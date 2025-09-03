Meet the 2025/26 Champions League league phase teams
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Key players, top signings, ones to watch and more: all you need to know about the 36 teams in the 2025/26 league phase.
The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League begins on Tuesday 16 September and we profile all the contenders in depth.
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2024/25 season.
The 36 teams
Ajax (NED), Arsenal (ENG), Atalanta (ITA), Athletic Club (ESP), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), B Dortmund (GER), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Chelsea (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Copenhagen (DEN), Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Inter (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Kairat Almaty (KAZ), Leverkusen (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Man City (ENG), Marseille (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Napoli (ITA), Newcastle (ENG), Olympiacos (GRE), Pafos (CYP), Paris (FRA), PSV (NED), Qarabağ (AZE), Real Madrid (ESP), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sporting CP (POR), Tottenham (ENG), Union SG (BEL), Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30
How they qualified: Second in Netherlands
Last season: Europa League round of 16 (L2-6agg vs Frankfurt)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1970/71, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1994/95)
Coach: John Heitinga
An Ajax icon and 87-cap Dutch international in his playing days, Heitinga has previously managed Jong Ajax and been interim head coach of the senior team. He spent the past two seasons working in the English Premier League as an assistant coach at West Ham and Liverpool before returning to Amsterdam in the summer to take the top job at the age of 41.
Key player: Kenneth Taylor
The 23-year-old has been a regular at all age groups in the Netherlands international set-up and a mainstay in the centre of Ajax's midfield for the past three seasons. A box-to-box heartbeat of the side, Taylor managed a career-high 15 goals across all competitions last season and has already played 40 European games for the club heading into this campaign.
Big summer signing: Raúl Moro
The diminutive Spain Under-21 international made his breakthrough at Lazio, playing in the Europa League in the 2021/22 campaign. He joined Valladolid on loan in 2023/24, helping them to promotion to the top flight before making a permanent switch at the end of the season. Four goals and five assists last term in a relegated team gave glimpses of his promise.
One to watch: Oscar Gloukh
The former Maccabi Tel-Aviv prospect came to international attention when named in the Team of the Tournament and scoring the Goal of the Tournament as Israel reached the final of the U19 EURO in 2022. He joined Salzburg at the start of 2023 and passed 100 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals, before heading to Ajax this summer. Still only 21, his creativity and vision has already been displayed in the Champions League while at Salzburg.
2024/25 season
A 2-0 victory over nearest challengers PSV at the end of March took Ajax nine points clear at the league summit but they then faltered and lost the title by a single point. A promising Europa League run also ground to a halt in the last 16 while AZ knocked them out of the Dutch Cup, meaning a third successive year without a trophy.
Did you know?
Ajax have made it past the group stage/league phase only once in four attempts since reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 12
How they qualified: Second in England
Last season: Semi-final (L1-3agg vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Declan Rice 71
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup title in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team have finished runners-up in each of the last three campaigns.
Key player: Bukayo Saka
Saka came through the ranks before his break-out season with the Gunners in 2019/20. Blessed with pace and fine finishing ability, the right-winger passed 50 league goals and 250 total appearances for the club last term. An FA Cup winner in 2020, he has also played in the last two EURO finals for England.
Big summer signing: Viktor Gyökeres
The Swedish striker was a goal machine in two seasons at Sporting CP, finishing as the Primeira Liga top scorer in both years and leaving Portugal with 97 goals in 102 games in all competitions. He struck six goals in the Champions League last term and ten goals in seven internationals in 2024, scooping the top scorer award for the last edition of the Nations League in the process.
One to watch: Myles Lewis-Skelly
There has been excitement over the young left-back, who recently signed a long-term contract extension with Arsenal. The academy graduate scored in Arsenal's 5-1 victory over Manchester City in February 2025, and received his first England senior call-up a month later, going on to become the youngest England player to score on their senior debut.
2024/25 season
Arsenal made a strong start and looked likely challengers for the title, going unbeaten in their first seven Premier League games. Ultimately, rivals Liverpool squeezed out the north London side, who ended the season ten points adrift of the champions, despite only suffering four defeats. Arteta's fifth term in charge of the Gunners also saw them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and the English League Cup.
Did you know?
By the end of the 2024/25 campaign, Arsenal had not conceded more than two goals in any of their last 87 games across all competitions.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 16
How they qualified: Third in Italy
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L2-5agg vs Club Brugge)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2019/20)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Isak Hien 55
Coach: Ivan Jurić
The former Croatian international had short spells with Roma and Southampton last season and now steps in to replace his former mentor Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta. He gained plenty of experience of Italian football in his playing career at Crotone and Genoa, going on to coach both clubs as well as Hellas Verona and Torino.
Key player: Éderson
Éderson can do it all in midfield. His energy, strength and vision have been instrumental in the success of the Bergamo side in recent years. The 26-year-old is now a full Brazilian international and racked up 139 appearances in his first three seasons at Atalanta, where he was pivotal in their run to Europa League glory in 2024.
Big summer signing: Nikola Krstović
After 18 league goals in Serie A across two seasons for Lecce, the 25-year-old was signed with the difficult task of replacing Mateo Retegui in the Atalanta attack, but he has the talent and strength to succeed. A prolific scorer with Zeta and DAC Dunajská Streda before joining Lecce, the Montenegrin forward already has 27 caps and six goals for his country heading into this campaign.
One to watch: Honest Ahanor
The 17-year-old left-back was in demand after making his Serie A debut with Genoa last season, going on to make six appearances. With Atalanta, known for their terrific work with youngsters, he could develop into a dominant defender given his strength, speed and versatility.
2024/25 season
After a slow start, Atalanta compiled a club-record 11-match winning streak in Serie A to be top at Christmas. Their league campaign tailed off in 2025, though, and they made disappointing exits to Club Brugge in the Champions League and Bologna in the last eight of the Coppa Italia, following an Italian Super Cup defeat to Inter at the beginning of January. Gian Piero Gasperini ended his nine-year reign at the end of the season to join Roma.
Did you know?
Atalanta recorded their biggest home win (5-0 vs Sturm Graz) and away win (6-1 vs Young Boys) in the Champions League in last season's league phase.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 75
How they qualified: Fourth in Spain
Last season: Europa League semi-finals (L1-7agg vs Manchester United)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1956/57)
Coach: Ernesto Valverde
A former Athletic player, he is currently enjoying his third spell in the club's dugout. After qualifying for the Champions League in 2014 with the Basque outfit and winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2015 in his second spell, this third period (following his return in 2022) has seen him lift the Copa del Rey (2023/24) and seal a return to the Champions League.
Key player: Nico Williams
Having signed a ten-year contract extension this summer, the younger Williams brother is living up to the expectations surrounding him ever since his debut with the club, at 18 years old, in April 2021. A full Spanish international and scorer of one of his country's goals in the EURO 2024 final against England, Williams' pace and dribbling skills make him the standout man.
Big summer signing: Jesús Areso
The right-back started out with Athletic's reserves in Segunda División B before joining Osasuna, where he previously played in the youth set-up, in 2021. The 26-year-old was almost ever-present in Osasuna's last two La Liga campaigns before Athletic activated his release clause this summer.
One to watch: Oihan Sancet
A 25-year-old academy graduate, Sancet is an attacking midfielder who plays a key role in Athletic's approach. He struck 15 La Liga goals last season, showing the impressive fitness, dynamism and running power that make him a real threat in and around the box.
2024/25 season
A 16-game unbeaten league run between mid-October and late February paved the way for a top-four finish and a first appearance in this competition since 2014/15. For much of the campaign it seemed they would be back in the Champions League as Europa League winners but the prospect of a dream final in their home stadium was resoundingly ended by Manchester United in the semi-finals.
Did you know?
Athletic Club scored 16 goals in their six matches in their maiden European Cup campaign in 1956/57. Their next 22 games in the competition, across four editions, garnered just 22 goals in total.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: Third in Spain
Last season: Round of 16 (2-2agg, L2-4pens vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Antoine Griezmann 65
Coach: Diego Simeone
Closing in on his 15th season at the helm (he arrived in December 2011), Simeone has qualified for the last 13 editions of the Champions League. As well as winning two La Liga titles with Atleti, he has also led the club to two Europa League victories, two UEFA Super Cups, and two Champions League finals. The ultimate European crown has evaded him so far, though, and is still the one big trophy missing from his cabinet.
Key player: Julián Alvarez
After making an impressive impact in his first season for the club with seven Champions League goals (29 in all competitions), this campaign is shaping up for Alvarez to underline his status as Atleti's key man. La Araña (the Spider), who was previously prolific at River Plate and Manchester City, is bound to play a vital role as Simeone's side look to go all the way in the Champions League.
