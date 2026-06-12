Christian Pulišić, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi: Who are USA's top UEFA Champions League performers?

Milan forward Christian Pulišić is one of a select group of players from the United States to have scored in the UEFA Champions League, and also leads the way with the most appearances.

Last updated: 30/05/2026

Most appearances by US nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Sergiño Dest in action for PSV Getty Images

63: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

43: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

34: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)

31: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)

27: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)

23: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

22: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

21: Timothy Weah (Lille, Juventus, Marseille)

20: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

19: Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Atalanta)

Great American Champions League goals

Top-scoring US nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)

Malik Tillman warming up with Leverkusen Getty Images

12: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

11: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

6: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

5: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)

5: Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

4: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

2: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)

2: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

2: Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys)

2: Timothy Weah (Lille, Juventus, Marseille)

Most appearances by US nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Tim Howard makes a Champions League save for Manchester United in 2003 Bongarts/Getty Images

77: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

46: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)

43: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

40: Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)

40: Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)﻿

40: ﻿Kenneth Saief (Gent, Anderlecht, Neftçi, Maccabi Haifa)

39: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

38: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys, Union Berlin)

37: Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liège, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)

36: Mikkel Diskerud (Stabæk, Rosenborg, Omonoia)

36: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)

36: Henry Wingo (Molde, Ferencvaros)

Top-scoring US nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*

Jordan Siebatcheu celebrates a Champions League win with Young Boys Getty Images

14: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)

11: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)

9: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys, Union Berlin)

7: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal, Monaco)

7: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, Tottenham)

7: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)﻿

6: ﻿Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)

4: Jozy Altidore (Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar)

4: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

4: Kenneth Saief (Gent, Anderlecht, Neftçi, Maccabi Haifa)

4: Timothy Weah (Celtic, Lille, Juventus, Marseille)

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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.