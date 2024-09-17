Champions League round-up: Kane scores four in record-breaking Bayern victory, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Aston Villa and Sporting win

The opening night of the inaugural league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League threw up a record-breaking win for Bayern München and a long-awaited victory for Aston Villa, as well as maximum points for Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus and Sporting CP.

UEFA.com rounds up all the Tuesday night action after a dramatic start to the dawn of a new era.

Fixtures and results

Aston Villa's first European Cup appearance in 41 years produced a comfortable win in Bern. After Ebrima Colley tested Emiliano Martínez during a bright start by the hosts, Youri Tielemans rifled the 1981/82 champions in front from a corner 27 minutes into the first half.



Jacob Ramsey slotted in from close range 11 minutes later to double the lead, and Amadou Onana scored the pick of the goals with a fierce low drive from distance with four minutes remaining.

Key stat: Aston Villa are the 11th English club to feature in the UEFA Champions League, excluding qualifying.

01/10: Barcelona vs Young Boys, 02/10: Aston Villa vs Bayern München

Juventus opened their campaign with an emphatic victory which was kick-started by the inaugural goal of the league phase era. Kenan Yıldız was the scorer, drifting in from the left on 21 minutes before curling a wonderful shot into the top corner via a post. Weston McKennie thumped in a second six minutes later after Nico González's fine turn and run down the right.



Dušan Vlahović sent González through to clip in a third on 52 minutes, with Ismael Saibari registering an added-time consolation for the visitors.

Key stat: At 19 years and 136 days old, Kenan Yıldız broke the record of Alessandro Del Piero as Juve's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League, excluding qualifying.

01/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting CP, 02/10: Leipzig vs Juventus

Liverpool recovered from falling behind to Christian Pulišić's third-minute strike to open their first European campaign under Arne Slot in style on the Dutchman's 46th birthday. Milan's lead lasted 20 minutes, Ibrahima Konaté heading in before Virgil van Dijk followed suit four minutes from half-time.



The Reds also struck the crossbar twice through Mohamed Salah during the first half, and their third goal arrived midway through the second when Dominik Szoboszlai met Cody Gakpo's cross to complete a slick counterattack.

Key stat: Van Dijk's goal was his first in the competition since April 2019.

01/10: Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan, 02/10: Liverpool vs Bologna

New format explained

Harry Kane scored four to become the leading English goalscorer in the Champions League as Bayern became the first team to score nine in a single game. Kane, who converted three penalties, now has 33 Champions League goals to his name, taking him past Wayne Rooney’s mark of 30.

Michael Olise, meanwhile, scored two of his own on his Champions League debut, with Raphaël Guerreiro also getting in on the act with the pick of the goals. Two goals in as many minutes briefly had the visitors in the game at 3-2 but Bayern then scored six times in 36 second-half minutes.

Key stat: Kane is the 20th player to score four or more goals in a single UEFA Champions League match.

02/10: Aston Villa vs Bayern München, GNK Dinamo vs Monaco

Real Madrid got their title defence off to a winning start thanks to three second-half goals. Both goalkeepers were kept busy in an absorbing but goalless first half, before Kylian Mbappé converted Rodrygo's cross shortly after the break.

Deniz Undav nodded an equaliser for Stuttgart, yet Real Madrid replied with an 83rd-minute Antonio Rüdiger header from Luka Modrić's corner. Endrick then slotted in a third in added time to seal the victory.

Key stat: Aged 18 years and 58 days, Endrick became Real Madrid's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer.

01/10: Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha, 02/10: LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid

Viktor Gyökeres and Zeno Debast scored the goals as Sporting opened up with victory over ten-man Lille, who had Angel Gomes sent off.

The hosts broke through in the 38th minute when Gyökeres swept in for an eighth successive game. Lille were reduced to ten men two minutes later, and Sporting sealed maximum points midway through the second half when Debast flashed a thunderous long-range strike past Lucas Chevalier.

Key stat: At 17 years and 140 days old, Geovany Quenda became the youngest Portuguese player to make his debut as a starter in the Champions League.

01/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting CP, 02/10: LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid