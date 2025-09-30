Champions League highlights and round-up: Galatasaray stun Liverpool, Kylian Mbappé hits hat-trick in Real Madrid win

Galatasaray sprung a shock against Liverpool, Kylian Mbappé reached 60 UEFA Champions League goals in Real Madrid's big win and there were also victories for Atlético de Madrid, Bayern München, Inter and Marseille as the goals flew in on Matchday 2.

We round up all the Tuesday night action.

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge

Mario Pašalić's 87th-minute header gave Atalanta their first points of the campaign and revenge for their defeat by Club Brugge in last season's knockout phase play-offs.

Christos Tzolis curled in from outside the box eight minutes before half-time, putting the Belgian club on course for successive league phase wins until Lazar Samardžić's precise penalty with 16 minutes remaining.

Pašalić met Yunus Musah's flick to settle the contest, the midfielder becoming La Dea's all-time Champions League top scorer with his eighth goal in the competition.



Player of the Match: Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

Matchday 3

22/10: Atalanta vs Slavia Praha

22/10: Bayern München vs Club Brugge

Highlights: Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's dazzling display ensured the 15-time champions claimed maximum points against a spirited Kairat outfit.



The hosts tested Thibaut Courtois in the opening ten seconds via Dastan Satpayev, before Mbappé settled any Madrid nerves with a cool 25th-minute penalty.



Shortly after half-time, the French international was sent racing clear by a Courtois clearance before applying a deft finish and completed his hat-trick 17 minutes from time with a powerful strike. Madrid extended the advantage late on via Eduardo Camavinga's deft header and Brahim Díaz's low drive.



Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Matchday 3

21/10: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos

22/10: Real Madrid vs Juventus

Champions League highlights: Atleti 5-1 Frankfurt

Atleti got their Champions League campaign up and running with a comfortable victory over Frankfurt at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring from close range after four minutes, Robin Le Normand doubling the lead before Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th Atleti goal on the stroke of half-time.

Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt did get on the scoresheet in the second half but a Giuliano Simeone header and Julián Alvarez's late penalty ended any hopes of a comeback from the visitors.



Player of the Match: Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

Matchday 3

21/10: Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid

22/10: Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Champions League highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

José Mourinho’s latest return to Chelsea ended in defeat as Richard Ríos' own goal settled a game of few clear-cut chances.

The decisive moment came from Alejandro Garnacho's low cross after 18 minutes but the hosts – without the sidelined Cole Palmer – then struggled to kill the game off.

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin saved from both Tyrique George and substitute Estêvão but Enzo Maresca's side had done enough for the points, even after a stoppage-time red card for striker João Pedro.



Player of the Match: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Matchday 3

22/10: Chelsea vs Ajax

21/10: Newcastle United vs Benfica

Champions League highlights: Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha

Inter continued their perfect start with a comfortable win over Slavia at San Siro.

The Italian side knocked on the door in the early stages before Lautaro Martínez broke through after half an hour, capitalising on an interception to tap in.

Denzel Dumfries put the finishing touch on a sharp Inter attacking move four minutes later and Martínez sealed a captain's performance to wrap up the game with his second goal and his side's third just after the hour mark.



Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Matchday 3

21/10: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter

22/10: Atalanta vs Slavia Praha

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

A pulsating encounter in Norway ended level after bursting into life after the break.

Bodø could have led at half-time but Kasper Høgh sent his penalty over the top as the hosts missed several chances before finding their shooting boots after the break with a stunning double from Jens Petter Hauge.

Tottenham responded quickly to keep themselves in the contest, Micky van de Ven's header injecting belief into the visitors. After a spell of pressure Jostein Gundersen turned in the rebound of Archie Gray's shot for a late equaliser.



Player of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

Matchday 3

22/10: Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt

22/10: Monaco vs Tottenham

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Victor Osimhen secured Galatasaray's first Champions League home win in seven years as they edged out Liverpool in Istanbul.

After Ismail Jakobs denied Cody Gakpo on the line, the hosts took the lead in the 16th minute, Osimhen calmly slotting from the penalty spot after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Uğurcan Çakır thwarted Hugo Ekitiké's clever backheel after the break and that was the closest the visitors came to levelling as Galatasaray held on.



Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Matchday 3

22/10: Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt

22/10: Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Champions League highlights: Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Igor Paixão scored twice from outside the box as Marseille earned their first points in style.

On his full Champions League debut for the French side, Paixão charged from the halfway line to meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's clever pass and provide the sixth-minute opener, then collected Arthur Vermeeren's interception to double the advantage six minutes later.

Mason Greenwood slotted in after 26 minutes from another ball by Aubameyang, who struck the fourth on a counterattack seven minutes into the second half.



Player of the Match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Matchday 3

22/10: Sporting CP vs Marseille

22/10: Chelsea vs Ajax

Champions League highlights: Pafos 1-5 Bayern München

Free-scoring Bayern clinched an emphatic victory thanks to a scintillating first-half display.

Harry Kane – who had struck the woodwork early on – opened the scoring with an angled low strike, Raphaël Guerreiro doubling the lead via a deft finish. Nicolas Jackson then opened his Bayern account thanks to a crisp effort, before Kane somehow squeezed the ball inside the upright.

Mislav Oršić's sublime shot cut the deficit on the stroke of half-time, with Michael Olise restoring the four-goal lead by firing into the roof of the net midway through the second period.



Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Matchday 3

21/10: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos

22/10: Bayern München vs Club Brugge