Big summer signing: Álex Baena
The Spanish international was part of the EURO 2024-winning squad, and also has a gold medal from the 2024 Olympic Games. He was a standout performer at his former club, Villarreal, as they also sealed their place in this season's Champions League. A fierce competitor, Álex Baena has also laid on 24 assists over the last two seasons, and his control and composure on the ball are perhaps his most notable traits. He notched seven La Liga goals last season.
One to watch: Thiago Almada
Crowned world champion with Argentina in 2022, the midfielder completed his dream move from Botafogo to Atleti this summer. Blessed with sublime technique, dribbling skills, vision and an eye for goal, the former Vélez Sarsfield, Atlanta United and Lyon man is certain to add some quality to Simeone's team.
2024/25 season
Atleti put together a club record 15-game winning streak in all competitions between the end of October and mid-January, breaking Simeone's own record of 13 wins from the 2011/12 campaign, and were top of La Liga at that point. Barcelona eventually overhauled them to claim the title and knocked them out of the Copa del Rey in a remarkable semi-final, the first leg of which finished 4-4.
Did you know?
Conor Gallagher's goal on 28 seconds for Atleti against Real Madrid in the round of 16 return last season is the fastest goal scored by an English player in Champions League history (group stage/league phase to final).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 8
How they qualified: Fourth in Germany
Last season: Quarter-finals (L3-5agg vs Barcelona)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Serhou Guirassy 103
Coach: Niko Kovač
The 52-year-old replaced Nuri Şahin in early February with Dortmund languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga and already out of the German Cup. Kovač stopped the rot, masterminding a stunning season run-in (seven wins in their last eight games) to secure a fourth-place finish and a return to the Champions League.
Key player: Serhou Guirassy
Dortmund’s talisman last term, Guirassy racked up 38 goals and nine assists in 50 outings in all competitions. The Guinea international's 13 goals in 14 matches made him the Champions League joint-top scorer alongside Barcelona’s Raphinha. If Dortmund sparkle again, Guirassy may be in for another prolific campaign.
Big summer signing: Jobe Bellingham
Dortmund pulled off a coup by beating several other elite clubs to bring in the younger brother of Jude Bellingham, a BVB player from 2020–23. Jobe Bellingham showed glimpses of his potential at the FIFA Club World Cup and looks set to become a key figure in Dortmund's midfield with his physicality and work-rate.
One to watch: Almugera Kabar
The left-back has been in Dortmund's youth teams since 2019 and made his professional debut in October 2024. Strong and effective in the tackle, the Germany Under-19 international should get more time to impress this season.
2024/25 season
BVB made comfortable progress through the league phase, but domestic displays meant Şahin left the hot seat in January with the club lying in mid-table. Though Barcelona proved too strong in the Champions League, seven wins from their last eight league games helped Dortmund nab fourth on the final day and showed Kovač has got them purring again.
Did you know?
Guirassy's hat-trick in the second leg against Barcelona was the first in a Champions League quarter-final by a player from a German club.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: Spanish champions
Last season: Semi-finals (L6-7agg vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Raphinha 137
Coach: Hansi Flick
Flick guided Bayern to a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble, and won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award in 2020. After further domestic success the following season, Flick took over the Germany national team, with his tenure ending in 2023. The third German coach in Barcelona's history, Flick led the club to a domestic double last term.
Key player: Lamine Yamal
Fresh from a triumphant and record-breaking EURO 2024 with Spain, teenager Yamal cemented his status as one of the most exciting players in the world last season. He became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Champions League knockout stage at 16 years 223 days and has broken a number of other international records since. A generational talent.
Big summer signing: Joan García
Signed this summer from Barcelona's city rivals Espanyol, goalkeeper Joan García looks destined to be Spanish football's great talent between the sticks over the coming decade. Despite not yet making his debut for his country, a series of seemingly impossible saves, composure, lightning-fast reactions and two good feet have convinced Barcelona to make the move.
One to watch: Marcus Rashford
Expectations are high around the England forward, who scored 138 goals for Manchester United before joining on loan this summer. Despite not looking like a nailed-on starter, Rashford arrives at the Camp Nou eager to build on a promising loan spell at Aston Villa last season, and he will have to perform from day one if he is to have a similar effect to the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.
2024/25 season
Goals galore! The title looked unlikely when seven points off the pace at the halfway stage but 16 wins from their last 18 La Liga games eased them past Real Madrid. Barça beat their biggest rivals when it mattered most too, 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final in April and 4-3 in the league in May – the latter coming only five days after losing by the same scoreline to Inter in the Champions League last-four decider.
Did you know?
Barcelona's 5-4 victory over Benfica on Matchday 7 last season was the first game in Champions League history to finish with that scoreline (group stage/league phase to final) while Robert Lewandowski became only the third player to score 100 goals in the Champions League, bringing his century up against Brest on Matchday 5.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 3
How they qualified: German champions
Last season: Quarter-finals (L3-4agg vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Harry Kane 86
Coach: Vincent Kompany
Kompany's first season in the dugout at Bayern had its ups and downs: his side were eliminated in the German Cup round of 16 and the Champions League quarter-finals, but regained the Bundesliga title by a 13-point margin to complete their declared goal for the season. Once a defender for Manchester City and Belgium, Kompany's attacking style guarantees plenty of goals, but also involves risks.
Key player: Harry Kane
Since his move from Tottenham in summer 2023, Kane has been Bundesliga top scorer for two seasons in a row. In that period, he has amassed 19 goals and provided six assists in 25 Champions League appearances for the club, averaging a goal contribution per game. With Jamal Musiala sidelined due to a fibula fracture, the German champions will be even more reliant on Kane delivering.
Big summer signing: Luis Díaz
Following Leroy Sané's departure, Bayern were forced to address their left flank, and brought in a strong replacement. Signed from Liverpool, Luis Díaz brings flair and explosiveness down the wing. The skilful Colombian was the Reds' second-top scorer as they won their 20th English title last season.
One to watch: Tom Bischof
Recruited from Hoffenheim this summer, the central midfielder has plenty of competition for a starting place but could prove a valuable option for Kompany. The 20-year-old impressed last term as a deep-lying playmaker and was rewarded with a debut for the German national team.
2024/25 season
After a run of 11 straight Bundesliga titles was halted in the 2023/24 season, Bayern got back to winning ways in Kompany's first campaign in charge, the Bavarians finishing a comfortable 13 points above nearest challengers Leverkusen. They were, however, knocked out of the Champions League by Inter at the quarter-final stage and were eliminated from the German Cup in the round of 16.
Did you know?
Kompany's managerial debut in the Champions League produced the joint-second highest-scoring game in competition history. Only Dortmund's 8-4 victory over Legia Warszawa in November 2016 yielded more than the 11 goals scored between Bayern and GNK Dinamo.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 15
How they qualified: Second in Portugal, play-off winners (W1-0agg vs Fenerbahçe)
Last season: Round of 16 (L4-1agg vs Barcelona)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Vangelis Pavlidis 66
Coach: Bruno Lage
The Portuguese coach returned to the Benfica top job in September 2024 after Roger Schmidt’s departure and quickly steadied the ship, winning the domestic League Cup in 2024/25. Having previously led the Eagles to the Portuguese league title in 2018/19, the former youth coach with deep ties to the club has reaffirmed his reputation for delivering trophies and provided clear direction in his second spell in charge.
Key player: Vangelis Pavlidis
Joining from AZ Alkmaar in summer 2024, the Greek striker was Benfica’s top scorer with 30 goals across all competitions last season, also contributing 13 assists. His work ethic and sharp shooting make him the heartbeat of the attack. The 26-year-old struck seven goals in the Champions League, including a memorable hat-trick against Barcelona, underlining his European pedigree.
Big summer signing: Richard Ríos
Benfica made a move this summer to bring in 25-year-old Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos from Palmeiras. His box-to-box energy made an immediate impact, and just four days after joining, he helped the team to victory in the Portuguese Super Cup. Ríos brings dynamism and bite to the midfield, offering the balance and industry Benfica need for a deep European run.
One to watch: Andreas Schjelderup
After a loan spell with Nordsjælland in his native Denmark, the 21-year-old left-sided attacker returned to Benfica last season and began to deliver on his promise. He scored against Bayern München in the FIFA Club World Cup and impressed in Champions League qualifiers with a goal and an assist. Now gradually eased into a more prominent role, he looks primed for a breakout campaign.
2024/25 season
Benfica finished runners-up in both the Portuguese top flight and the Taça de Portugal, but secured silverware with victory in the League Cup. In Europe, they advanced from a dramatic Champions League league phase to reach the last 16, while also impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they progressed to the knockout stages.
Did you know?
Despite Pavlidis scoring a first-half hat-trick in the 2024/25 Champions League league phase, Benfica still suffered a remarkable 5-4 defeat to Barcelona in one of the edition’s most compelling games.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 43
How they qualified: Norwegian champions, play-off winners (W6-2agg vs Sturm Graz)
Last season: Europa League semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Tottenham)
Best European Cup performance: League phase (2025/26)
Coach: Kjetil Knutsen
Knutsen has been a revelation at Bodø ever since initially joining as an assistant in 2017. Appointed as head coach the following season, Knutsen has guided his side to four Norwegian Premier Division titles, along with achieving deep runs in the Conference League and a memorable adventure to the Europa League semi-finals last season. Regarded as an inspirational, motivational figure, Knutsen has already cemented himself as a Bodø legend.
Key player: Patrick Berg
While Bodø’s style heavily relies on every member of the team playing their part, captain Berg is the player that seems to make everything tick. The central midfielder’s creativity and range of passing proved pivotal in the Europa League last season, and the Norway international has proved to be a leader both on and off the pitch in his second spell at the club.
Big summer signing: Mathias Jørgensen
Predominately a right-sided attacking midfielder – not to be confused with the Danish international of the same name – Jørgensen came through the ranks at OB but became a regular goalscorer with Esbjerg, then across two seasons with Aalborg. Last term he reached a career-high 16 goals in all competitions, including ten in the Danish top flight.
One to watch: Kasper Høgh
Joint-top scorer in the Europa League last season with seven strikes, Høgh’s record of roughly a goal every other game since he joined Bodø last year is mightily impressive. A classic No9 with strong hold-up play and a powerful physical presence, Høgh got things going by scoring the first goal in the 5-0 first leg play-off win over Sturm Graz with a delicate chip.
2024/25 season
Bodø were arguably the biggest surprise package on the continent after becoming the first Norwegian side to ever reach the semi-final of a major European competition, stunning the likes of Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio on the way, before being knocked out by Tottenham. They won the Norwegian title by three points but were knocked out of the domestic cup in the third round.
Did you know?
Bodø won nine of their 11 home games in European competition last season and are the first Norwegian side to reach the Champions League group stage/league phase since Rosenborg in 2007/08.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
How they qualified: Fourth in England
Last season: Conference League winners (W4-1 vs Real Betis)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2011/12, 2020/21)
Coach: Enzo Maresca
The Italian joined Chelsea in July 2024 from English second-tier champions Leicester City. A midfielder at West Brom, Juventus and Fiorentina, he won two UEFA Cups with Sevilla, and moved into coaching as assistant coach of Ascoli. Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City as they won the Champions League and Premier League in 2022/23, he led Chelsea to their first Conference League title in his maiden season at Stamford Bridge.
Key player: Cole Palmer
A Manchester City academy graduate, Palmer had limited opportunities as the Citizens won the 2022/23 Champions League, but made his name following a move to Stamford Bridge in 2023, scoring 22 goals in his first Premier League campaign. The exciting attacking midfielder drew attention when he struck an ice-cold late equaliser against Spain in the UEFA EURO 2024 final.
Big summer signing: João Pedro
The Brazilian summer arrival gives the Blues further attacking depth, and he scored three times in two games to close out Chelsea's Club World Cup victory, including a double against his boyhood team Fluminense. João Pedro first moved to England to join Watford in 2019 and signed for Brighton four years later. The striker claimed his first two European goals for the Seagulls against AEK Athens in the Europa League.
One to watch: Estêvão
The 18-year-old Brazilian joined Chelsea in the summer as one of the game's hottest prospects. Despite his tender years, he had already amassed 83 appearances and 27 goals with Palmeiras and the early signs are the fleet-footed winger will be an instant hit at Stamford Bridge. Four caps at the age of 17 for Brazil only heightened the anticipation.
2024/25 season
Following a two-season absence, Chelsea earned a return to the Champions League after Maresca's first season in charge. The Blues went down to Manchester City in their opening Premier League game, but lost just one of their following 16 fixtures in the competition, and ultimately finished fourth. They also became the first club to win all five of UEFA's major senior men's club competition trophies when they beat Real Betis in the Conference League decider.
Did you know?
Chelsea are the only club to have won all of Europe's current major men's club competitions (Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup) in addition to the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. They have also won all four of the major domestic competitions in England: Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
How they qualified: Second in Belgium, play-off winners (W9-1agg vs Rangers)
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-6agg vs Aston Villa)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1977/78)
Coach: Nicky Hayen
Hayen worked his way up through the lower divisions before becoming the first Belgian coach to work in the Welsh Premier League during a short spell at Haverfordwest County. He returned to Belgium to take charge of Club Brugge's youth side before becoming caretaker coach of the senior team in March 2024. After guiding them to the Belgian First League title, his role was made permanent.
Key player: Hans Vanaken
The Belgian international is now 33 but he remains the beating heart of Club Brugge. The midfielder joined the club from Lokeren in summer 2015 and has now passed 500 appearances in all competitions and 100 league goals for the club. Captain Vanaken also played every minute of their 12 Champions League games last season and his winner against Aston Villa in the league phase was his 20th goal in European club competition for Club Brugge.
Big summer signing: Carlos Forbs
An academy prospect at Sporting CP and Manchester City – he impressed in the UEFA Youth League with the latter – the rapid midfielder made his breakthrough at Ajax in 2023/24 and also showed promise in a loan spell at Wolves last term. Expect him to replace the flair lost by the sale on Chemsdine Talbi.
One to watch: Christos Tzolis
The Greek international midfielder first came to prominence with hometown club PAOK but it was a loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf from Norwich that gave his career lift-off as he struck 22 goals in the German second tier in 2023/24. Club Brugge then pounced and were rewarded with 20 goals in all competitions in his first campaign in Belgium.
2024/25 season
Club Brugge were in the title hunt going into the final day but were held off by Union SG. Cup competitions brought out better in Hayen’s side though as they won a first Belgian Cup in ten years and also had a memorable run in the Champions League, reaching the last 16 thanks to home and away wins over Atalanta.
Did you know?
Club Brugge have now participated in the Champions League proper in eight of the last ten seasons.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: Danish champions, play-off winners (W3-1agg vs Basel)
Last season: Conference League round of 16 (L3-1agg vs Chelsea)
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2010/11, 2023/24)
Coach: Jacob Neestrup
The Copenhagen-born former Lions midfielder began his coaching career in the club’s youth system before becoming senior team assistant and finally landing the head coach job in 2022. The 37-year-old has revitalised Copenhagen, steering them to a domestic double in 2024/25. This season, he has maintained momentum with his side currently topping the Danish Super League in the early stages.
Key player: Mohamed Elyounoussi
The Norwegian forward remains pivotal, finishing last season with 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions. The creative hub of the side, Elyounoussi – who has also featured for Basel in the Champions League – continues to drive Copenhagen’s attack. His movement, invention and finishing prowess are vital traits as the reigning Danish champions push for greater European validation.
Big summer signing: Youssoufa Moukoko
Copenhagen made waves by signing Germany international Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old striker offers explosive pace and clinical finishing, injecting fresh dynamism up front. With a dozen Champions League appearances for Dortmund since debuting at just 16 years and 18 days – the youngest ever in the competition – he is a potential game-changer Neestrup now has at his disposal.
One to watch: Dominik Sarapata
Signed from Górnik Zabrze in July 2025, midfielder Sarapata brings youthful energy and technical polish to Copenhagen’s engine room. The 17-year-old has already impressed in his young professional career with his composure and range of passing. As he earns more minutes, he looks well placed to establish himself as an influential figure in both domestic and European fixtures.
2024/25 season
Copenhagen orchestrated a memorable campaign in 2024/25, clinching their record-breaking 16th league title and lifting the Danish Cup to complete the domestic double. In Europe, they enjoyed a strong run in the UEFA Conference League, reaching the round of 16 before bowing out to Chelsea.
Did you know?
Copenhagen were the first Danish side to reach the Champions League knockout stage in the modern era, progressing to the round of 16 in 2010/11.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 23
How they qualified: Third in Germany
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals (L1-2agg vs Tottenham)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1959/60)
Coach: Dino Toppmöller
In his first campaign in charge, 2023/24, Toppmöller guided Eintracht Frankfurt to sixth place in the Bundesliga and reached the knockout round play-offs of the UEFA Conference League. Last season, he took things up a notch, finishing third and only narrowly losing to eventual champions Tottenham in the Europa League quarter-finals. Now Toppmöller is aiming to go one better with the Eagles and make an impact in the Champions League.
Key player: Mario Götze
Toppmöller last season named five of the ten youngest starting line-ups in the Bundesliga, and that makes Götze’s experience all the more vital for this youthful Eintracht side. Now 33, the World Cup winner still has the footballing intelligence and instinct to rise to the occasion in key moments – and rarely puts a foot wrong.
Big summer signing: Jonathan Burkardt
The 2024/25 campaign was the most prolific of Burkardt’s career. With 21 goal involvements in 29 appearances for Mainz, the striker played a key role in helping the club secure sixth place, which led to them qualifying for the Conference League via the play-offs. At Frankfurt, the 25-year-old will be expected to fill the gap left by Hugo Ekitiké’s move to Liverpool.
One to watch: Can Uzun
Frankfurt invested heavily last summer to bring in Uzun, who was widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in the 2. Bundesliga, where he recorded 23 goal contributions in 32 outings for FC Nürnberg during 2023/24. His first year at Eintracht was a mixed bag, but with Omar Marmoush and Ekitiké both moving on, Uzun may now have the opportunity to step up in attack. His early displays suggest he’s ready to push for a starting place in Toppmöller’s side.
2024/25 season
Frankfurt enjoyed their highest Bundesliga finish in 13 years by coming third, but their hopes of winning a second Europa League crown in four seasons were ended by that quarter-final defeat to Spurs.
Did you know?
Only one of Frankfurt's last 65 UEFA competition matches have finished without a goal being scored.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 58
How they qualified: Turkish champions
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs (L3-6agg vs AZ Alkmaar)
Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1988/89)
Coach: Okan Buruk
Part of the famed Galatasaray team that earned UEFA Cup honours in 2000 and then defeated Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, Okan Buruk returned to manage his former club in the summer of 2022 and has since led them to three consecutive Turkish Super League titles and two domestic cups. As well as extending that run of domestic success, Buruk will hope to break new ground in this competition, having fallen at the group stage with Galatasaray in 2023/24 and İstanbul Başakşehir in 2020/21.
Key player: Victor Osimhen
A loanee in 2024/25, Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent basis this summer. The Nigerian striker was Serie A's top scorer when Napoli claimed a first Scudetto in 33 years in 2023 and was crowned African Player of the Year that December, but produced a more modest return of 15 goals in 2023/24 before completing his loan move in September 2024. Twenty-six Turkish Super League goals and six UEFA Europa League strikes followed, setting a high bar as he suits up for his second season in red and yellow.
Big summer signing: Leroy Sané
One of the players tasked with supplying Osimhen from wide areas will be Sané, who concluded his five-year association with Bayern München this summer. The 29-year-old German winger made 13 Champions League appearances last season, scoring once, and added 17 goal contributions (11 goals, six assists) during Bayern's victorious Bundesliga campaign.
One to watch: Barış Alper Yılmaz
A Turkish international winger, Yılmaz first joined Galatasaray from Ankara Keçiörengücü in 2021 and has not looked back since, establishing himself as a hugely important part of the first team. Now entering his fifth season at the club, Yılmaz is still only 25, and is just as valued for his defensive contribution as he is for his versatility going forward.
2024/25 season
Galatasaray exited at the knockout phase play-off stage of the Europa League last season, but enjoyed a near flawless campaign in domestic competition. Only defeated once in 36 matches as they stormed to a 25th Turkish Super League title, Okan Buruk's side also triumphed in the Turkish Super Cup for a record-extending 19th time.
Did you know?
Galatasaray last made it past the group stage/league phase in 2013/14. They have fallen at that stage five times since.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 6
How they qualified: Second in Italy
Last season: Runners-up (L0-5 vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Denzel Dumfries 80
Coach: Cristian Chivu
After reaching, but losing, two Champions League finals in three seasons under Simone Inzaghi, a different Inter era starts under Cristian Chivu. Though he does not have much experience as a first-team coach despite coming from a promising season at Parma, he knows Inter inside out after playing for the Nerazzurri between 2007 and 2014 – winning the Champions League, three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias – and spending several years coaching in their youth set-up.
Key player: Lautaro Martínez
Renowned for his relentless work-rate, intelligent positioning and ice-cool finishing, captain Martínez is the leader of this team. The Argentina forward finished as Serie A top scorer in 2023/24 for the first time with 24 goals in 33 appearances, the third campaign in a row he had registered more than 20. Last season he scored 12 league goals, while his nine in the Champions League proved crucial in Inter's run to the final.
Big summer signing: Petar Sučić
Many observers believe that Sučić could become the cornerstone of the Inter midfield for many years to come, describing him as the new Marcelo Brozović. He joined Inter as a 21-year-old on a five-year deal in the summer after two impressive seasons at Dinamo Zagreb and is already a regular feature in Croatia's midfield.
One to watch: Ange-Yoan Bonny
Like Sučić, Ange-Yoan Bonny was also born in 2003. A France Under-21 international who started his career at Châteauroux before playing more than 100 games for Parma, he is ready to compete with more established players for a place in the starting line-up and should be a reliable alternative to Martínez and Marcus Thuram up front.
2024/25 season
A season full of promise boiled down to a series of near-misses for Inter last term, the Nerazzurri finishing just one point behind winners Napoli in the race for the Serie A title and settling for second place in the Italian Super Cup and Champions League too. Memories of the 5-0 loss to Paris in the Munich showpiece will be difficult to shake, but Inter would do well to remember the compelling campaign that preceded it – trailing for only 17 minutes of their 14 matches before the final.
Did you know?
Inter's 7-6 aggregate thriller against Barcelona in last season's semi-finals equalled the record for most goals in a Champions League knockout tie. They also won ten Champions League matches last term, their best total in a single season in UEFA competition.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 22
How they qualified: Fourth in Italy
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs PSV)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1984/85, 1995/96)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Federico Gatti 50
Coach: Igor Tudor
The former Juventus defender was confirmed as coach after helping the Bianconeri qualify for the Champions League, having taken over from Thiago Motta in March. The erstwhile Croatian international stalwart has plenty of coaching experience already, including spells at Hajduk Split, Galatasaray, Udinese, Hellas Verona, Marseille and Lazio.
Key player: Khéphren Thuram
The 24-year-old, son of France great Lilian Thuram, was one of the brightest notes for Juventus last term. In his first season with the Bianconeri after signing from Nice, the French midfielder quickly established himself as a key player with his energy and technique and racked up 51 appearances in all competitions.
Big summer signing: Jonathan David
Following five prolific seasons with Lille in Ligue 1, striker David is ready to take Serie A by storm after signing on a free transfer for the Bianconeri. He scored 25 goals or more in each of the last three seasons at club level and showed his Champions League pedigree with seven goals across 10 appearances in the competition last term. Canada's all-time top scorer also boasts better than a one-in-two scoring record at international level.
One to watch: Kenan Yıldız
The 20-year-old is already an idol at Juventus, drawing comparisons to Bianconeri legends like Alessandro Del Piero for his class and technique. The German-born midfielder has already passed 20 caps for Türkiye and scored 12 times in all competitions for Juventus last term – will 2025/26 be the season when he emulates the achievements of some of the club greats?
2024/25 season
Juventus delivered under intense pressure to secure their Champions League spot, beating Venezia 3-2 away on the final day to seal fourth place in Serie A. The Bianconeri lost just four of their league matches – a number only matched by champions Napoli – and made solid progress in the cups, earning a quarter-final place in the Coppa Italia and reaching the final four of the Super Cup. A narrow elimination from the knockout phase play-offs of the Champions League also defined the key question heading into this season – will they go a step further?
Did you know?
Juventus have made it out of the group stage/league phase nine times from the last ten attempts, but have lost their most recent five knockout ties.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 266
How they qualified: Kazakh champions, play-off winners (W0-0agg, 3-2pens vs Celtic)
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: League phase (2025/26)
Coach: Rafael Urazbakhtin
A former Kazakhstan international as a player, Urazbakhtin had two spells with Kairat during a long career. Born in Almaty, he was involved with Kairat’s youth set-up before spending time as assistant coach and interim first-team coach before moving permanently into the top job in summer 2024, leading them to the fourth domestic title in their history.
Key player: Alyaksandr Martynovich
The 82-cap Belarus defender remains the rock at the heart of their defence even at the age of 38 – he celebrated his latest birthday on the day Kairat overcame Celtic to reach the league phase. The towering former Dinamo Minsk, Krasnodar and Rubin Kazan centre-back recently passed 500 career games, with more than 50 of those coming in European competition, and captained the team through every minute of their qualifying campaign this term.
Big summer signing: Ricardinho
The 24-year-old is a versatile Brazilian forward who made his first start in European competition for the club in the second leg against Celtic. He started his professional career in his home country with Grêmio but was most prolific in two seasons with Levski Sofia before spells at Viktoria Plzeň and Maccabi Haifa.
