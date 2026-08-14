UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round starts 7 October
Friday, August 14, 2026
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Six finals spots and two play-off berths will be decided by the four groups running between 7 and 11 October.
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The UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round runs from 7 to 11 October and will decide six of the seven teams joining hosts Croatia in the new-look eight-nation final tournament in March.
The top 11 entrants in the UEFA Women's National Futsal Team Coefficient Rankings, including holders Spain, start qualifying in the elite round. The other five teams, among them EURO debutants France and Norway, emerged from March's main round.
The winners of each group and the two best runners-up in the elite round will qualify to join hosts Croatia in the finals at Arena Gradski Vrt in Osijek from 14 to 21 March, the first to contain eight teams rather than four as in the previous three editions. The other two runners-up go into November's home-and-away play-off to determine the last qualified team.
Women's Futsal EURO 2027 elite round groups
Group 1 (8–11 October)
Portugal (hosts), Finland, Netherlands, Czechia
Group 2 (7–10 October)
Hungary, Sweden, Slovakia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 3 (7–10 October)
Spain (holders), Italy, France, Slovenia (hosts)
Group 4 (7–10 October)
Ukraine, Poland (hosts), Belgium, Norway
Team guide
- Spain have won all three past four-team final tournaments in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
- Portugal were runners-up in 2019 and 2022 (both as hosts) and took bronze in 2023, and also reached the first FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup final in 2025, losing to Brazil (Spain took bronze).
- Ukraine have also taken part in all three previous final tournaments, finishing fourth in 2019, third in 2022 and second in 2023.
- Hungary took part in the 2022 and 2023 final tournaments, hosting the latter.
- Representing Europe in the 2025 World Cup along with Portugal and Spain were Italy (who reached the quarter-finals where they lost to Portugal) and Poland.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, France, Norway and Slovenia progressed from the main round. France and Norway did so on their EURO debut, both winning all three of their matches.