Christian Pulišić, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi: Who are USA's top UEFA Champions League performers?
Friday, June 12, 2026
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The first United States national to play in a UEFA Champions League final, Christian Pulišić is also his country's top scorer in the competition.
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Milan forward Christian Pulišić is one of a select group of players from the United States to have scored in the UEFA Champions League, and also leads the way with the most appearances.
Last updated: 30/05/2026
Most appearances by US nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
63: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
43: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)
34: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)
31: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)
27: Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund)
23: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)
22: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
21: Timothy Weah (Lille, Juventus, Marseille)
20: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
19: Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Atalanta)
Top-scoring US nationals in the UEFA Champions League (group stage/league phase to final)
12: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
11: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)
6: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
5: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)
5: Folarin Balogun (Monaco)
4: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
2: Fabian Johnson (Mönchengladbach)
2: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)
2: Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys)
2: Timothy Weah (Lille, Juventus, Marseille)
Most appearances by US nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
77: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
46: Sergiño Dest (Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven)
43: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)
40: Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)
40: Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)
40: Kenneth Saief (Gent, Anderlecht, Neftçi, Maccabi Haifa)
39: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)
38: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys, Union Berlin)
37: Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liège, AC Milan, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)
36: Mikkel Diskerud (Stabæk, Rosenborg, Omonoia)
36: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)
36: Henry Wingo (Molde, Ferencvaros)
Top-scoring US nationals in UEFA club competition (all rounds)*
14: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea, AC Milan)
11: Weston McKennie (Schalke, Juventus)
9: Jordan Siebatcheu (Rennes, Young Boys, Union Berlin)
7: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal, Monaco)
7: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, Tottenham)
7: Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)
6: Malik Tillman (Bayern München, Rangers, PSV Eindhoven, Leverkusen)
4: Jozy Altidore (Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar)
4: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)
4: Kenneth Saief (Gent, Anderlecht, Neftçi, Maccabi Haifa)
4: Timothy Weah (Celtic, Lille, Juventus, Marseille)
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*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.