One to watch: Dastan Satpayev
One of the most exciting prospects in Kazakhstan’s history, the forward is already a full international at the age of 17 and the youngest player ever to represent their national team. He broke into Kairat’s first team this season and scored three times in qualifying after the club announced in February that he will be moving to Chelsea in summer 2026.
2024/25 season
Kairat were fourth in the table with only four matches to go but a four-game winning run – their best string of victories across the entire season – saw them peak at exactly the right time and seal the title on the final day, edging Astana by a single point.
Did you know?
Kairat Almaty are only the second Kazakh side in history to qualify for the Champions League proper, after Astana in 2015/16.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 13
How they qualified: Second in Germany
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-5agg vs Bayern)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2001/02)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Florian Wirtz 76
Coach: TBC
Erik ten Hag left the club on 1 September.
Key player: Robert Andrich
Many members of Leverkusen's 2023/24 Bundesliga-winning side have moved on, not least Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong as well as team leaders Granit Xhaka and Jonathan Tah. As such, Germany international Robert Andrich is expected to emerge as a big voice in the dressing room as Leverkusen enter a new era.
Big summer signing: Malik Tillman
The US international has been charged with filling the creative void left by Florian Wirtz. Born in Nuremberg, Tillman came through Bayern's academy and drew attention after two impressive seasons at PSV Eindhoven. Still only 23, he has a wealth of international and Champions League experience and is ready to take on a bigger role at Leverkusen.
One to watch: Jarell Quansah
Following Tah’s departure, Leverkusen turned to Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah as a highly promising replacement in central defence. The 22-year-old played every minute of England’s triumphant run at this summer’s UEFA U21 European Championship and was instrumental in their success. Quansah brings athleticism and physicality, and his composure in build-up play could make him a real asset for Leverkusen.
2024/25 season
Though they did not hit the heights of the 2023/24 season, another confident domestic campaign sees Leverkusen return to the Champions League. Xabi Alonso's men were displaced at the top of the German Bundesliga and eliminated from the Champions League round of 16 by Bayern, but they still achieved a second-placed finish and paired that with victory in the German Super Cup.
Did you know?
Leverkusen have reached the Champions League group stage/league phase in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016/17.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: English champions
Last season: Round of 16 (1-1agg, L1-4pens vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Virgil van Dijk 60
Coach: Arne Slot
It takes a brave man to step into the enormous shoes left behind by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but the Dutchman enjoyed the challenge. The former Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar coach garnered a reputation for fast-paced, attacking football at Feyenoord, leading the team to the Conference League final in 2022 and the Eredivisie title a year later. Slot capped his maiden season at Anfield by bringing the Reds a first league title for five years.
Key player: Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's captain and central defensive leader, Van Dijk was at his imperious best last season, and when he is at the top of his game there are few forwards in world football who can get the better of him. Now in his ninth campaign at Anfield, the centre-back will be looking to add to the eight major trophies he has already won at the club.
Big summer signing: Alexander Isak
The Sweden striker joined Slot's side for a British transfer record fee on deadline day to add to Liverpool's mouth-watering attacking options. Isak came through the youth set-up at AIK before becoming a regular goalscorer at Real Sociedad. A thoroughbred striker, Isak joined Newcastle in summer 2022 and went on to score 62 goals in 109 games, winning the English League Cup against Liverpool last season.
One to watch: Florian Wirtz
Joining Leverkusen from Köln in 2020, Wirtz made his name a month later, being at the time the youngest ever Bundesliga goalscorer. A domestic double winner and Europa League finalist in 2023/24, the forward went on to score five in five in Leverkusen's 2024/25 Champions League campaign – the first German to do so. Wirtz also became Germany's youngest ever goalscorer at the EUROs after finding the net in his side's opening game against Scotland at UEFA EURO 2024.
2024/25 season
Slot's inaugural season in charge has replicated many of the strengths that Klopp developed on Merseyside. The Dutchman led the Reds to their 20th English title, finishing ten points clear of second-placed Arsenal and reaching the final of the League Cup. After defeat to Paris in the Champions League round of 16, Liverpool have strengthened their squad ahead of 2025/26, including recruits Wirtz, Isak, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.
Did you know?
Liverpool became the first English club to win all six of their games in a single Champions League group stage in 2021/22 while, last term, they were the first to secure a place in the round of 16 after winning their opening seven matches.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 2
How they qualified: Third in England
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-6agg vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2022/23)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Erling Haaland 50
Coach: Josep Guardiola
One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 54-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona before ending a 12-year wait for a third triumph with City in 2023. He scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it six Premier League winners' medals with City in 2023/24.
Key player: Erling Haaland
Haaland's goalscoring instincts remain vital to a City side blessed with creative talent. The Norwegian netted for the 100th time for the Citizens in only 105 appearances in September 2024, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid for the fewest games needed to reach a century of goals for a club in a major European league. He has passed 30 goals in all competitions in all three seasons at City and holds a stack of Champions League scoring records.
Big summer signing: Tijjani Reijnders
Reijnders made his professional debut at PEC Zwolle, later featuring in both legs of AZ Alkmaar's 2022/23 Conference League semi-final. He moved to Milan, where he would make 104 appearances, scoring 19 goals in two seasons. The Dutchman was listed in the Serie A Team of the Season and named the Italian league's best midfielder of the season in 2024/25 before switching to Manchester City.
One to watch: Omar Marmoush
City's January signing began his career at Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League; his career progressing to include time at Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 37 goals in a season and a half. The winger proved dangerous after arriving in Manchester, netting a hat-trick in the Citizens' 4-0 win over Newcastle and later winning Goal of the Season for his effort against Bournemouth in May.
2024/25 season
The incredible standards set by City in recent years ensured high expectations for 2024/25, but it was to finish without any major silverware. With several notable injuries, including Rodri in midfield, the Citizens managed third in the Premier League, secured on the final day of the season. For the second year running, City exited the Champions League after defeat against Real Madrid, and were overcome by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.
Did you know?
Guardiola's men hold the Champions League record for most successive games unbeaten in the competition, beating Sparta Praha 5-0 on 23 October 2024 to make it 26 matches without defeat.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
How they qualified: Second in France
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1992/93)
Coach: Roberto De Zerbi
The former midfielder gradually made a name for himself in a coaching career that started in the Italian fourth tier and took in the likes of Sassuolo, Shakhtar and Brighton before taking over at Marseille in June 2024. In his first season he guided the club to second place in Ligue 1 – their best finish since 2021/22.
Key player: Amine Gouiri
Signed by OM in January 2025, Gouiri made a sensational start by scoring ten goals in 14 matches and was instrumental in Marseille's second-place finish in the league. The Algerian international, who also shone at Nice and Rennes, is returning to the Champions League after playing in the competition with Lyon in 2019/20.
Big summer signing: Facundo Medina
Medina joined Marseille this summer from Lens, where he played 147 Ligue 1 matches. The international defender returns to the Champions League two years after his first spell with Lens. Capable of playing both centre-back and left-back, he could form an all-Argentinian defensive partnership with compatriot Leonardo Balerdi. His profile and versatility seem to be a perfect fit for De Zerbi's OM.
One to watch: Igor Paixão
The 25-year-old Brazilian made his name in his home country with Coritiba before moving to Feyenoord in 2022. He became more prolific in each season in the Netherlands, scooping the Eredivisie title in 2023 and Dutch Cup in 2024 before his 16 league goals last term laid the foundations for him to be named Dutch Footballer of the Year.
2024/25 season
Their runners-up spot in Ligue 1 sees Marseille return to the highest level of European club competition after missing out entirely last season. That marked a relatively successful debut campaign for De Zerbi, who arrived from Brighton in June, and ensures they are one of 35 teams – and possibly the most eager – who will attempt to disrupt the Champions League defence of rivals Paris.
Did you know?
Marseille's 74 league goals in 2024/25 was their third-highest tally since the turn of their century and a 22-goal improvement on 2023/24.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 54
How they qualified: Third in France
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L3-4agg vs Benfica)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2003/04)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Thilo Kehrer 52
Coach: Adi Hütter
Former Austrian international Hütter earned his first top-flight title as a coach with Salzburg in 2014/15 then spent three years with Young Boys, winning a Swiss Super League. Spells at Frankfurt and Mönchengladbach followed before he took over at Monaco in July 2023. In his first season he guided the club to second place in Ligue 1 – their best finish since 2017/18 – then third place and the Champions League knockout phase play-offs in 2024/25.
Key player: Mika Biereth
After joining in January from Sturm Graz, where he won a domestic double, the Danish forward made an immediate impact. He notched 13 goals in 19 games, completing three hat-tricks, to become the first Ligue 1 player in 70 years to score ten goals in his first seven Ligue 1 matches. He won his first four caps for Denmark off the back of this scintillating form.
