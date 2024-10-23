Champions League highlights and round-up: Liverpool stay perfect, Raphinha hat-trick stuns Bayern, Man City score five

Liverpool are one of only two teams still with a perfect record after their 1-0 defeat of Leipzig on Wednesday. Manchester City are among the clutch of clubs just two points behind early pacesetters Aston Villa and the Reds in the inaugural league phase table following their 5-0 defeat of Sparta Praha, while Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona beat Bayern 4-1.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.

Wednesday night's action

Celtic withstood lengthy spells of intense Atalanta pressure to earn their first away point of the campaign in Bergamo. Visiting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saw Mario Pašalić's header thump the underside of his crossbar before making an outstanding save to stop Mateo Retegui from nodding in.

The Hoops, meanwhile, went close when Álex Valle's strike was tipped behind by Marco Carnesecchi. La Dea kept a fifth clean sheet in their last six European matches and are yet to concede in this season's competition.

Player of the Match: Éderson (Atalanta)

Matchday 4

05/11: Celtic vs Leipzig, 06/11: Stuttgart vs Atalanta

Pierre Lees-Melou's crisp volley ensured the points were shared in a gripping contest. Leverkusen's early pressure was rewarded when Florian Wirtz drilled a low effort into the bottom corner after a neat Die Werkself move midway through the first half.

But Brest's debut European campaign continued in style 15 minutes later via Lees-Melou's classy finish from just outside the box following Mahdi Camara's delivery. The hosts came closest to finding a winner in the second half, with Matěj Kovář denying Camara and sub Mama Baldé firing into the side netting.

Player of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Matchday 4

05/11: Liverpool vs Leverkusen, 06/11: Sparta Praha vs Brest

Lille came from behind to defeat Atlético just three weeks after also beating their city neighbours Real Madrid.

Julián Alvarez slotted in an early opener for the hosts – his first Atleti Champions League goal – but Diego Simeone's side then missed a series of chances and were punished when Edon Zhegrova curled in a second-half equaliser for the visitors. The contest was settled when Jonathan David coolly converted a penalty before scrambling in another late on.

Player of the Match: Lucas Chevalier (Lille)

Matchday 4

05/11: Lille vs Juventus, 06/11: Paris vs Atleti

Substitute Marcus Thuram struck three minutes into added time to earn Inter maximum points in Bern. The Nerazzurri saw Marko Arnautović brilliantly denied from the penalty spot by David von Ballmoos after the break, with the Young Boys keeper leaping to block the rebound from Denzel Dumfries.

In response, Joel Monteiro's fine solo run ended with the home forward striking against the foot of a post. But on a night where the sides shared over 35 attempts on goal, Thuram stole in to connect with Federico Dimarco's cross, denying Young Boys a first point of the league phase and securing Inter's second win.

Player of the Match: Nicolò Barella (Inter)

Matchday 4

06/11: Shakhtar vs Young Boys, Inter vs Arsenal

Raphinha's stunning hat-trick helped secure an emphatic victory to end Barcelona's losing run in this fixture. The Blaugrana, beaten in their last six meetings against the Bavarian side, got off to a dream start in the opening minute when the Brazilian international rounded Manuel Neuer after latching onto a Fermín López through ball.

Harry Kane levelled via an acrobatic volley before former Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski applied a cool finish to López's deft touch. Barça skipper Raphinha put the result beyond doubt, claiming the match ball in the process, with two impressive strikes in the space of 11 minutes either side of half-time.

Player of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

Matchday 4

06/11: Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica

GNK Dinamo claimed their first away win in the Champions League competition proper in almost 26 years thanks to goals from Sandro Kulenović and Bruno Petković.

Kulenović fired the visitors ahead in Austria with a clinical left-footed strike, before the hosts found themselves a player as well as a goal down when Alexander Schlager was shown a red card. Petković then came on from the bench to add a second with a superb right-footed effort after linking up brilliantly with Stefan Ristovski.

Player of the Match: Stefan Ristovski (GNK Dinamo)

Matchday 4

05/11: S. Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo, 06/11: Feyenoord vs Salzburg

Erling Haaland scored an audacious back-heel volley as Manchester City eased to a comfortable 5-0 win over Sparta Praha. Phil Foden put City ahead with their first attack less than three minutes in, but it took until just before the hour for Haaland’s acrobatics to extend the lead further.

John Stones’ header then made it three before a fine second from Haaland – his 44th Champions League goal in 42 appearances – and a late Matheus Nunes penalty rounded off a handsome victory.

Player of the Match: Phil Foden (Man City)

Matchday 4

05/11: Sporting CP vs Man City, 06/11: Sparta Praha vs Brest

Darwin Núñez prodded in the 27th-minute winner to keep Liverpool perfect. Leipzig No1 Péter Gulácsi tipped headers from the Uruguay forward and Virgil van Dijk over the bar after the opener, as well as twice denying Cody Gakpo with exceptional second-half saves.

Alexis Mac Allister struck the crossbar for the visitors from distance following a delightful exchange with Dominik Szoboszlai, and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher intervened acrobatically to stop Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško from equalising.

Player of the Match: Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool)

Matchday 4

05/11: Celtic vs Leipzig, Liverpool vs Leverkusen

Feyenoord inflicted a first competitive home defeat in almost a year on Benfica, as the Dutch side won their second successive away match in the competition. Ayase Ueda opened the scoring with a fine strike from Igor Paixão's cross, before a string of neat passes for Feyenoord set up Antoni Milambo to double their advantage.

