Champions League: Possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 5

Monday, November 25, 2024

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 5 line-ups.

Tijjani Reijnders during Milan's Monday training session ahead of their Champions League clash
Tijjani Reijnders during Milan's Monday training session ahead of their Champions League clash AC Milan via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 26 November

Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid

Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Ross; Wiesner, Laçi, Kairinen, Ryneš; Pešek, Haraslín; Olatunji
Out: Birmančević (thigh), Cobbaut (muscular), Imanol García (unspecified), Preciado (meniscus), Sørensen (muscular), Zelený (illness)﻿
Doubtful: ﻿none
Misses next match if booked: none

Atleti: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Alvaréz
Out: Lemar (muscular), Le Normand (head), Molina (hamstring)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Correa

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan

Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Bajrić, Wimmer; Kucka, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Metsoko, Mak; Strelec
Out: none
Doubtful: Pauschek (unspecified), Tolić (illness), Zuberu (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Ihnatenko, Tolić

Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulišić, Rafael Leão; Abraham
Out: Bennacer (knee), Florenzi (knee), Morata (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fofana

Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg

Leverkusen: Kovář; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Xhaka; Tella, Palacios, Aleix García, Grimaldo; Schick, Wirtz
Out: Adli (broken leg), Belocian (ankle), Boniface (thigh), Hofmann (thigh), Mukiele (thigh), Terrier (broken arm)
Doubtful: Frimpong (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Frimpong, García

Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Gourna-Douath, Bidstrup, Clark; Nene, Konaté, Gloukh
Out: Blaswich (calf), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Morgalla (thigh), Okoh (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Piątkowski

Young Boys vs Atalanta 

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Lauper, Camara, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Ugrinic, Virginius; Elia, Itten
Out: Benito (adductor), Chaiwa (ankle), Conté (knee), Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Monteiro, Niasse

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Tolói, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Pašalić, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardžić, Lookman; Retegui
Out: Éderson (suspended), Kolašinac (muscular), Scamacca (knee), Zappacosta (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Barcelona vs Brest

Barcelona: Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; Casadó, Pedri; Fermin, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Araújo (thigh), Bernal (knee), Christensen (achilles), Fati (hamstring), Ferran Torres (fitness), García (groin)﻿, Balde (muscular), Yamal (ankle)
Doubtful: none﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Haïdara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Doumbia, Ajorque, Sima
Out: Lees-Melou (fibula), Locko (achilles)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ajorque

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Olise; Kane
Out: Ito (metatarsal), João Palhinha (adductors), Pavlovic (collarbone), Stanišić (knee), Ulreich (personal)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola
Out: Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Hernández (cruciate), Kimpembe (achilles), Mayulu (calf)
Doubtful: Nuno Mendes (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none

Inter vs Leipzig

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Zieliński, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro MartÍnez
Out: none
Doubtful: Acerbi (thigh), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Henrichs; Vermeeren, Haidara; Baumgartner, Nusa; Openda, Šeško
Out: Bitshiabu (thigh), Elmas (thigh), Klostermann (thigh), Poulsen (thigh), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Xavi (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lukeba

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Aké; Nunes, Lewis; Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Out: Bobb (leg), Dias (calf), Kovačić (leg), Rodri (knee)
Doubtful: Doku (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Smal; Zerrouki, Milambo, Hwang; Paixão, Carranza, Ivanušec
Out: Bueno (muscular), Hartman (knee), Lotomba (hamstring), Nadje (suspended), Osman (leg), Timber (ankle), Ueda (muscular)﻿
Doubtful: Giménez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Osman

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Sporting CP: Israel; St. Juste, Diomande, Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda; Edwards, Gyökeres, Trincão
Out: Nuno Santos (knee), Pedro Gonçalves (hamstring), Quaresma (ankle)
Doubtful: Debast (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Out: White (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

Wednesday 27 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart

Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Rodić, Djiga, Spajić, Seol; Elšnik, Krunić, Kanga; Maksimović, Silas; Ndiaye
Out: Olayinka (achilles)
Doubtful: Duarte (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)﻿
Misses next match if booked: none

Stuttgart: Nubel; Stergiou, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Millot; Vagnoman, Stiller, Führich; Demirović
Out: Leweling (thigh), Touré (metatarsal), Undav (torn muscle), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Al-Dakhil (illness)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Demirović

Sturm Graz vs Girona

Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Lavalée, Geyrhofer, Wüthrich, Gazibegović; Kiteishvili, Chukwuani, Yalcouyé; Bøving; Jatta, Biereth
Out: Gorenc Stanković (arm)
Doubtful: Camara (Illness)
Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović, Yalcouye

Girona: Gazzaniga; Blind, Krejčí, López, Francés; Gutiérrez, Romeu, Van de Beek; Gil, Miovski, Tsygankov
Out: Martínez (suspended)
Doubtful: Herrera (foot), Misehouy (muscular), Portu (ankle), Ruiz (muscular)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Gazzaniga, Stuani

Monaco vs Benfica

Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Camara, Zakaria; Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche; Embolo
Out: Balogun (shoulder), Diop (foot)
Doubtful: Diatta (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Camara, Mawissa

Benfica: Trubin; Carreras, Araújo, Otamendi, Silva, Bah; Florentino, Aursnes, Kökçü; Di María, Pavlidis
Out: Barreiro (hamstring), Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle), Sanches (unspecified)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Aursnes, Kaboré

Aston Villa vs Juventus

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins
Out: Kamara (hamstring), Ramsey (hamstring)
Doubtful: Konsa (hip), Onana (foot)
Misses next match if booked: Durán, Diego Carlos

Juventus: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Francisco Conceição, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Weah
Out: Adžić (unspecified), Bremer (knee), Cabal (knee), Milik (knee)
Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (muscular), McKennie (muscular), Nico González (muscular), Vlahović (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none

Bologna vs LOSC Lille

Bologna: Skorupski; Miranda, Lucumi, Beukema, Posch; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Iling-Junior; Castro
Out: Aebischer (thigh), Erlić (thigh), Ndoye (blood clot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Posch

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Mukau, Cabella, Zhegrova; David
Out: Mbappé (thigh), Tiago Santos (knee)
Doubtful: Ismaily (knee), Meunier (adductor), Angel Gomes (calf)
Misses next match if booked: André, David

Celtic vs Club Brugge

Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Johnston

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Vanaken, Jashari; Skov Olsen, Jutglá, Tzolis
Out: Meijer (hamstring), Nilsson (achilles)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Skóraś, Vetlesen

GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund

GNK Dinamo: Zagorac; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Ogiwara; Špikić, Rog, Ademi, Pjaca; Baturina; Kulenović
Out: Nevistić (back), Sučić (metatarsal)
Doubtful: Ademi (thigh), Mišić (calf), Petković (adductor)﻿
Misses next match if booked: Kačavenda, Ristovski

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Nmecha, Brandt; Beier, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Adeyemi (thigh), Süle (ankle)
Doubtful: Guirassy (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Chiesa (fitness)
Doubtful: Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib)
Misses next match if booked: Konaté, Mac Allister

Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Modrić, Camavinga, Bellingham; Brahim Díaz, Mbappé, ﻿Ceballos
Out: Carvajal (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)
Doubtful: Lucas Vázquez (muscular), Rodrygo (muscular), Tchouaméni (ankle), Vinícius Júnior (leg)
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Militão, Modrić, Vázquez

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV: Benítez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Saibari, Mauro Júnior, Til; Tillman, De Jong, Bakayoko
Out: Dest (knee), Veerman (groin), Lozano (muscle), Nagalo (shoulder), Obispo (knock), Schouten (hamstring)﻿
Doubtful: Lang (back)
Misses next match if booked: Dams, Mauro Júnior

Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kevin
Out: Puzankov (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none