Big summer signing: Eric Dier
A Champions League finalist with Tottenham in 2018/19 and a Bundesliga winner with Bayern in 2024/25, Dier brings proven leadership to Monaco. The 31-year-old 49-cap England international developed at Sporting CP before becoming a mainstay for Spurs for almost a decade. His defensive versatility and top-level experience will be a major asset.
One to watch: Maghnes Akliouche
Left-footed versatile attacker Akliouche broke through last season, scoring seven goals including two in the Champions League, and providing twelve assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. An Olympic silver medallist with France at Paris 2024, the elegant, agile Akliouche received his first senior France call-up on 27 August 2025.
2024/25 season
Monaco came third in Ligue 1 last season to guarantee their return to the Champions League, in which they reached the knockout phase play-offs last term but were eliminated by Benfica after a dramatic 3-3 draw in the second leg. They had started the season with defeat in the Trophée des Champions and progressed to the round of 32 in the French Cup.
Did you know?
Monaco have lost their last four UEFA competition proper two-legged ties.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 34
How they qualified: Italian champions
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
Coach: Antonio Conte
Conte added another league title (his fifth in Italy plus one in England) to his trophy cabinet during his first season at Napoli and is now determined to impress on the European stage with the Partenopei. He was equally relentless as a player, landing five Serie A titles, a UEFA Cup and the Champions League.
Key player: Scott McTominay
The Scotland talisman, McTominay or 'Mcfrateme' – a mixture of 'Mc' and 'my brother' in strict Neapolitan accent – conquered Italy during his first term in Naples after leaving Manchester United. He can do it all in midfield, not to mention his decisive support in terms of goals as he racked up 12 in Serie A last season.
Big summer signing: Kevin De Bruyne
He is 34 now but De Bruyne is arguably the player Napoli needed for their new Champions League adventure, bringing experience and class alongside the Scottish international in midfield. He won this competition in 2023 with former side Manchester City, along with two FA Cups and six Premier League titles.
One to watch: Luca Marianucci
The tall 21-year-old centre-back joined Napoli in the summer from Empoli, where he proved to have everything a modern defender should have in 18 Serie A outings last season. That small sample size proved sufficient for the Partenopei to pounce for a fast and technically gifted defender who is strong in the air.
2024/25 season
After a disappointing 2023/24 which saw them slip to 10th in Serie A, Napoli bounced back in emphatic fashion. Rejuvenated by the appointment of Conte and the signings of McTominay and Romelu Lukaku in particular, the Azzurri pipped holders Inter to earn their fourth Scudetto in a championship race that went to the wire.
Did you know?
Napoli conceded just 27 goals in Serie A last season, eight fewer than any other team. In terms of goals scored, five sides beat their tally of 59.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 79
How they qualified: European Performance Spot
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Second group stage (2002/03)
Coach: Eddie Howe
Newcastle were 19th in the Premier League when Eddie Howe took charge in November 2021, but the 47-year-old English manager is now leading the Magpies into their second Champions League participation in three seasons. Howe's Newcastle are defined by their relentless, physical style – something that was on display in their last Champions League campaign, most memorably during the 4-1 defeat of Paris at St James' Park.
Key player: Bruno Guimarães
All-action midfielder Guimarães joined from Lyon in 2022 and quickly endeared himself to the Newcastle faithful through his grit, passion and quality. Particularly effective when operating ahead of Sandro Tonali and alongside Joelinton in midfield, the Brazil international registered five Premier League goals and six assists last season and wore the armband in the landmark League Cup triumph.
Big summer signing: Nick Woltemade
Following a breakout season at Stuttgart, Newcastle have sanctioned a club-record fee to add the exciting Woltemade to their forward options. The 23-year-old is a towering presence – standing at six feet and six inches – but he is as skilful as he is sizeable with fast feet and an inventive style earning him the nickname 'Woltemessi' in Germany. He has begun to make his mark at international level too, making his first senior appearance in June before taking top scorer honours at the U21 EURO in Slovakia.
One to watch: Anthony Elanga
Another summer addition, Elanga brings the pace and purpose that Howe prizes to Newcastle's flanks. The Swedish international clocked the fifth-highest top speed of any player in the English top flight last season and registered 17 goal contributions (six goals, 11 assists) as Nottingham Forest sealed their return to the European stage.
2024/25 season
A fifth-placed finish in the Premier League sealed Newcastle's return to the Champions League, but March's League Cup triumph – a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley – was the undeniable high point of the season, bringing a first major prize since 1969.
Did you know?
Newcastle lifted their first domestic trophy for 70 years when they beat Liverpool in the League Cup final last season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 37
How they qualified: Greek champions
Last season: Europa League round of 16 (L2-4agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1998/99)
Coach: José Luis Mendilibar
Mendilibar oversaw 468 Spanish La Liga games in spells with Athletic Bilbao, Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Levante, Eibar, Alavés and Seville before taking over at Olympiacos in February 2024. The orchestrator of Sevilla's 2023 UEFA Europa League success, the Zaldibar-born coach arrived with a reputation for excellence on the continental stage, which he delivered on in emphatic and memorable fashion by leading Olympiacos to the 2024 UEFA Conference League title in Athens.
Key player: Ayoub El Kaabi
Moroccan international El Kaabi scored the extra-time winner in that 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina, capping a campaign which he finished as top scorer with 11 goals. And despite Olympiacos bowing out at the round of 16 stage in the Europa League last season, the Casablanca-born forward again topped the scoring charts, his seven goals enough for joint-first alongside defeated finalist Bruno Fernandes and Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh. A Champions League first-timer, will the 32-year-old extend his goalscoring exploits to this club competition?
Big summer signing: Gabriel Strefezza
A versatile attacker, 28-year-old Strefezza arrives in Athens after helping Como maintain their Serie A status last season with a 10th-placed finish. The São Paulo-born forward played 37 of a possible 38 matches in the league last season and contributed six goals and four assists, the joint-third and joint-second most respectively for Cesc Fàbregas' side.
One to watch: Santiago Hezze
A combative and reliable defensive midfielder, Hezze made the move from his native Argentina to join Olympiacos in 2023, and played a crucial role in helping his side win the Conference League in his first season. He is considered one of the brightest young prospects in his position around the continent.
2024/25 season
Olympiacos marked their 100th year with a 48th Greek Super League triumph, reclaiming the title after consecutive third-place finishes. That became part of a 19th domestic double as they added a Greek Cup victory to their haul, defeating OFI 2-0 in the May final. They did not quite reach the same heights in Europe, though, exiting the Europa League in the round of 16.
Did you know?
Olympiacos last contested the group stage/league phase in 2020/21 and last progressed from it in 2013/14.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 144
How they qualified: Cypriot champions, play-off winners (W3-2agg vs Crvena Zvezda)
Last season: Conference League round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Djurgården)
Best European Cup performance: League phase (2025/26)
Coach: Juan Carlos Carcedo
A former midfielder, Carcedo learned his trade as a coach from the experienced Unai Emery, who he worked alongside as an assistant at the likes of Valencia, Sevilla, Paris and Arsenal. In 2020 Carcedo took his first solo managerial role at Spanish side Ibiza, leading them to a first-ever promotion to the second tier before spending a year at Zaragoza. Appointed at Pafos in 2023, he won the Cypriot Cup in his first season and the First Division title in the 2024/25 campaign.
Key player: Pêpê
A versatile central midfielder and former Portugal U21 international, Pêpê is a crucial cog in the Pafos side, initially impressing on loan from Olympiacos in the 2023/24 season before he sealed a permanent move to Cyprus the following summer. Equally adept playing as a No10 or in a deeper role, the 28-year-old kept his cool to score a crucial penalty in the first leg of the play-off win against Crvena Zvezda then created the decisive goal in the return.
Big summer signing: David Luiz
With a glittering trophy cabinet, experience playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world and 57 caps won for Brazil, the summer capture of 38-year-old centre-back David Luiz could be seen as something of a coup for Pafos. The former Chelsea, Paris and Arsenal man’s winning mentality and never-say-die attitude will be of great service to the club as they embark upon the unknown in a first-ever Champions League campaign.
One to watch: Mislav Oršić
The Croatian winger perhaps most memorably scored a superb hat-trick against Tottenham for Dinamo Zagreb in a comeback Europa League round of 16 victory in the 2020/21 season, and remains the club’s all-time top scorer in European competition. Known for his direct, powerful dribbling, Oršić always keeps defenders on their toes with his unpredictability.
2024/25 season
In their 11th year of existence Pafos enjoyed their most successful season, winning the Cypriot First Division for the first time by pipping runners-up Aris Limassol to top spot by just one point. They also enjoyed a deep run in the Conference League, finishing 12th in the league phase and beating fellow Cypriot outfit Omonoia in the play-off knockout round before being eliminated by Djurgården in the round of 16. They lost the Cypriot Cup final on penalties to AEK Larnaca.
Did you know?
Pafos became the third team from Cyprus to reach the Champions League proper after APOEL (four times) and Anorthosis Famagusta (once). The last participation was by APOEL in 2017/18.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 5
How they qualified: French champions
Last season: Winners (W5-0 vs Inter)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2024/25)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Achraf Hakimi 125
Coach: Luis Enrique
The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana then coached Spain to the EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final. He won a domestic double in his first season in Paris before steering them to their first Champions League title in a trophy-packed 2024/25 that also included Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
Key player: Ousmane Dembélé
After a mixed first term with Paris, the former Dortmund and Barcelona forward proved decisive with 35 goals and 14 assists in 53 games in 2024/25. He was one of the key players in the team's Champions League triumph and finished top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals. Still only 28, Dembélé has also passed 50 caps for France.
Big summer signing: Illia Zabarnyi
Following two impressive seasons with Bournemouth in the Premier League, Paris were convinced to swoop for Ukraine centre-back Zabarnyi. Lauded for his leadership and ability to play out from the back, he should prove to be a shrewd signing for the European champions.
One to watch: Willian Pacho
Pacho has gained plenty of experience already and brought a lot of stability to Paris' rearguard in his first season, playing alongside Marquinhos in central defence after joining from Frankfurt in 2024. He is also a regular for Ecuador and the first player from that country to win the Champions League – no mean feat at the age of 23.
2024/25 season
There is little room for improvement after the historic heights Paris attained in 2024/25. Luis Enrique's men completed just the 11th domestic league, domestic cup and European Cup treble in history, the last of those coming via the largest-ever Champions League final victory. They tasted Champions League glory for the first time as a result and will hope for a second bite this season.
Did you know?
None of Paris' last 99 UEFA competition matches have ended scoreless. Their victory against Liverpool in the last 16 was the first time they had been involved in a penalty shoot-out in the European Cup/Champions League.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
How they qualified: Dutch champions
Last season: Round of 16 (L3-9agg vs Arsenal)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1987/88)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Johan Bakayoko 46
Coach: Peter Bosz
An Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord as a player, Bosz is a self-confessed disciple of the Cruyff/Guardiola school who likes his teams to press aggressively and dominate possession. He won his first top-tier league title as a coach in 2023/24 as PSV claimed the Eredivisie, losing just one game, and repeated the feat last term with a late surge to overhaul Ajax.
Key player: Ismael Saibari
The Moroccan international midfielder's breakthrough season with PSV came in 2022/23 and he has become increasingly influential ever since. A title winner in each of the last two campaigns, Saibari racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in only 29 Eredivisie games last term while chipping in with vital Champions League strikes against Juventus and Liverpool.
Big summer signing: Ruben van Bommel
The left-sided midfielder turned 21 before the league phase starts but already has played in the Europa League and Conference League with AZ, who he left to join PSV this summer. The son of former Oranje icon Mark van Bommel, Ruben has been a regular U21 international for the past two seasons.
One to watch: Ryan Flamingo
Also a Dutch U21 international, centre-back Flamingo arrived before the 2024/25 season and went on to play in all 34 Eredivisie games in his first campaign. All three of his goals last term came in the Champions League, including the extra-time decider against Juventus in the knockout phase play-offs.
2024/25 season
PSV claimed their 26th Dutch title after an extraordinary turnaround in the title race late in the season. A 2-0 loss to leaders Ajax at the end of March saw them drop nine points off the pace with only seven games remaining but their rivals then faltered and a seven-game winning streak helped PSV prevail by a single point. Beating Juventus in the Champions League knockout phase play-offs was the highlight in Europe before Arsenal convincingly ended their progress.
Did you know?
By completing a dramatic comeback win against Shakhtar on Matchday 5 last term, PSV became the first side to win a Champions League game despite trailing by two goals after 86 minutes.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 69
How they qualified: Azerbaijani champions, play-off winners (W5-4agg vs Ferencváros)
Last season: Europa League league phase
Best European Cup performance: Group stage/League phase (2017/18, 2025/26)
Coach: Gurban Gurbanov
Now entering his 17th season in charge, the vastly experienced Gurbanov has overseen Qarabağ’s rise and growing success in both domestic and European competitions. Winner of 11 Azerbaijan Premier League titles and six Azerbaijan Cups, Gurbanov has also guided his side to the knockout phases of both the Europa League and Conference League.
Key player: Leandro Andrade
An attacking midfielder and international for Cape Verde, Andrade has made close to 200 appearances for Qarabağ since arriving in 2022, shining with his pace, vision and crossing in particular. He was the team’s top scorer in the 2024/25 campaign with 17 goals in all competitions, and netted twice in qualifying, with a goal and two assists in their two-leg play-off victory over Ferencváros.
Big summer signing: Joni Montiel
A versatile midfielder with experience playing for a number of teams in Spain’s first and second tiers, Montiel has joined Qarabağ from Rayo Vallecano for his first taste of playing abroad. Technically accomplished and known to be proficient at set pieces, Montiel should prove to be a shrewd addition to Gurbanov’s team.
One to watch: Nariman Akhundzada
Having joined the youth academy at the age of nine, Akhundzada has progressed through the ranks at Qarabağ, making his senior debut in 2022. Still only 21, the wide forward has scored 28 goals in all competitions for his club and has also become a regular for the Azerbaijan national team.
2024/25 season
Qarabağ romped to an 11th league title in the last 12 seasons, finishing 15 points clear of nearest challengers Zira. Their European campaign was disappointing, however, as they came 36th in the league phase of the Europa League, losing seven and winning just one of their games against Bodø/Glimt.
Did you know?
Qarabağ’s only previous appearance in the Champions League proper was in 2017/18, where they finished fourth in a group containing Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea and Roma.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 1
How they qualified: Second in Spain
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-5agg vs Arsenal)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Vinícius Júnior 75
Coach: Xabi Alonso
Expectations are sky high with the arrival of Xabi Alonso in the Los Blancos dugout, following his impressive spell at Leverkusen. Having started his coaching career in Madrid's academy set-up, his meteoric rise has seen him return to the first-team helm at just 43 years of age. A World Cup and two-time EURO winner with Spain, and Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005 and Madrid in 2014, he will be hoping to reinstate a dominant brand of football.
Key player: Kylian Mbappé
After a first season of adaptation – which still yielded an impressive 44 goals across all competitions (seven in the Champions League) – Mbappé is expected to take it up a level this year and lead from the front. The 26-year-old's style and goals should make him the standout man in an already star-studded line-up and he will hope to add to a vast trophy haul at Paris, which he added to with World Cup and Nations League glory with France.
Big summer signing: Dean Huijsen
The 20-year-old centre-back has already made his mark with the Spain national team and earned a starting spot in the Madrid back line from day one – although given his quality on the ball, he would not look out of place in the middle of the park. The former Bournemouth defender looks on track to become one of the world's best central defenders.
One to watch: Franco Mastantuono
Los Blancos' star signing only turned 18 in August and this season will mark his debut in European football, having debuted for former club River Plate at just 16 years of age in January 2024. With sublime vision, flawless technique and a reputation as a dead-ball specialist, this midfielder could be one of the best young players in this year's Champions League.
2024/25 season
Carlo Ancelotti's impressive haul since returning for a second stint as Real Madrid head coach in 2021 included a pair of Champions League and La Liga crowns, but there were few additions to that list in his final season. A UEFA Super Cup triumph in August and a FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December gave early encouragement, yet Los Blancos finished the season as runners-up in La Liga and both domestic cups while their Champions League defence ended at the quarter-final stages.
Did you know?
Real Madrid have never failed to make it through the group stage/league phase of the Champions League. Their 2-1 home win over Atleti in the round of 16 first leg last season was their 500th match in the European Cup/Champions League – they are the first club to reach the landmark.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 42
How they qualified: Czech champions
Last season: Europa League league phase
Best European Cup performance: Group stage/league phase (2007/08, 2019/20, 2025/26)
Coach: Jindřich Trpišovský
Slavia coach since 2017, Trpišovský has led his side to four national titles and four Czech Cups, and has kept them competitive in European competitions too. Forced to abandon hopes of a playing career as a teenager, he coached in youth football and was hired by Slavia following stints at Viktoria Žižkov and Slovan Liberec.
Key player: Jan Bořil
The left-back signed for Slavia in 2016 and has been a mainstay of Trpišovský's team since the coach's appointment the following year. A knee problem kept him largely on the sidelines for several seasons, but he successfully re-established himself at Slavia and with the national team. He scored a celebrated goal against Barcelona in a previous Champions League campaign.
