UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round latest: Hungary, Poland, Spain, Sweden qualify
Saturday, October 10, 2026
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Poland and Sweden will make their EURO final tournament debuts while Hungary and holders Spain have also qualified so far to join hosts Croatia.
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The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round ends on Sunday and so far Hungary, Poland, holders Spain and Sweden have booked their places alongside hosts Croatia in the new-look eight-nation final tournament in March.
Spain, who have won all three past editions, became the first team to book their place when they beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group 3 with a game to spare, then finished on maximum points.
Italy defeated France 4-0 on Saturday to finish second in Group 3. They must wait until Sunday to see if they will qualify directly and avoid November's two-legged play-off as one of the two best runners-up, as Group 1 ends with confirmed top two teams Portugal and Finland facing off.
Assured of their nation's debut in a UEFA futsal final tournament as one of the two best runners-up are Sweden, second in Group 2 behind Hungary, who have qualified for the third edition in succession. Poland have also earned a first Women's Futsal EURO qualification by topping Group 4.
Second in Group 4, and through to the play-off for the last finals spot, are Norway, who began what is their first-ever Women's Futsal EURO entry in March's main round. They started the elite round with victory against 2023 runners-up Ukraine, who missed out on the finals for the first time after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Poland.
How the elite round works
The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, have started qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.
The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round will qualify to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March, the first to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three editions.
The other two runners-up go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team. The fourth-ranked elite round runners-up will be at home to the third-ranked elite round runners-up in the first leg.
Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round groups
Group 1 (ends Sunday)
Confirmed in top two: Portugal (hosts), Finland
Also in group: Netherlands, Czechia
Group 2 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Hungary, Sweden
Also in group: Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 3 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Spain (holders)
Group runners-up: Italy
Also in group: France, Slovenia (hosts)
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Poland (hosts)
Play-off: Norway
Also in group: Ukraine, Belgium
Team guide
- Spain have won all three past four-team final tournaments in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
- Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022 (both as hosts) and took bronze in 2023, and also reached the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup final in 2025, losing to Brazil (Spain took bronze).
- Ukraine had also taken part in all three previous final tournaments, finishing fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.
- Hungary took part in the 2022 and 2023 final tournaments, hosting the latter.
- Representing Europe in the 2025 World Cup along with Portugal and Spain were Italy (who reached the quarter-finals where they lost to Portugal) and Poland.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, France, Norway and Slovenia progressed from the main round. France and Norway did so on their EURO debut, both winning all three of their matches.