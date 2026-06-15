Xavi Hernández, Raúl González, Iker Casillas, Fernando Morientes: Who are Spain's top UEFA Champions League performers?

As Real Madrid won the first five editions of the European Cup, Spain was established as the pre-eminent force in international club football. The statistics suggest they remain top dogs in Europe's top club competition: Liga sides have won 20 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League, five more than any other nation. Real Madrid have 15 of those, Barcelona taking the other five, while Atlético de Madrid and Valencia have both been losing finalists.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by Spanish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

177: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

151: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

142: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

142: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla)

130: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

129: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

128: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

119: Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

118: Koke (Atlético de Madrid)

115: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

Top-scoring Spanish players in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Watch ten of Raúl's best goals

71: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

33: Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

29: Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan)

20: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea)

20: Fernando Torres (Liverpool, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid)

19: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

18: Pedro (Barcelona, Chelsea, Lazio)

18: Ferran Torres (Valencia, Manchester City, Barcelona)

17: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla)

16: ﻿Guti (Real Madrid)

16: Gerard Piqué (Manchester United, Barcelona)

16: Roberto Soldado (Real Madrid, Valencia)

Most appearances by Spanish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Casillas career highlights

192: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, AC Milan, Lazio)

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

152: Sergio Ramos (Sevilla, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain)

149: Koke (Atlético de Madrid)

147: Jesús Navas (Sevilla, Manchester City)

143: Pedro (Barcelona, Chelsea, Roma, Lazio)

139: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

138: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)﻿

Top-scoring Spanish players in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Iniesta - five great Barcelona goals

77: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

48: Carlos Santillana (Real Madrid)

44: Fernando Morientes (Zaragoza, Real Madrid, Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia, Marseille)

37: Aritz Aduriz (Valencia, Athletic Club)

35: Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea)

34: Pedro (Barcelona, Chelsea, Roma, Lazio)

31: Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

31: Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan, Galatasaray)

30: Roberto Soldado (Real Madrid, Osasuna, Valencia, Tottenham, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Granada)

28: Luis Enrique (Real Madrid, Barcelona)

28: David Villa (Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid)

Key facts

13/06/56: Madrid crowned first winners

Most successful European club: Real Madrid (15 European Cup wins)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (winners, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid (1955/56)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup