine Malard, the Blues' management team of Sonia Bompastor and Camille Abily had glittering associations with the French club, both as players and then coaches.

Meanwhile, Ashley Lawrence and the injured Johanna Rytting Kaneryd have recently transferred in the other direction. The sides have not met since the 2022/23 quarter-finals, when the Blues won 1-0 away and defeated OLL on penalties at Stamford Bridge in the second leg.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their narrow opening victory over Austria Wien, thanks to Wieke Kaptein's early stunner, and hoping their current injury problems have eased in time to visit an OLL team sitting top of the league phase table after winning 8-0 at Servette with Marie-Antoinette Katoto hitting a hat-trick.

Watch Katoto's OL Lyonnes hat-trick

Thursday's match in focus: Austria Wien vs Inter

OLL and Chelsea have been ever-presents in the group stage/league phase, but Austria Wien and Inter are both making their debuts in the competition proper and their Matchday 1 performances were full of promise. Austria Wien were unfortunate to come away from Chelsea with a 1-0 loss, hitting the post and taking the game to their hosts for long spells, while Inter defeated Häcken 1-0 with an early goal by Malta's first-ever Women's Champions League group stage/league phase player, Haley Bugeja.

Austria Wien, UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finalists last season, qualified with a Modesta Uka-inspired 4-0 defeat of Brann at Vienna's Franz-Horr-Stadion, where they now welcome Inter. Looking ahead to hosting their first league phase match, Uka told UEFA: "Our fans are really good and they push us so hard. Maybe we will not try 100% but 200%."

Their opponents Inter beat former winners Wolfsburg on penalties to reach the league phase and, alongside young talent like Bugeja, boast a wide range of experienced internationals like Lina Magull, Olivia Schough and Elisa Bartoli.

Watch Haley Bugeja's Inter winner

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Player in focus: Felicia Schröder, Real Madrid

At 16, the Swedish forward helped Häcken reach the 2023/24 Women's Champions League quarter-finals. But this year, now aged 19, Schröder's outstanding performances have led to a Women's Young Talent of the Year nomination at the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

She was the star of the first UEFA Women's Europa Cup, getting all four of Häcken's goals across the two legs of the final. Then, after Madrid won the race for her signature over the summer, Schröder started life at her new club in prolific style – scoring in both legs of their qualifier with Ajax and again in their 1-1 Matchday 1 draw with Paris SG. Her arrival was a statement of Madrid's intent, and while Schröder had chances to get even more against the French side, her link-up with Linda Caicedo and others will be menacing even for the likes of their Thursday hosts Man City.

Schröder's next fixture: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Thursday)

Watch Felicia Schröder Women's Europa Cup final hat-trick

One to watch: Alberte Vingum, HB Køge Women

Vingum, then a teenager, was HB Køge Women's back-up goalkeeper when they last played Women's Champions League football in the 2021/22 group stage. That season, the Danish side conceded 22 goals in their six losses; but five years on they proved tricky opponents for 2024/25 champions Arsenal to break down on the opening night of the 2026/27 league phase.

Vingum, now 21 and a long-established regular starter and Danish international, was sensational and only beaten by Mariona Caldentey's added-time penalty in a 1-0 loss. Last season, Vingum bounced back from injury to aid the Swans to a domestic double and signed a new long-term contract to emphasise her status as one of Europe's most promising young goalkeepers.

Vingum's next fixture: HB Køge Women vs Servette (Thursday)

Alberte Vingum came close to a clean sheet at Arsenal on Matchday 1 Getty Images

See how the league table stands