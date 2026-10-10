UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round latest: Hungary, Poland, Spain, Sweden qualify

The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round ends on Sunday and so far Hungary, Poland, holders Spain and Sweden have booked their places alongside hosts Croatia in the new-look eight-nation final tournament in March.

Spain, who have won all three past editions, became the first team to book their place when they beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group 3 with a game to spare, then finished on maximum points.

Italy defeated France 4-0 on Saturday to finish second in Group 3. They must wait until Sunday to see if they will qualify directly and avoid November's two-legged play-off as one of the two best runners-up, as Group 1 ends with confirmed top two teams Portugal and Finland facing off.

Assured of their nation's debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament as one of the two best runners-up are Sweden, second in Group 2 behind Hungary, who have qualified for the third edition in succession. Poland have also earned a first Women's Futsal EURO qualification by topping Group 4.

Second in Group 4, and through to the play-off for the last finals spot, are Norway, who began what is their first-ever Women's Futsal EURO entry in March's main round. They started the elite round with victory against 2023 runners-up Ukraine, who missed out on the finals for the first time after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Poland.

How the elite round works

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, have started qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.

The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round will qualify to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March, the first to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three editions.

The other two runners-up go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team. The fourth-ranked elite round runners-up will be at home to the third-ranked elite round runners-up in the first leg.

Elite round matches

Group 1 (ends Sunday)

Confirmed in top two: Portugal (hosts), Finland

Also in group: Netherlands, Czechia

Group 2 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Hungary, Sweden

Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)

Group runners-up: Italy

Also in group: France, Slovenia (hosts)

Spain will aim to make it four title from four editions in Croatia UEFA

Group 4 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Poland (hosts)

Play-off: Norway

Also in group: Ukraine, Belgium

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

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