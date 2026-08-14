UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round starts 7 October

The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round runs from 7 to 11 October and will decide six of the seven teams joining hosts Croatia in the new-look eight-nation final tournament in March.

The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, start qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.

The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round will qualify to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March, the first to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three editions. The other two runners-up go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team.

Elite round matches

Group 1 (8–11 October)

Portugal (hosts), Finland, Netherlands, Czechia

Group 2 (7–10 October)

Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 3 (7–10 October)

Spain (holders), Italy, France, Slovenia (hosts)

Group 4 (7–10 October)

Ukraine, Poland (hosts), Belgium, Norway

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 final highlights: Ukraine 1-5 Spain

﻿Team guide