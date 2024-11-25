Champions League: Possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 5

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 26 November

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Ross; Wiesner, Laçi, Kairinen, Ryneš; Pešek, Haraslín; Olatunji

Out: Birmančević (thigh), Cobbaut (muscular), Imanol García (unspecified), Preciado (meniscus), Sørensen (muscular), Zelený (illness)﻿

Doubtful: ﻿none

Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Alvaréz

Out: Lemar (muscular), Le Normand (head), Molina (hamstring)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Correa

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Bajrić, Wimmer; Kucka, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Metsoko, Mak; Strelec

Out: none

Doubtful: Pauschek (unspecified), Tolić (illness), Zuberu (fitness)

Misses next match if booked: Ihnatenko, Tolić

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulišić, Rafael Leão; Abraham

Out: Bennacer (knee), Florenzi (knee), Morata (suspended)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Fofana

Leverkusen: Kovář; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Xhaka; Tella, Palacios, Aleix García, Grimaldo; Schick, Wirtz

Out: Adli (broken leg), Belocian (ankle), Boniface (thigh), Hofmann (thigh), Mukiele (thigh), Terrier (broken arm)

Doubtful: Frimpong (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Frimpong, García

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Gourna-Douath, Bidstrup, Clark; Nene, Konaté, Gloukh

Out: Blaswich (calf), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Morgalla (thigh), Okoh (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Piątkowski

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Lauper, Camara, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Ugrinic, Virginius; Elia, Itten

Out: Benito (adductor), Chaiwa (ankle), Conté (knee), Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Monteiro, Niasse

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Tolói, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Pašalić, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardžić, Lookman; Retegui

Out: Éderson (suspended), Kolašinac (muscular), Scamacca (knee), Zappacosta (calf)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona: Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; Casadó, Pedri; Fermin, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Out: Araújo (thigh), Bernal (knee), Christensen (achilles), Fati (hamstring), Ferran Torres (fitness), García (groin)﻿, Balde (muscular), Yamal (ankle)

Doubtful: none﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Haïdara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Doumbia, Ajorque, Sima

Out: Lees-Melou (fibula), Locko (achilles)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Ajorque

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Olise; Kane

Out: Ito (metatarsal), João Palhinha (adductors), Pavlovic (collarbone), Stanišić (knee), Ulreich (personal)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola

Out: Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Hernández (cruciate), Kimpembe (achilles), Mayulu (calf)

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes (ankle)

Misses next match if booked: none

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Zieliński, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro MartÍnez

Out: none

Doubtful: Acerbi (thigh), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Henrichs; Vermeeren, Haidara; Baumgartner, Nusa; Openda, Šeško

Out: Bitshiabu (thigh), Elmas (thigh), Klostermann (thigh), Poulsen (thigh), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Xavi (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Lukeba

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Aké; Nunes, Lewis; Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Out: Bobb (leg), Dias (calf), Kovačić (leg), Rodri (knee)

Doubtful: Doku (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Smal; Zerrouki, Milambo, Hwang; Paixão, Carranza, Ivanušec

Out: Bueno (muscular), Hartman (knee), Lotomba (hamstring), Nadje (suspended), Osman (leg), Timber (ankle), Ueda (muscular)﻿

Doubtful: Giménez (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Osman

Sporting CP: Israel; St. Juste, Diomande, Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda; Edwards, Gyökeres, Trincão

Out: Nuno Santos (knee), Pedro Gonçalves (hamstring), Quaresma (ankle)

Doubtful: Debast (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Out: White (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 27 November

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Rodić, Djiga, Spajić, Seol; Elšnik, Krunić, Kanga; Maksimović, Silas; Ndiaye

Out: Olayinka (achilles)

Doubtful: Duarte (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)﻿

Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart: Nubel; Stergiou, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Millot; Vagnoman, Stiller, Führich; Demirović

Out: Leweling (thigh), Touré (metatarsal), Undav (torn muscle), Zagadou (knee)

Doubtful: Al-Dakhil (illness)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Demirović

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Lavalée, Geyrhofer, Wüthrich, Gazibegović; Kiteishvili, Chukwuani, Yalcouyé; Bøving; Jatta, Biereth

Out: Gorenc Stanković (arm)

Doubtful: Camara (Illness)

Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović, Yalcouye

Girona: Gazzaniga; Blind, Krejčí, López, Francés; Gutiérrez, Romeu, Van de Beek; Gil, Miovski, Tsygankov

Out: Martínez (suspended)

Doubtful: Herrera (foot), Misehouy (muscular), Portu (ankle), Ruiz (muscular)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Gazzaniga, Stuani

Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Camara, Zakaria; Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche; Embolo

Out: Balogun (shoulder), Diop (foot)

Doubtful: Diatta (adductor)

Misses next match if booked: Camara, Mawissa

Benfica: Trubin; Carreras, Araújo, Otamendi, Silva, Bah; Florentino, Aursnes, Kökçü; Di María, Pavlidis

Out: Barreiro (hamstring), Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle), Sanches (unspecified)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Aursnes, Kaboré

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

Out: Kamara (hamstring), Ramsey (hamstring)

Doubtful: Konsa (hip), Onana (foot)

Misses next match if booked: Durán, Diego Carlos

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Francisco Conceição, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Weah

Out: Adžić (unspecified), Bremer (knee), Cabal (knee), Milik (knee)

Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (muscular), McKennie (muscular), Nico González (muscular), Vlahović (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Bologna: Skorupski; Miranda, Lucumi, Beukema, Posch; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Iling-Junior; Castro

Out: Aebischer (thigh), Erlić (thigh), Ndoye (blood clot)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Posch

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Mukau, Cabella, Zhegrova; David

Out: Mbappé (thigh), Tiago Santos (knee)

Doubtful: Ismaily (knee), Meunier (adductor), Angel Gomes (calf)

Misses next match if booked: André, David

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Johnston

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Vanaken, Jashari; Skov Olsen, Jutglá, Tzolis

Out: Meijer (hamstring), Nilsson (achilles)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Skóraś, Vetlesen

GNK Dinamo: Zagorac; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Ogiwara; Špikić, Rog, Ademi, Pjaca; Baturina; Kulenović

Out: Nevistić (back), Sučić (metatarsal)

Doubtful: Ademi (thigh), Mišić (calf), Petković (adductor)﻿

Misses next match if booked: Kačavenda, Ristovski

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Nmecha, Brandt; Beier, Gittens; Guirassy

Out: Adeyemi (thigh), Süle (ankle)

Doubtful: Guirassy (illness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Núñez

Out: Chiesa (fitness)

Doubtful: Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib)

Misses next match if booked: Konaté, Mac Allister

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Modrić, Camavinga, Bellingham; Brahim Díaz, Mbappé, ﻿Ceballos

Out: Carvajal (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)

Doubtful: Lucas Vázquez (muscular), Rodrygo (muscular), Tchouaméni (ankle), Vinícius Júnior (leg)

Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Militão, Modrić, Vázquez

PSV: Benítez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Saibari, Mauro Júnior, Til; Tillman, De Jong, Bakayoko

Out: Dest (knee), Veerman (groin), Lozano (muscle), Nagalo (shoulder), Obispo (knock), Schouten (hamstring)﻿

Doubtful: Lang (back)

Misses next match if booked: Dams, Mauro Júnior

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kevin

Out: Puzankov (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

