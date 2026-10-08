UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round latest: Spain qualify

The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round runs until Sunday and will decide six of the seven teams joining hosts Croatia in the new-look eight-nation final tournament in March.

Spain, who have won all three past editions, became the first team to book their place as they beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday to clinch top spot in Group 3 with a game to spare. In that match Irene Samper, part of all three past Spain EURO triumphs, claimed her 100th cap while in the 5-2 defeat of France the previous day, Irene Córdoba scored her 50th Spain goal at the age of 23.

Group 3 is one of three that conclude on Saturday. The remaining section, including two-time runners-up Portugal, ends on Sunday.

How the elite round works

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, have started qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.

The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round will qualify to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March, the first to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three editions.

The other two runners-up go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team. The fourth-ranked elite round runners-up will be at home to the third-ranked elite round runners-up in the first leg.

Elite round matches

Group 1 (ends Sunday)

Portugal (hosts), Finland, Czechia, Netherlands

Group 2 (ends Saturday)

Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3 (ends Saturday)

Spain (qualified for finals), Italy, France, Slovenia (hosts)

Group 4 (7–10 October)

Contenders: Poland (hosts), Norway, Ukraine, Belgium

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

﻿Team guide