Champions League: Possible line-ups and team news for Matchday 5
Monday, November 25, 2024
Article summary
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 5 line-ups.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for this week's UEFA Champions League league phase games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 26 November
Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid
Sparta Praha: Vindahl; Vitík, Panák, Ross; Wiesner, Laçi, Kairinen, Ryneš; Pešek, Haraslín; Olatunji
Out: Birmančević (thigh), Cobbaut (muscular), Imanol García (unspecified), Preciado (meniscus), Sørensen (muscular), Zelený (illness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Atleti: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Alvaréz
Out: Lemar (muscular), Le Normand (head), Molina (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Correa
Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan
Slovan Bratislava: Takáč; Blackman, Kashia, Bajrić, Wimmer; Kucka, Savvidis; Barseghyan, Metsoko, Mak; Strelec
Out: none
Doubtful: Pauschek (unspecified), Tolić (illness), Zuberu (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Ihnatenko, Tolić
Milan: Maignan; Emerson, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Fofana, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Pulišić, Rafael Leão; Abraham
Out: Bennacer (knee), Florenzi (knee), Morata (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fofana
Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg
Leverkusen: Kovář; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Xhaka; Tella, Palacios, Aleix García, Grimaldo; Schick, Wirtz
Out: Adli (broken leg), Belocian (ankle), Boniface (thigh), Hofmann (thigh), Mukiele (thigh), Terrier (broken arm)
Doubtful: Frimpong (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Frimpong, García
Salzburg: Schlager; Dedić, Piątkowski, Baidoo, Terzić; Gourna-Douath, Bidstrup, Clark; Nene, Konaté, Gloukh
Out: Blaswich (calf), Kawamura (knee), Kjærgaard (ankle), Morgalla (thigh), Okoh (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Piątkowski
Young Boys vs Atalanta
Young Boys: Von Ballmoos; Blum, Lauper, Camara, Hadjam; Males, Niasse, Ugrinic, Virginius; Elia, Itten
Out: Benito (adductor), Chaiwa (ankle), Conté (knee), Janko (muscular), Pfeiffer (knee), Zoukrou (hip)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Monteiro, Niasse
Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Tolói, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Pašalić, De Roon, Ruggeri; Samardžić, Lookman; Retegui
Out: Éderson (suspended), Kolašinac (muscular), Scamacca (knee), Zappacosta (calf)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Barcelona vs Brest
Barcelona: Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; Casadó, Pedri; Fermin, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Araújo (thigh), Bernal (knee), Christensen (achilles), Fati (hamstring), Ferran Torres (fitness), García (groin), Balde (muscular), Yamal (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Brest: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Le Cardinal, Haïdara, Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti, Doumbia, Ajorque, Sima
Out: Lees-Melou (fibula), Locko (achilles)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ajorque
Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern München: Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Olise; Kane
Out: Ito (metatarsal), João Palhinha (adductors), Pavlovic (collarbone), Stanišić (knee), Ulreich (personal)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves; Dembélé, Asensio, Barcola
Out: Gonçalo Ramos (ankle), Hernández (cruciate), Kimpembe (achilles), Mayulu (calf)
Doubtful: Nuno Mendes (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: none
Inter vs Leipzig
Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Zieliński, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro MartÍnez
Out: none
Doubtful: Acerbi (thigh), Çalhanoğlu (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Geertruida, Orbán, Lukeba, Henrichs; Vermeeren, Haidara; Baumgartner, Nusa; Openda, Šeško
Out: Bitshiabu (thigh), Elmas (thigh), Klostermann (thigh), Poulsen (thigh), Raum (ankle), Schlager (knee), Xavi (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lukeba
Manchester City vs Feyenoord
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Stones, Aké; Nunes, Lewis; Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
Out: Bobb (leg), Dias (calf), Kovačić (leg), Rodri (knee)
Doubtful: Doku (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: none
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Nieuwkoop, Trauner, Hancko, Smal; Zerrouki, Milambo, Hwang; Paixão, Carranza, Ivanušec
Out: Bueno (muscular), Hartman (knee), Lotomba (hamstring), Nadje (suspended), Osman (leg), Timber (ankle), Ueda (muscular)
Doubtful: Giménez (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Osman
Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Sporting CP: Israel; St. Juste, Diomande, Inácio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda; Edwards, Gyökeres, Trincão
Out: Nuno Santos (knee), Pedro Gonçalves (hamstring), Quaresma (ankle)
Doubtful: Debast (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Out: White (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Wednesday 27 November
Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart
Crvena Zvezda: Glazer; Rodić, Djiga, Spajić, Seol; Elšnik, Krunić, Kanga; Maksimović, Silas; Ndiaye
Out: Olayinka (achilles)
Doubtful: Duarte (hamstring), Mimović (metatarsal)
Misses next match if booked: none
Stuttgart: Nubel; Stergiou, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Karazor, Millot; Vagnoman, Stiller, Führich; Demirović
Out: Leweling (thigh), Touré (metatarsal), Undav (torn muscle), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Al-Dakhil (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Demirović
Sturm Graz vs Girona
Sturm Graz: Scherpen; Lavalée, Geyrhofer, Wüthrich, Gazibegović; Kiteishvili, Chukwuani, Yalcouyé; Bøving; Jatta, Biereth
Out: Gorenc Stanković (arm)
Doubtful: Camara (Illness)
Misses next match if booked: Gazibegović, Yalcouye
Girona: Gazzaniga; Blind, Krejčí, López, Francés; Gutiérrez, Romeu, Van de Beek; Gil, Miovski, Tsygankov
Out: Martínez (suspended)
Doubtful: Herrera (foot), Misehouy (muscular), Portu (ankle), Ruiz (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Gazzaniga, Stuani
Monaco vs Benfica
Monaco: Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson; Camara, Zakaria; Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche; Embolo
Out: Balogun (shoulder), Diop (foot)
Doubtful: Diatta (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Camara, Mawissa
Benfica: Trubin; Carreras, Araújo, Otamendi, Silva, Bah; Florentino, Aursnes, Kökçü; Di María, Pavlidis
Out: Barreiro (hamstring), Gouveia (shoulder), Prestianni (ankle), Sanches (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Aursnes, Kaboré
Aston Villa vs Juventus
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins
Out: Kamara (hamstring), Ramsey (hamstring)
Doubtful: Konsa (hip), Onana (foot)
Misses next match if booked: Durán, Diego Carlos
Juventus: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Francisco Conceição, Koopmeiners, Kenan Yıldız; Weah
Out: Adžić (unspecified), Bremer (knee), Cabal (knee), Milik (knee)
Doubtful: Douglas Luiz (muscular), McKennie (muscular), Nico González (muscular), Vlahović (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Bologna vs LOSC Lille
Bologna: Skorupski; Miranda, Lucumi, Beukema, Posch; Moro, Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Iling-Junior; Castro
Out: Aebischer (thigh), Erlić (thigh), Ndoye (blood clot)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Posch
Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Mukau, Cabella, Zhegrova; David
Out: Mbappé (thigh), Tiago Santos (knee)
Doubtful: Ismaily (knee), Meunier (adductor), Angel Gomes (calf)
Misses next match if booked: André, David
Celtic vs Club Brugge
Celtic: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Johnston
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Seys, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Nielsen, Vanaken, Jashari; Skov Olsen, Jutglá, Tzolis
Out: Meijer (hamstring), Nilsson (achilles)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Skóraś, Vetlesen
GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund
GNK Dinamo: Zagorac; Ristovski, Théophile-Catherine, Torrente, Ogiwara; Špikić, Rog, Ademi, Pjaca; Baturina; Kulenović
Out: Nevistić (back), Sučić (metatarsal)
Doubtful: Ademi (thigh), Mišić (calf), Petković (adductor)
Misses next match if booked: Kačavenda, Ristovski
Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Nmecha, Brandt; Beier, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Adeyemi (thigh), Süle (ankle)
Doubtful: Guirassy (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Chiesa (fitness)
Doubtful: Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (rib)
Misses next match if booked: Konaté, Mac Allister
Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Raúl Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy; Modrić, Camavinga, Bellingham; Brahim Díaz, Mbappé, Ceballos
Out: Carvajal (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Alaba (knee)
Doubtful: Lucas Vázquez (muscular), Rodrygo (muscular), Tchouaméni (ankle), Vinícius Júnior (leg)
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Militão, Modrić, Vázquez
PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV: Benítez; Karsdorp, Flamingo, Boscagli, Dams; Saibari, Mauro Júnior, Til; Tillman, De Jong, Bakayoko
Out: Dest (knee), Veerman (groin), Lozano (muscle), Nagalo (shoulder), Obispo (knock), Schouten (hamstring)
Doubtful: Lang (back)
Misses next match if booked: Dams, Mauro Júnior
Shakhtar: Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Kevin
Out: Puzankov (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none