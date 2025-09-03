Meet the 2025/26 Champions League league phase teams

UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

How they qualified: Second in Netherlands

Last season: Europa League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Frankfurt)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)

Coach: John Heitinga

An Ajax icon and 87-cap Dutch international in his playing days, Heitinga has previously managed Jong Ajax and been interim head coach of the senior team. He spent the past two seasons working in the English Premier League as an assistant coach at West Ham and Liverpool before returning to Amsterdam in the summer to take the top job at the age of 41.

Key player: Kenneth Taylor

The 23-year-old has been a regular at all age groups in the Netherlands international set-up and a mainstay in the centre of Ajax's midfield for the past three seasons. A box-to-box heartbeat of the side, Taylor managed a career-high 15 goals across all competitions last season and has already played 40 European games for the club heading into this campaign.

Big summer signing: Raúl Moro

The diminutive Spain Under-21 international made his breakthrough at Lazio, playing in the Europa League in the 2021/22 campaign. He joined Valladolid on loan in 2023/24, helping them to promotion to the top flight before making a permanent switch at the end of the season. Four goals and five assists last term in a relegated team gave glimpses of his promise.

One to watch: Oscar Gloukh

The former Maccabi Tel-Aviv prospect came to international attention when named in the Team of the Tournament and scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Israel reached the final of the U19 EURO in 2022. He joined Salzburg at the start of 2023 and passed 100 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, before heading to Ajax this summer. Still only 21, his creativity and vision has already been displayed in the Champions League while at Salzburg.

2024/25 season

A 2-0 victory over nearest challengers PSV at the end of March took Ajax nine points clear at the league summit but they then faltered and lost the title by a single point. A promising Europa League run also ground to a halt in the last 16 while AZ knocked them out of the Dutch Cup, meaning a third successive year without a trophy.

Did you know?

Ajax have made it past the group stage/league phase only once in four attempts since reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.