Big summer signing: Michal Sadílek
Having moved to the Netherlands as a teenager to join PSV, midfielder Sadílek is back in Czechia with Slavia, his only previous games in his home country having come during a 2020/21 loan stay at Slovan Liberec. He once described himself as a "vacuum cleaner" and will be relied on to do dirty jobs effectively in the centre of midfield.
One to watch: David Moses
Signed from Karviná in 2024, Nigerian midfielder Moses established a foothold in the first team during the latter part of the title-winning 2024/25 campaign. Aggressive and full of energy, he could be crucial for Slavia in Europe too.
2024/25 season
Comfortable winners of the Czech First League, Slavia Praha will try their hand at the Champions League in the second season of the new format, having fallen short in the Europa League last term. Under Trpišovský's adept tutelage, the red and whites also reached the quarter-finals of the Czech CMFS Cup.
Did you know?
This is only Slavia Praha's third appearance in the group stage/league phase of the Champions League. Their previous appearances came in 2019/20 and 2007/08 and they have never progressed further than this stage.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 35
How they qualified: Portuguese champions
Last season: Knockout phase play-offs (L0-3agg vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1982/83)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Viktor Gyökeres 46
Coach: Rui Borges
Ahead of his first full season in charge, Rui Borges will hope to fully implement his vision and tactics after reversing the downward spiral the team found themselves in at one point in the 2024/25 campaign. The 44-year-old has previously held the reins at the likes of Académica, Nacional, Vilafranquense, Mafra, Moreirense and Vitória SC.
Key player: Francisco Trincão
The winger guarantees moments of magic and unpredictability, and is increasingly consistent with goals and assists. The team rely heavily on him to create attacking opportunities and unlock solid defences, with the former Braga, Barcelona and Wolves man having reached double figures for goals in each of his last three campaigns at Sporting CP.
Big summer signing: Luis Suárez
The Colombian striker signed from Almería has the difficult task of filling the role left by the outgoing Viktor Gyökeres, a key player in the club's successes in the last two seasons. But like the Swedish star, he brings a strong calling card: he was the leading marksman in the competitive Spanish second division in 2024/25.
One to watch: João Simões
The midfielder was a pleasant surprise last season. He came into the squad midway through the campaign in a position Sporting CP were struggling in and performed well thanks to his work ethic and technical quality. Having recovered from a lengthy injury, he is ready to continue his impressive rise under less gaze than fellow teenage starlet Geovany Quenda.
2024/25 season
Despite the mid-season departure of Ruben Amorim, the coach who had ended Sporting CP's 19-year wait for a league title in 2021 and added another in 2023/24, the Verde e Brancos enjoyed great domestic success last term. A domestic double was made even sweeter as they pipped rivals Benfica to the league title and defeated them in the Portuguese Cup final, though their Champions League campaign ended in the knockout phase play-offs when they were comfortably beaten by Dortmund.
Did you know?
Sporting CP have won consecutive league titles for the first time since 1953/54.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27
How they qualified: Europa League winners
Last season: Europa League winners (W1-0 vs Manchester United)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2018/19)
Coach: Thomas Frank
The 2025/26 campaign will be Frank's inaugural season at Tottenham after he replaced Ange Postecoglu over the summer. Following a spell managing several of Denmark's youth teams, Frank led Danish league side Brøndby and then joined English second-tier outfit Brentford. Promoted to head coach in 2019, he guided the west London outfit into the Premier League in 2021 and established them in the top flight, finishing tenth in the 2024/25 season.
Key player: Cristian Romero
Spurs look a completely different defensive prospect when the 27-year-old former Genoa and Atalanta man is in their ranks. Player of the Match in the Europa League final, and named in the Team of the Season, Romero is also a decorated centre-back at international level having won the World Cup, Finalissima and two Copa Américas, and recently signed a new long-term contract.
Big summer signing: Mohammed Kudus
Kudus joined the club from West Ham in July 2025. After a short spell at Danish side Nordsjælland, the attacking midfielder made his breakthrough in September 2022 by scoring his first Champions League goal for Ajax in their 4-0 win over Rangers, ultimately totalling 18 goals in 42 appearances in the 2022/23 season. He struck 19 times in his two seasons with West Ham and is already into double figures at international level with Ghana.
One to watch: Xavi Simons
Still only 22 but already an experienced Dutch international, Simons was tipped for greatness while in the youth set-up at Barcelona then Paris. His breakthrough season came at PSV in 2022/23 when he scored 22 goals in all competitions. He found the net 22 times during his time at Leipzig too and the summer signing now assumes creative responsibility for Spurs due to significant injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.
2024/25 season
Led by Australian Postecoglou in his second season at the helm, Tottenham ended their 17-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa League. However, a blight of injuries led to a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League and the north London side elected to place Frank in charge for the 2025/26 campaign.
Did you know?
Tottenham became the first English club to win a European trophy when they defeated Atleti 5-1 to lift the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 61
How they qualified: Belgian champions
Last season: Europa League knockout phase play-offs (L2-3agg vs Ajax)
Best European Cup performance: Group stage/league phase (2025/26)
Coach: Sébastien Pocognoli
Capped 13 times for Belgium as a left-back with the likes of Genk, AZ Alkmaar, Standard Liège, Hannover, West Brom and Brighton, Pocognoli ended his playing career at Union SG and returned to coach the club in 2024 following a spell as Belgium Under-18 boss. 'Poco' steered them to their first national title in 90 years in his first campaign and extended his contract this summer.
Key player: Promise David
Born in Canada to Nigerian parents, David is a tall, powerful striker who led the line superbly in his first season at Union SG, scoring 19 goals as they won the Belgian title. David played for clubs in Croatia and Malta before coming to Union SG's attention following a two-season spell at Estonian side Nõmme Kalju.
Big summer signing: Raul Florucz
The 24-year-old Austrian international forward arrives from Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana and hit the ground running with three goals in his first two Belgian league games. Of Romanian extraction, he began his career in Austria with LASK but moved to Croatia to make his breakthrough, catching Olimpija's eye after a successful season on loan at second-tier Jarun.
One to watch: Anan Khalaili
Deployed as a right wing-back, Khalaili joined Union SG from Maccabi Haifa in 2024 and looked as comfortable in the Europa League as he was in the club's Belgian title-winning campaign. An Arab Israeli, his father Majdi was a goalkeeper, while his younger brother Iyad is on the books at Maccabi Haifa.
2024/25 season
A Champions League debut is the prize for Union SG ending their 90-year wait for a league title last season. The title hung in the balance on the final day, but Pocognoli's charges delivered with a 3-1 win over Gent to ensure they finished three points ahead of runners-up Club Brugge, whom they also defeated in the Belgian Super Cup final at the start of that campaign.
Did you know?
2024/25 was the first time that Union SG completed a domestic double. They are one of four debutants in the group stage/league phase.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 17
How they qualified: European Performance Spot
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (2005/06, 2021/22)
Coach: Marcelino
The 60-year-old coach is in his second spell at Villarreal, having clinched promotion to La Liga in 2013 and qualified for the 2015/16 Champions League in his first period in the dugout. A vastly experienced coach whose previous clubs include Sevilla, Valencia, Athletic Club and Marseille, has again shown he is the perfect fit for a Villarreal side that will be a dangerous proposition in this season's edition.
Key player: Ayoze Pérez
Netting 19 goals in La Liga last season – his first at the club – the Spanish international will have a key role to play in Villarreal's Champions League campaign off the back of his most prolific at club level. His versatility, ability to create chances, and solid finishing make the former Tenerife, Newcastle, Leicester and Real Betis forward a constant threat.
Big summer signing: Alberto Moleiro
Having come through the Las Palmas academy, the midfielder is often compared to Pedri (he is a good friend of the Barça star, who also started out at the Gran Canaria club). Moleiro boasts an abundance of mobility, intelligence and creativity, and his slick link-up play and powerful shooting could see him become one of the Champions League's surprise packages.
One to watch: Pape Gueye
In his second season with the club, the holding midfielder is becoming a key player for Villarreal. A fierce ball winner, his aggression, physical prowess and vision means he can contribute both defensively and going forward. The 26-year-old already had 27 caps for Senegal at the end of 2024 and can boast the likes of Le Havre, Marseille and Sevilla as his former clubs.
2024/25 season
Powered by the 19 league goals of Pérez – a total only bettered by four players – Villarreal secured fifth place in La Liga last season. The Yellow Submarine finished the campaign in remarkable form with six wins on the bounce and will hope to carry that into the new season.
Did you know?
Villarreal reached the semi-finals in their most recent participation in the Champions League.