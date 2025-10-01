Champions League highlights and round-up: Paris, Arsenal and Qarabağ make it two wins from two

Paris Saint-Germain struck late to earn an impressive victory in Barcelona, Erling Haaland marked his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance with two more goals while Borussia Dortmund scored four again.

On a night where Arsenal and Qarabağ notched up second wins, we round up all the Matchday 2 action.

Wednesday night's action

Champions League highlights: Qarabağ 2-0 Copenhagen

Abdellah Zoubir and Emmanuel Addai's strikes kept Qarabağ perfect with victory in Baku.

Zoubir pounced on the rebound in the 28th minute when Pedro Bicalho's effort hit the post, and visiting goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski was at full stretch to tip away the captain's header and a deflected Olexiy Kashchuk shot before the break.

Substitute Addai drilled in on the turn from long range with seven minutes remaining, ensuring the Danish side remain on one point.

Player of the Match: Elvin Jafarguliyev (Qarabağ)

Matchday 3

21/10: Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

22/10: Athletic Club vs Qarabağ

Champions League highlights: Union SG 0-4 Newcastle

Anthony Gordon's pair of coolly-taken penalties helped the Magpies to their biggest-ever win in the Champions League proper.

Summer signing Nick Woltemade gave Eddie Howe's side a 17th-minute lead when he diverted Sandro Tonali's low shot past a wrong-footed Kjell Scherpen.

Gordon struck twice from the spot either side of half-time and substitute Harvey Barnes capped victory with just over ten minutes remaining by finishing off a counterattack.

Player of the Match: Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United)

Matchday 3

21/10: Newcastle United vs Benfica

21/10: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos

Gabriel Martinelli scored in consecutive Champions League fixtures for the first time to help Arsenal overcome stubborn Olympiacos.

The Brazilian forward tapped in after a Viktor Gyökeres shot had come back off the post, through the home side were indebted to goalkeeper David Raya for denying Daniel Podence with a brilliant save.

Leandro Trossard was denied by Konstantinos Tzolakis as the hosts pushed for a second before Bukayo Saka eventually squeezed in a clincher in stoppage time.

Player of the Match: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Matchday 3

21/10: Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid

21/10: Barcelona vs Olympiacos

Champions League highlights: Monaco 2-2 Man City

Erling Haaland marked his 50th Champions League appearance with two goals but Eric Dier's 90th-minute penalty ensured an absorbing encounter ended all square.

Haaland had put Manchester City in front in the 15th minute, his 51st goal in the competition. The lead was short-lived as Jordan Teze’s stunning strike pegged back the visitors.

Haaland pounced again before the break, a leaping header putting Pep Guardiola's men back in front. City, who twice hit the bar through Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders, were denied the win at the last, though.

Player of the Match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Matchday 3

21/10: Villarreal vs Manchester City

22/10: Monaco vs Tottenham

Champions League highlights: Leverkusen 1-1 PSV

Both teams enjoyed spells of pressure in a captivating first half, with PSV keeper Matěj Kovář making a couple of smart stops to deny his parent club, but this one really came to life after the break.

Christian Kofane became Leverkusen's youngest Champions League scorer when he pounced on a defensive mix-up and slotted in to make it 1-0, but PSV found a quick response via a superb Ismael Saibari curler.

Both sides tentatively tried to find a second goal, Leverkusen going closest in added time. Again Kovář was there to deny Alejandro Grimaldo, leaving both teams still waiting for a first win.

Player of the Match: Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

Matchday 3

21/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli

21/10: Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League highlights: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club

Borussia Dortmund struck four for the second Champions League game running and this time it was enough for victory following their opening 4-4 draw with Juventus.

Daniel Svensson tapped in at the far post from Karim Adeyemi's cutback before Carney Chukwuemeka drilled in a low effort either side of the interval.

Gorka Guruzeta got one back when he powered in a loose ball but Serhou Guirassy diverted in Marcel Sabitzer's shot before Julian Brandt wrapped up the win with a crisp drive in added time.

Player of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Matchday 3

21/10: Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

22/10: Athletic Club vs Qarabağ

Champions League highlights: Barcelona 1-2 Paris

Gonçalo Ramos scored a last-gasp winner as Paris snatched a dramatic victory at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The Champions League holders fell behind when Ferran Torres turned in Marcus Rashford's 19th-minute cross, but Senny Mayulu swept them back on level terms before half-time.

Barça were twice denied on the line by Illia Zabarnyi and Achraf Hakimi, the latter turning provider for Gonçalo Ramos in the 90th minute.

Player of the Match: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Matchday 3

21/10: Barcelona vs Olympiacos

21/10: Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League highlights: Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP

Rasmus Højlund scored twice as the hosts earned their first league phase points in a tight contest in Naples.

Kevin De Bruyne surged from well inside his own half to expertly tee up the on-loan Manchester United striker's composed 36th-minute opener, but Sporting CP levelled through half-time substitute Luis Suárez's confident 62nd-minute penalty.

Højlund nodded in De Bruyne's cross 11 minutes from time to decide the encounter, though Napoli needed Vanja Milinković-Savić's superb added-time save from Morten Hjulmand's header to preserve victory.

Player of the Match: Rasmus Højlund (Napoli)

Matchday 3

21/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli

22/10: Sporting CP vs Marseille

Champions League highlights: Villarreal 2-2 Juventus

Former Bianconeri defender Renato Veiga's powerful late header claimed a share of the spoils for Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine, who led through Georges Mikautadze's neat 18th-minute finish, fell behind in the space of seven second-half minutes via Federico Gatti's overhead kick and a fine individual effort from substitute Francisco Conceição. Jonathan David also hit the bar for Juve.

With Igor Tudor's men looking set to seal maximum points, Veiga rose to meet Ilias Akhomach's 90th-minute corner to nod emphatically into the net.

Player of the Match: Nicolas Pépé (Villarreal)

Matchday 3

21/10: Villarreal vs Manchester City

22/10: Real Madrid vs Juventus

Tuesday night's action

Highlights: Atalanta 2-1 Club Brugge

Mario Pašalić's 87th-minute header gave Atalanta their first points of the campaign and revenge for their defeat by Club Brugge in last season's knockout phase play-offs.

Christos Tzolis curled in from outside the box eight minutes before half-time, putting the Belgian club on course for successive league phase wins until Lazar Samardžić's precise penalty with 16 minutes remaining.

Pašalić met Yunus Musah's flick to settle the contest, the midfielder becoming La Dea's all-time Champions League top scorer with his eighth goal in the competition.



Player of the Match: Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

Matchday 3

22/10: Atalanta vs Slavia Praha

22/10: Bayern München vs Club Brugge

Highlights: Kairat Almaty 0-5 Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's dazzling display ensured the 15-time champions claimed maximum points against a spirited Kairat outfit.



The hosts tested Thibaut Courtois in the opening ten seconds via Dastan Satpayev, before Mbappé settled any Madrid nerves with a cool 25th-minute penalty.



Shortly after half-time, the French international was sent racing clear by a Courtois clearance before applying a deft finish and completed his hat-trick 17 minutes from time with a powerful strike. Madrid extended the advantage late on via Eduardo Camavinga's deft header and Brahim Díaz's low drive.



Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Matchday 3

21/10: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos

22/10: Real Madrid vs Juventus

Champions League highlights: Atleti 5-1 Frankfurt

Atleti got their Champions League campaign up and running with a comfortable victory over Frankfurt at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Giacomo Raspadori opened the scoring from close range after four minutes, Robin Le Normand doubling the lead before Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th Atleti goal on the stroke of half-time.

Frankfurt's Jonathan Burkardt did get on the scoresheet in the second half but a Giuliano Simeone header and Julián Alvarez's late penalty ended any hopes of a comeback from the visitors.



Player of the Match: Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

Matchday 3

21/10: Arsenal vs Atlético de Madrid

22/10: Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Champions League highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

José Mourinho’s latest return to Chelsea ended in defeat as Richard Ríos' own goal settled a game of few clear-cut chances.

The decisive moment came from Alejandro Garnacho's low cross after 18 minutes but the hosts – without the sidelined Cole Palmer – then struggled to kill the game off.

Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin saved from both Tyrique George and substitute Estêvão but Enzo Maresca's side had done enough for the points, even after a stoppage-time red card for striker João Pedro.



Player of the Match: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Matchday 3

22/10: Chelsea vs Ajax

21/10: Newcastle United vs Benfica

Champions League highlights: Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha

Inter continued their perfect start with a comfortable win over Slavia at San Siro.

The Italian side knocked on the door in the early stages before Lautaro Martínez broke through after half an hour, capitalising on an interception to tap in.

Denzel Dumfries put the finishing touch on a sharp Inter attacking move four minutes later and Martínez sealed a captain's performance to wrap up the game with his second goal and his side's third just after the hour mark.



Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Matchday 3

21/10: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter

22/10: Atalanta vs Slavia Praha

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

A pulsating encounter in Norway ended level after bursting into life after the break.

Bodø could have led at half-time but Kasper Høgh sent his penalty over the top as the hosts missed several chances before finding their shooting boots after the break with a stunning double from Jens Petter Hauge.

Tottenham responded quickly to keep themselves in the contest, Micky van de Ven's header injecting belief into the visitors. After a spell of pressure Jostein Gundersen turned in the rebound of Archie Gray's shot for a late equaliser.



Player of the Match: Jens Petter Hauge (Bodø/Glimt)

Matchday 3

22/10: Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt

22/10: Monaco vs Tottenham

Champions League highlights: Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Victor Osimhen secured Galatasaray's first Champions League home win in seven years as they edged out Liverpool in Istanbul.

After Ismail Jakobs denied Cody Gakpo on the line, the hosts took the lead in the 16th minute, Osimhen calmly slotting from the penalty spot after Dominik Szoboszlai was adjudged to have fouled Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Uğurcan Çakır thwarted Hugo Ekitiké's clever backheel after the break and that was the closest the visitors came to levelling as Galatasaray held on.



Player of the Match: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Matchday 3

22/10: Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt

22/10: Frankfurt vs Liverpool

Champions League highlights: Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Igor Paixão scored twice from outside the box as Marseille earned their first points in style.

On his full Champions League debut for the French side, Paixão charged from the halfway line to meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's clever pass and provide the sixth-minute opener, then collected Arthur Vermeeren's interception to double the advantage six minutes later.

Mason Greenwood slotted in after 26 minutes from another ball by Aubameyang, who struck the fourth on a counterattack seven minutes into the second half.



Player of the Match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

Matchday 3

22/10: Sporting CP vs Marseille

22/10: Chelsea vs Ajax

Champions League highlights: Pafos 1-5 Bayern München

Free-scoring Bayern clinched an emphatic victory thanks to a scintillating first-half display.

Harry Kane – who had struck the woodwork early on – opened the scoring with an angled low strike, Raphaël Guerreiro doubling the lead via a deft finish. Nicolas Jackson then opened his Bayern account thanks to a crisp effort, before Kane somehow squeezed the ball inside the upright.

Mislav Oršić's sublime shot cut the deficit on the stroke of half-time, with Michael Olise restoring the four-goal lead by firing into the roof of the net midway through the second period.



Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern München)

Matchday 3

21/10: Kairat Almaty vs Pafos

22/10: Bayern München vs Club Brugge