Kerem Aktürkoglu halved the deficit midway through the second half to put the hosts back into contention. But Milambo sealed the win with his second in added time, ending coach Bruno Lage's winning run since joining Benfica last month.

Player of the Match: Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)

Matchday 4

06/11: Bayern vs Benfica, Feyenoord vs Salzburg

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Milan 3-1 Club Brugge

Tijjani Reijnders scored twice to give Milan their first points. After Joel Ordóñez hit the crossbar for Brugge, Christian Pulišić struck directly from a corner in the 34th minute. Despite Raphael Onyedika's dismissal six minutes later, the visitors equalised when Kyriani Sabbe drilled in after the restart, but Reijnders' double sealed the win.

Home substitute Francesco Camarda also became the youngest Italian player to appear in the competition proper, at 16 years and 226 days old.

Player of the Match: Tijjani Reijnders (Milan)

Matchday 4

05/11: Real Madrid vs Milan, 06/11: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Highlights: Monaco 5-1 Crvena Zvezda

Wilfried Singo's stunning long-range strike was the pick of the goals as Monaco extended their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing win. Takumi Minamino opened the scoring with a cool early finish, but Cherif Ndiaye levelled for Crvena Zvezda from the spot soon after.

Breel Embolo restored the hosts' advantage before half-time, and after the break Singo's incredible effort doubled Monaco's lead. Minamino then tapped in his second and Maghnes Akliouche curled in a late fifth.

Player of the Match: Takumi Minamino (Monaco)

Matchday 4

05/11: Bologna vs Monaco, 06/11: Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona

Highlights: Arsenal 1-0 Shakhtar

Arsenal extended their unbeaten start by edging out Shakhtar, who are yet to score in this season's competition. The hosts broke through in the 29th minute when Gabriel Martinelli's shot hit a post and ricocheted in off Dmytro Riznyk.

Riznyk atoned with saves from Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli, before denying Leandro Trossard from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The Gunners stood firm, however, to move to seven points from their opening three fixtures.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Matchday 4

06/11: Inter vs Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna

Aston Villa continued their 100% record in this year's league phase with a 2-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park. Following a first half dominated by Unai Emery's side, captain John McGinn broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart, evading everyone with a free-kick into the box and finding the bottom corner.

Shortly after, John Durán volleyed in on his first Champions League start to send Villa top of the table.

Player of the Match: Jhon Durán (Aston Villa)

Matchday 4

05/11: Bologna vs Monaco, 06/11: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Highlights: Girona 2-0 S. Bratislava

Centre-back Juanpe curled in a free-kick on his competition debut as dominant Girona earned their first ever Champions League points. The Blanquivermells took a 42nd-minute lead when Miguel Gutiérrez slotted in Arnaut Danjuma's cross, and visiting keeper Dominik Takáč acrobatically denied Bojan Miovski before Juanpe's 73rd-minute strike doubled Girona's advantage.

Takáč pushed Cristhian Stuani's penalty away with two minutes left, and Július Szöke glanced an added-time header against the crossbar as Slovan pushed for a late consolation.

Player of the Match: Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona)

Matchday 4

05/11: PSV Eindhoven vs Girona, Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo

Highlights: Juventus 0-1 Stuttgart

Substitute El Bilal Touré struck the winner in added time after a dominant display by the visitors in Turin. Ermedin Demirović struck a post from the edge of the area in the first half, while Deniz Undav's header required a terrific stop by Juventus keeper Mattia Perin. Undav also had an effort chalked off for handball.

Enzo Millot then had an opportunity from the penalty spot – following an incident which led to a red card for Juve's Danilo – but his spot kick was saved by Perin. Touré had the final word, though.

Player of the Match: Mattia Perin (Juventus)

Matchday 4

05/11: LOSC Lille vs Juventus, 06/11: Stuttgart vs Atalanta

Highlights: Paris 1-1 PSV

Paris came back to earn a point from a lively encounter in which both sides had chances to claim the win. The hosts dominated much of the first half but fell behind when Noa Lang drilled in from the edge of the box.

Achraf Hakimi made the home team's pressure count, however, and his leveller might even have been bettered in added time by Marquinhos but Walter Benítez denied the Paris captain.

Player of the Match: Achraf Hakimi (Paris)

Matchday 4

05/11: PSV Eindhoven vs Girona, 06/11: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid

Highlights: Real Madrid 5-2 Dortmund

Vinícius Júnior led the defending champions to a sensational second-half comeback, as Real Madrid rallied from two down to take maximum points from a a replay of last season's final.

Borussia Dortmund deservedly led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens. But Madrid emerged from the interval with intent and a stunning hat-trick from Vinícius, along with an Antonio Rüdiger header and strike from Lucas Vázquez, turned the game on its head.

Player of the Match: Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid)

Matchday 4

05/11: Real Madrid vs Milan, Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz

Highlights: Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP

Viktor Gyökeres' brilliant solo effort was the highlight as Sporting cruised to victory over Sturm Graz. The Portuguese side dominated proceedings from early on, and Nuno Santos opened the scoring within 23 minutes after brilliant work from Geny Catamo down the right.

Gyökeres pounced at the perfect moment to stretch the lead in the second half, with a run that started on halfway and ended with him dummying the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP)

Matchday 4

05/11: Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz, Sporting CP vs Manchester City

