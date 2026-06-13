Clarence Seedorf, Arjen Robben, Luuk de Jong, Ruud van Nistelrooy: Who are Netherlands' top UEFA Champions League performers?

Netherlands' traditional big three have all won the top prize in European club football, Feyenoord's success in 1970 beginning a four-season monopoly for Dutch sides, Ajax – inspired by the extraordinary Johan Cruyff – going on to take the top prize in 1971, 1972 and 1973. PSV Eindhoven (1988) and Ajax (1995) have won Old Big Ears since then, but plenty more Dutch players have picked up winners' medals with foreign clubs.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Dutch players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

125: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

110: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

98: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Manchester United)

81: Frank de Boer (Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray)

79: Phillip Cocu (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona)

76: Wesley Sneijder (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray)

76: Mark van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Bayern München, AC Milan)

74: Edgar Davids (Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter)

74: Michael Reiziger (Ajax, AC Milan, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

73: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

Van Nistelrooy: My top three goals

Top-scoring Dutch players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

56: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

31: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

29: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

29: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña, Bayern München)

25: Robin van Persie (Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United)

14: Luuk de Jong (Twente, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla, Barcelona)

14: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)

12: Wesley Sneijder (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray)

Most appearances by Dutch players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Frank de Boer lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy with Ajax in 1995 ©Getty Images

163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, AC Milan)

143: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United)

130: Frank de Boer (Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray)

123: Luuk de Jong (Twente, Mönchengladbach, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla, Barcelona, Porto)

121: Phillip Cocu (Vitesse, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona)

115: Mark van Bommel (Fortuna Sittard, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Bayern München, AC Milan)

114: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

111: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)

107: Daley Blind (Ajax, Manchester United, Girona)

105: Ryan Babel (Ajax, Liverpool, Beşiktaş, Galatasaray)

Top-scoring Dutch players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Five trademark Arjen Robben strikes

62: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)

55: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)

42: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven)

41: Luuk de Jong (Twente, Mönchengladbach, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla, Barcelona, Porto)

35: Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Barcelona, Feyenoord)﻿

35: ﻿Rob Rensenbrink (DWS Amsterdam, Club Brugge, Anderlecht)

32: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña, Bayern München, Feyenoord)

32: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

31: Marco van Basten (Ajax, AC Milan)

30: Dennis Bergkamp (Ajax, Inter, Arsenal)

Key facts

Clarence Seedorf (right) after winning the UEFA Champions League with Milan ©Getty Images

Most successful European club: Ajax (4 European Cup wins)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven (first round, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord (1969/70)

More like this?

Argentina's top Champions League performers

Belgium's top Champions League performers

Brazil's top Champions League performers

Croatia's top Champions League performers

Denmark's top Champions League performers

﻿England's top Champions League performers

France's top Champions League performers

Germany's top Champions League performers

Italy's top Champions League performers

Netherlands' top Champions League performers

Poland's top Champions League performers

Portugal's top Champions League performers

Serbia's top Champions League performers

Spain's top Champions League performers

﻿Switzerland's top Champions League performers

Türkiye's top Champions League performers

USA's top Champions League performers

Wales' top Champions League performers

Africa's top Champions League performers

Asia's top Champions League performers

Australia/New Zealand's top Champions League performers

Central and North America's top Champions League performers

South America's top Champions League performers

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, Finalissima, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup