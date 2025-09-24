Champions League Matchday 2: Key stats and what to look out for in every game

The UEFA Champions League resumes with a clutch of fascinating fixtures on Matchday 2, including a testing trip to Barcelona for European champions Paris Saint-Germain, a fresh challenge for Liverpool at Galatasaray and a return to Chelsea for new Benfica coach José Mourinho.

We take a look at the key facts and stats from every fixture as the league phase continues.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.

Tuesday 30 September

The only previous UEFA competition matches between these teams came in last season's Champions League knockout phase play-offs, when Club Brugge progressed to the round of 16 with a 5-2 aggregate victory after winning 2-1 at home and 3-1 in Italy. The Belgian outfit ended a 15-match winless run against Italian teams in UEFA competition in that tie.

Atalanta have lost their last three UEFA competition games – they have never lost four in a row – while their 4-0 reverse at Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1 equalled their biggest away defeat in European competition. Only two of Atalanta's last 54 UEFA competition fixtures have ended goalless.

Berat Djimsiti could become the first Albanian player to reach 30 appearances in the Champions League proper.

Club Brugge have won all five Champions League matches this season. They were 4-2 victors against Salzburg in the third qualifying round, winning 1-0 away and 3-2 at home, before easing past Rangers in the play-offs (3-1 a, 6-0 h).

The Belgian side have won all five of their European games this season.

Club Brugge have lost only three of their last 16 UEFA competition group stage/league phase matches (W9 D4).

Not only is this the first UEFA competition meeting between these teams, Kairat have never faced a club from Spain and Real Madrid have never taken on a side from Kazakhstan.

Kairat have lost only four of their last 30 European matches at home (W19 D7). They are unbeaten in four this season (W3 D1).

The Kazakh champions have not conceded a goal in their previous four UEFA competition fixtures at home this term (including qualifying). However, they conceded four at Sporting CP on Matchday 1 – the same number as in their previous eight European games combined.

Madrid have won 13 of their last 16 Champions League group stage/league phase games (L3).

Vinícius Júnior (25 years and 80 days) could become the second youngest player to reach 70 appearances in the Champions League proper after Iker Casillas (24 years and 277 days), while Thibaut Courtois could become the first Belgian player to make 90 appearances in the competition proper.

The Meringues have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 Champions League outings.

Inter got the better of the only previous UEFA competition meetings between these teams, following up a 1-1 home draw with a 3-1 away success in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage. Nicolò Barella scored the Nerazzurri's late equaliser in the first of those games while Lautaro Martínez struck twice in the away win.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League home games (W13 D3) since a 2-0 defeat against Bayern München in the group stage in September 2022, and have lost only one of their nine matches against Czech teams (W6 D2).

Inter have kept nine clean sheets in their last ten Champions League group stage/league phase fixtures.

Slavia Praha have won only one of their last 11 UEFA competition matches against Italian sides (D3 L7).

The Czech outfit are without a win in their last 12 games in the Champions League proper (D5 L7) since a 2-1 home victory against Steaua on Matchday 1 of their debut campaign in September 2007.

Slavia have lost their last three European games away from home without scoring a goal.

José Mourinho's first European game in his second stint as Benfica coach sees him return to the club where he won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three English League Cups across two spells as manager. He was also in charge of the Fenerbahçe side beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Benfica in this season's play-offs.

Chelsea have won all three of the previous UEFA competition encounters between these teams: both legs of their 2011/12 Champions League quarter-final tie (1-0 away, 2-1 at home) and a 2-1 triumph in the 2013 UEFA Europa League final. They have won all six games against Portuguese visitors at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost only two of their last 59 UEFA competition group stage/league phase games at Stamford Bridge. They are unbeaten in 14 (W10 D4) since a 1-0 Champions League defeat against Valencia in September 2019.

Chelsea have lost their last three Champions League matches – their longest sequence of successive defeats in European Cup/Champions League history.

Benfica are without a win in their last seven UEFA competition games against English teams (D3 L4), their most recent being a 3-1 away victory against Tottenham in the first leg of the 2013/14 Europa League round of 16.

The Eagles have lost just one of their last six European matches away from home (W4 D1).

Benfica have also kept four clean sheets in their last five UEFA competition fixtures on the road.

Atlético de Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 UEFA competition games at home against German clubs (W11 D4), a run dating back to a 1-0 Champions League group stage loss to Borussia Dortmund in October 1996.

The side from the Spanish capital have lost only one of their last 15 Champions League matches at home (W10 D4). They have won nine of the last ten (L1).

Atleti have scored 199 goals in the Champions League (group stage/league phase to final).

Frankfurt have lost only two of their previous 11 UEFA competition games against Spanish clubs (W6 D3). Both defeats came against Real Madrid, most recently a 2-0 reverse in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

The German side have lost just three of their last 13 European outings (W8 D2).

Only one of Frankfurt's last 66 UEFA competition games has ended goalless.

Bodø/Glimt have lost all five of their UEFA competition meetings with English clubs, including the only previous matches between these teams in the semi-finals of last season's Europa League, when Tottenham triumphed 3-1 at home and 2-0 in Norway.

The Norwegian hopefuls have won ten of their last 12 home games in Europe (L2), though one of their two defeats was that loss to Spurs last term.

Bodø/Glimt have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 19 home encounters in UEFA competitions.

Tottenham have won all six matches against Norwegian teams, scoring 22 goals – including ten from three games in Norway – and conceding only four.

The north London side have lost just one of their last 13 European contests (W8 D4).

Spurs are aiming to start a Champions League group stage/league phase campaign with successive wins for only the second time. They previously did so in the 2017/18 edition, when they recorded back-to-back wins against Dortmund (3-1 at home) and APOEL (3-0 away).

Marseille are unbeaten in five encounters with Ajax in UEFA competitions (W3 D2), after the Dutch side won the first three meetings between the teams. The last contests were in the 2023/24 Europa League group stage when a 3-3 draw in Amsterdam on Matchday 1 was followed by a 4-3 home win for Marseille on Matchday 5 – OM striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored five goals across those two games.

The Ligue 1 contenders are unbeaten in their last eight UEFA competition games at home (W6 D2) and have lost only one of their last nine matches against Dutch teams (W5 D3), winning five of the last seven at home (D1 L1).

None of OM's last 25 matches in the Champions League proper have finished level (W5 L20). Their last draw was a 0-0 stalemate away against Arsenal in November 2011.

Ajax have lost just three of their last 19 away games in the Champions League proper (W11 D5). However, the Amsterdam outfit are currently on a four-match losing streak in UEFA competitions.

The Dutch side have only failed to score on one of their last 22 away trips in the Champions League proper.

Ajax have lost only two of their last ten Champions League group stage/league phase matches against French teams (W5 D3).

Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli joined the club from Ajax in summer 2024.

Galatasaray have lost just one of their last eight UEFA competition matches at home against English teams (W4 D3) – and only three of their last 18 European home games overall (W10 D5).

Even so, the Turkish champions are without a win in their last seven UEFA competition fixtures (D4 L3).

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen needs one goal to become the first Nigerian player to score ten times in the Champions League proper. He is currently level on nine goals with Obafemi Martins.

Liverpool have triumphed in just one of their previous six UEFA competition matches away against Turkish sides (D1 L4) – a 2-1 victory at Trabzonspor in the second leg of the 2010/11 Europa League qualifying play-offs.

The Reds have won 13 of their last 14 Champions League group stage/league phase games (L1).

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah needs two goals to reach the landmark of 50 Champions League strikes and become the first African player to do so. The Egyptian striker has 19 goals in his last 21 Champions League group/league appearances.

This will be only the second time Pafos have faced a German team, after they lost 1-0 at home against Heidenheim on Matchday 2 of last season's UEFA Conference League.

Pafos have lost just one of their last 13 UEFA competition matches (W7 D5). They are unbeaten in seven this season (W4 D3).

The Cypriot champions have kept four clean sheets in their last six European contests.

Bayern München have won all six of their previous UEFA competition matches against teams from Cyprus, scoring 31 goals and conceding just two.

The Bundesliga giants have also lost just three of their last 49 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (W42 D4).

Bayern's Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his last eight Champions League appearances and is now one of only three players with 20+ goals scored for two different clubs – Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the others. He also registered a hat-trick in his only previous match against a Cypriot club in the competition proper – a 3-0 group stage win for Tottenham at APOEL in September 2017.

Wednesday 1 October

Union Saint-Gilloise's sole previous encounter with an English club in UEFA competitions came against Liverpool in the 2023/24 Europa League group stage. They lost 2-0 away and won their home fixture 2-1.

The Belgian outfit are unbeaten in their last seven home group stage/league phase matches in Europe (W4 D3).

Union SG need two more goals to reach the milestone of 50 in UEFA competitions.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their previous eight European games against Belgian teams, notching seven wins and one draw.

The Premier League side are winless in their last five Champions League encounters (D1 L4).

They have also posted just one win in their last 11 UEFA competition matches away from home (D6 L4).

Qarabağ have won only one of their four previous meetings with Copenhagen in UEFA competitions, losing the other three. However, they got the better of the most recent encounters, progressing on away goals in the 2017/18 Champions League qualifying play-offs after prevailing 1-0 at home and succumbing 2-1 in Denmark.

The champions of Azerbaijan have won six of their seven European games this season (L1).

None of Qarabağ's last 43 matches in Europe have finished goalless. Their last 0-0 result came at home against Olympiacos in the 2022/23 Europa League group stage.

Copenhagen remain undefeated after seven UEFA competition outings this season (W4 D3).

The Danish titleholders are unbeaten in their last four Champions League group stage/league phase games (W2 D2).

However, Copenhagen have won only two of their previous 20 away matches in the Champions League proper (D4 L14).

Arsenal have won six and lost six of their 12 previous UEFA competition meetings with Olympiacos, with the Greek side edging each of their last three encounters in north London.

Last season's semi-finalists have won their last 13 UEFA competition group stage/league phase games at home. They have won ten in a row without conceding a goal.

The Gunners have kept eight clean sheets in their last 12 Champions League group stage/league phase matches.

Olympiacos have lost just one of their last ten European outings (W5 D4). However, the Piraeus outfit have won only two of their last 21 Champions League group stage/league phase contests (D3 L16).

They have also lost their last ten Champions League group stage/league phase matches away from home, with their last success on the road a 1-0 victory at GNK Dinamo in October 2015.

Olympiacos striker Ayoub El Kaabi has scored five times in his last two games against English teams in European competition, those goals all coming in the 2023/24 UEFA Conference League semi-finals against Aston Villa. Fellow striker Mehdi Taremi played in Inter's 1-0 victory over Arsenal in last season's Champions League – the only defeat the Gunners suffered in the 2024/25 league phase.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their seven previous UEFA competition matches against Dutch sides (W4 D3). Those games include a 5-4 home win and a 0-0 away draw against PSV in the 1994/95 UEFA Cup first round.

The German club have lost only two of their last 17 UEFA competition group stage/league phase encounters (W11 D4) and have prevailed in 14 of their last 16 European matches at home (D1 L1). They have won seven at home in Europe in a row, including all four in the league phase of last season's Champions League without conceding a goal.

Malik Tillman joined Leverkusen from PSV on a five-year deal for a club record fee in the summer. The American midfielder won the Eredivisie in both seasons he spent with the Dutch champions.

PSV have won just one of their previous 20 UEFA competition games away against German teams (D4 L15). They are without a win in 17 (D3 L14) since a 2-1 victory at Eintracht Braunschweig in the UEFA Cup third round in December 1977.

The Eredivisie outfit have won only two of their last 11 UEFA competition matches away from home (D4 L5).

There has been a total of 43 goals scored in PSV's last ten Champions League outings.

Goalkeeper Matěj Kovář joined PSV on a season-long loan from Leverkusen in the summer while Alassane Pléa scored the winner at Leverkusen in his first Bundesliga game there, for Mönchengladbach in January 2019.

Villarreal came out on top in the only previous UEFA competition meetings between these sides, following a 1-1 draw in Spain with a 3-0 success in Turin to win their 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 tie. Daniel Parejo scored in the first game and Gerard Moreno the second for the Yellow Submarine.

The Spanish side have lost only two of their previous 12 European matches at home against Italian teams (W7 D3).

However, Villarreal have lost each of their last three games in the Champions League proper.

Juventus have suffered just one loss in their last seven Champions League group stage/league phase matches against Spanish clubs (W4 D2), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

The Bianconeri have won only three of their last 12 Champions League group stage/league phase matches (D4 L5).

Jonathan David could become the third Canadian player to reach 20 Champions League appearances, after Alphonso Davies (49) and Atiba Hutchinson (23).

Napoli were triumphant in the only previous UEFA competition matches between these teams, progressing on penalties in the 1989/90 UEFA Cup first round after both legs finished goalless.

The Italian champions have lost just two of their previous 14 UEFA competition meetings with Portuguese sides (W8 D4). They have won the last four.

Napoli have lost a mere four of their previous 30 fixtures at home in the Champions League proper (W18 D8).

Sporting CP are without a win in their last ten European matches against Italian clubs (D5 L5) and have never triumphed away against Serie A opposition (D4 L13).

Overall, the Portuguese hopefuls have lost three of their last ten UEFA competition encounters away from home (W3 D4).

Sporting CP need to find the net one more time to reach the landmark of 100 goals scored in the Champions League proper.

Monaco recorded a memorable victory against Manchester City in the only previous UEFA competition meetings between these clubs, winning 3-1 at home after a 5-3 loss in England to advance on away goals in the 2016/17 Champions League round of 16. John Stones played in both of those games for the English side while City's Bernardo Silva did the same for Monaco.

The Ligue 1 side have lost just one of their nine most recent European matches at home against English teams (W6 D2). They have won the last three.

However, Monaco have won only one of their last seven Champions League games (D1 L5).

Man City have lost their last four Champions League matches away from home.

Nevertheless, the Premier League giants have lost only three of their last 21 Champions League group stage/league phase outings overall (W14 D4). They have also failed to score in only two of their last 30 UEFA competition fixtures.

City forward Erling Haaland is set to make his 50th appearance in the competition. He will break the record for goals scored by any player in his first 50 Champions League appearances (currently Ruud van Nistelrooy with 43), having notched his 50th in the competition on Matchday 1.

Dortmund go into their first UEFA competition meeting with Athletic Club having lost only two of their last 13 European matches at home against Spanish teams (W7 D4).

The Bundesliga outfit have also lost just one of their last 18 Champions League games at home (W11 D6).

Serhou Guirassy has scored 15 goals in his first 19 Champions League appearances. The players with the most goals in their first 20 appearances in the competition are Erling Haaland (25), Roberto Soldado (16) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (16).

Athletic Club are unbeaten in their last six European outings against German sides (W4 D2).

The team from Bilbao have lost their last three UEFA competition fixtures. They have never lost four in a row.

Athletic have scored exactly one goal in each of their previous six Champions League group stage/league phase matches away from home. They have only scored 22 goals in their last 23 games in this competition, across five editions, overall.

Barcelona hold the edge in 15 previous UEFA competition meetings between these teams, posting six wins, four draws and five losses. However, Paris Saint-Germain have won 4-1 on both of their two most recent Champions League trips (the 2020/21 round of 16 and 2023/24 quarter-finals).

The Catalan side are unbeaten in their last eight league phase games in the Champions League, recording seven victories and one draw.

Barça have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven home matches in the Champions League while there have been 75 goals in their last 17 home games in this competition (an average of 4.41 per game).

Paris have won 11 of their last 13 Champions League contests (L2).

The European champions have registered four goals in each of their last three games in the league phase of the Champions League.

Paris have played 100 successive Champions League games since they were last involved in a 0-0 draw. That came against Real Madrid in the 2015/16 group stage.

Further ahead

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will return to the scene of a stylish victory as they visit Leverkusen on Matchday 3. With Zlatan Ibrahimović scoring a double, the French side strolled to a commanding 4-0 win at the BayArena in February 2014, helping to ease their passage to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Spanish tests await a pair of English clubs next time out, with Manchester City travelling to face Villarreal on the same night Arsenal welcome Atlético de Madrid – when the Gunners will be hoping to avenge their loss to Diego Simeone's side in the 2017/18 Europa League semi-finals.

Two of Europe's most storied clubs will cross paths for the 22nd time in UEFA competitions when Real Madrid host Juventus on Matchday 3. The Spanish giants have won ten of those contests, compared to nine victories for Juve, most notably downing their Italian rivals in the 1998 and 2017 Champions League finals.