Raúl, Xavi, Ramos, Iniesta: who are Spain's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Most appearances in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

157: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

144: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

132: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

127: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

127: Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern)

120: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

120: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

117: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

110: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea)

110: Victor Valdés (Barcelona)

Top-scoring players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

Watch ten of Raúl’s best goals

71: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

49: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

39: Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

32: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

24: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea)

22: Carlos Santillana (Real Madrid)

21: Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid)

21: Amancio Amaro (Real Madrid)

20: Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea, Atlético)

20: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

Most appearances in UEFA club competition*

Casillas career highlights

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

176: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern, AC Milan, Lazio)

173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

138: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

137: Sergio Ramos (Sevilla, Real Madrid)

131: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

128: Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern)

122: Fernando Morientes (Zaragoza, Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

122: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

Top-scoring players in UEFA club competition*

Iniesta - Five great Barcelona goals

77: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

50: Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

48: Carlos Santillana (Real Madrid)

44: Fernando Morientes (Zaragoza, Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

37: Aritz Aduriz (Valencia, Athletic Club)

35: Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea, Atlético)

33: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

28: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

28: David Villa (Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid)

28: Roberto Soldado (Real Madrid, Osasuna, Valencia, Tottenham, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Granada)

Key facts

Most successful European club: Real Madrid (13 European Cup wins)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Real Madrid (445)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Real Madrid (984)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (winners,1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (1955/56)



13/06/56: Madrid crowned first winners

• Real Madrid are the only side to win both the European Cup and the UEFA Champions League three times in a row.

• Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two clubs to have participated in 25 editions of the UEFA Champions League. Madrid have made it through the group stage in every campaign in its current format: a total of 25 times since 1996, only missing out in 1997 when they failed to qualify.

• The European Cup and UEFA Champions League has been won ten times by Spanish coaches. Nine of those wins came with Spanish teams (Real Madrid six, Barcelona three). Rafael Benítez (Liverpool, 2005) is the only Spanish coach to have won the trophy with a foreign club.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup