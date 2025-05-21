UEFA Champions League: 2024/25 season in numbers

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

1 Santiago Giménez became the first player to score for and against the same team in a single edition of the Champions League during Milan's 1-1 draw with former club Feyenoord in the knockout phase play-offs. In the league phase, debutants Bologna, Brest and Girona earned their first Champions League wins.

2 Morgan Rogers became the first player to score two goals in the opening five minutes of a Champions League match during Aston Villa's 4-2 victory over Celtic. Paris' turnaround win against Manchester City was the first time the French club have conceded the first two goals and won in this competition.

3 Paris won three successive ties against English teams in the knockout phase – Liverpool (round of 16), Aston Villa (quarter-finals) and Arsenal (semi-finals). In the league phase, Harry Kane became the only player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the Champions League, three of his four goals coming from the spot in Bayern's 9-2 win over GNK Dinamo.

4 This season was just the fourth time since the turn of the century that four different nations were represented in the semi-finals (2003/04, 2009/10 and 2017/18 were the others).

5 Barcelona's 5-4 victory over Benfica was the first match in Champions League history to finish by that scoreline while, in beating Sparta Praha 5-0, Manchester City scored five or more goals in a Champions League match for the 11th time – more than any other English side. Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced an English team in the quarter-finals for the fifth season in a row (Liverpool in 2020/21, Chelsea in 2021/22 and 2022/23, Manchester City in 2023/24, Arsenal in 2024/25).

Highlights: Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

6 Only six clubs stayed in the same position in the league phase table from Matchday 7 to Matchday 8, while Real Madrid have now been successful in all the six European Cup/Champions League knockout ties against Atleti after edging them out in the round of 16. Los Blancos have won all six competitive penalty shoot-outs between the two teams too.

7 Arsenal recorded the biggest away win and became the first team to score seven goals in an away match in the Champions League knockout phase when they beat PSV 7-1. Paris' 7-0 success against Brest in the knockout phase play-off second leg was their biggest win in UEFA club competition – they were also the first team to have seven different goalscorers in a Champions League match.

8 Inter’s eight clean sheets were the most of any team in this season's competition. That tally equalled their highest total in a Champions League campaign (2022/23).

9 All nine European Cup/Champions League two-legged ties between clubs from England and Belgium have gone the way of the former following Aston Villa's win against Club Brugge in the round of 16.

10 Inter have won ten Champions League matches this season, their best total in a single season in UEFA club competition. They have also never lost at home in their ten European Cup/Champions League semi-final ties (W6 D4). Elsewhere, Bayern's Harry Kane became the first English player to score ten goals in a single Champions League campaign.

11 Vincent Kompany's managerial debut in the Champions League produced the joint-second highest-scoring game in competition history. Only Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 victory over Legia Warszawa in November 2016 saw more than the 11 goals scored between Bayern and GNK Dinamo.

Highlights: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

12 The record for most hat-tricks in a Champions League season was broken as 12 trebles have been struck. Kylian Mbappé's in the round of 16 against Manchester City was a record 16th in the Champions League for Real Madrid – one more than Barcelona.

13 Inter's 7-6 aggregate thriller against Barcelona in the semi-final equalled the record for most goals in Champions League knockout tie. Meanwhile, Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Barcelona's Raphinha are top scorers in the competition this season with 13 goals – Raphinha's tally is the most scored by a Brazilian player in any Champions League campaign.

15 Barcelona have never lost the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie at home. Their record is W15 D1 – they have won the last 15.

17 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal set a host of records at the age of 17 this season – youngest player to score in a Champions League semi-final, first player under 18 to make 20 Champions League appearances, and the youngest player to score and assist in a Champions League match.

18 Endrick became the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in the Champions League, taking the field at 18 years and 73 days old in the 1-0 defeat at Lille, while Arsenal fielded the two youngest-ever English players in a Champions League semi-final against Paris – Ethan Nwaneri (18 years and 39 days) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (18 years and 215 days).

19 Robert Lewandowski is now tied with Cristiano Ronaldo for the most Champions League penalties scored, converting his 18th and 19th against Benfica. Meanwhile, Liverpool have not lost a UEFA competition match against a German team at Anfield, extending their unbeaten run to 19 against Leverkusen.

20 Lautaro Martínez became the first player to reach 20 goals for Inter in the European Cup/Champions League (all rounds). In the quarter-final first leg against Bayern, he moved past previous record holder Adriano (18).

21 Real Madrid's quarter-final elimination by Arsenal was their first at that stage in 21 years (2003/04 against Monaco), while Club Brugge's 2-1 win against Atalanta in the knockout phase play-offs was the first for a Belgian team against an Italian side in the Champions League since they defeated Milan 1-0 in the 2003/04 group stage – also 21 years ago.

23 Paris' victory against Liverpool in the last 16 was the first time they had been involved in a penalty shoot-out in the European Cup/Champions League. Their only previous UEFA competition shoot-out was a 4-3 defeat against Rangers 23 years ago, in the 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round.

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Paris (1-4 pens)

25 PSV's 3-2 victory over Liverpool was the first ever Champions League match to see five first-half goals after a goalless opening 25 minutes.

28 Conor Gallagher's goal for Atleti against Real Madrid after 28 seconds was the fastest goal scored by an English player in the Champions League.

35 Harry Kane surpassed former international team-mate Wayne Rooney as the top English scorer in Champions League history on Matchday 1. By the end of the league phase, Kane had moved five goals clear of the previous record of 30. Virgil van Dijk earned his 35th win upon completing a half-century of Champions League appearances for Liverpool, the joint-highest in club history through 50 games.

36.9 Paris full-back Achraf Hakimi recorded the highest top speed of any player in the competition this season, clocking 36.9 km/h. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland had led the way at the end of the league phase (36.6 km/h).

40 ﻿Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to reach 40 appearances in the Champions League. Lining up at 21 years and 164 days old against Atalanta, Bellingham also hit his 11th goal. He then equalled the record of Iker Casillas (47) for most appearances in the Champions League under the age of 22.

43 Barcelona are top scorers in competition this season with 43 goals – ten more than finalists Paris.

44 Mohamed Salah exceeded Didier Drogba's total of 44 to become the top African scorer in Champions League history when he struck Liverpool's second in the 2-0 win over Bologna.

45 Erling Haaland reached 45 Champions League goals in record time after scoring twice against Feyenoord on his 44th appearance in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56) and Lionel Messi (64) come closest to the Manchester City marksman.

50 Kylian Mbappé became the second youngest player to hit 50 Champions League goals. Reaching the milestone at 25 years and 356 days old, only former Paris team-mate Lionel Messi (24 years and 284 days) hit his half-century younger than Mbappé.

51 Paris defender Marquinhos made his 100th Champions League appearance in the first leg of the knockout phase play-off at Brest. He is the first player to reach a century for a French team in the competition and the 51st overall.

Mbappé's 50 Champions League goals: Watch them all

55 Hakan Çalhanoğlu has now made 55 appearances in the Champions League, equalling Arif Erdem’s record for a Turkish player.

65 Luka Modrić's appearance in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Manchester City took him to 65 appearances in the Champions League knockout phase for Real Madrid – beating Karim Benzema's previous club record of 64.

67 Matchday 5 was the highest-scoring matchweek in Champions League history. Eighteen games produced 67 goals to best the previous record of 63, set during the opening round of fixtures in 2000/01. That old benchmark was also exceeded as the league phase reached its crescendo on Matchday 8, with 64 goals across the 18 simultaneous games.

86 Completing a dramatic comeback win against Shakhtar, PSV became the first side to win a Champions League game despite trailing by two goals after 86 minutes.

98 None of Paris' last 98 UEFA competition matches have ended scoreless. Their last 0-0 came against Real Madrid in October 2015.

100 Robert Lewandowski became only the third player to score 100 goals in the Champions League, bringing his century up against Brest on Matchday 5. Elsewhere, Antoine Griezmann and Koke became the first players to reach 100 Champions League appearances in the same game﻿ as Atleti earned their largest ever away win in UEFA club competition – scoring six unanswered goals at Sparta Praha.

Robert Lewandowski: 100 goals in 100 seconds

150 In Bayern's 3-0 win over Leverkusen, Manuel Neuer became only the second goalkeeper to reach 150 Champions League appearances after Iker Casillas (177).

153 Vangelis Pavlidis scored the 153rd Champions League hat-trick as Benfica were defeated by Barcelona, making him only the fifth player to hit a treble and end the match on the losing side.

163 In the quarter-final second leg against Inter, Thomas Müller moved joint-third on the all-time Champions League appearances list alongside Lionel Messi (163). In the first leg of that tie, he played his 24th match in the Champions League quarter-finals – setting a new record, moving one clear of Manuel Neuer and Messi.

187.4 Paris midfielder João Neves has covered more distance than any other player in this season's competition, racking up 187.4 kilometres across 16 appearances.

300 Bayern became the second club to make 300 Champions League appearances as they triumphed away at Shakhtar on Matchday 6; only Real Madrid had reached that total previously. Crvena Zvezda have now scored more than 300 goals in this competition, including qualifying – they are the first Serbian side to do so.

470 Goals flew in at a record rate during the inaugural league phase, the 470 scored across 144 games equating to an average of 3.26 per match, which is the highest ever in a Champions League league phase/group stage. The previous high of 3.21 per match was set during the 2019/20 season.

500 Real Madrid's 2-1 home win over Atleti was their 500th match in the European Cup/Champions League – they are the first club to reach the landmark. Their 3-2 triumph at Manchester City was their 300th victory and they are also the first team to that total.

1982 Aston Villa repeated their 1-0 victory over Bayern in a rematch of the 1982 UEFA European Cup final on Matchday 2. Jhon Durán’s stunning winner also meant that Bayern's record unbeaten run in the league phase/group stage stopped at 41 matches.